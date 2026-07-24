ETV Bharat / international

Explosions Are Heard Near A US Base In Northern Iraq After US Strikes Iran

Smoke rises after explosions were heard and air defences activated near the airport in Erbil, on July 24, 2026. ( AP )

Irbil, Iraq: A series of explosions were heard near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq, hours after the U.S. military said it had wrapped up its 13th night of strikes against Iran.

An Associated Press journalist heard at least seven blasts around 9:30 a.m. local time in the city of Irbil, the capital of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region, and observed at least four plumes of black smoke rising into the sky from areas near or inside a base at the city's airport.

The U.S. and Iran have exchanged escalating strikes in fighting that began with a struggle over control of the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state media reported that four people had been killed and nine injured in the U.S. bombardment.

U.S. Central Command said the latest barrage was designed to "further degrade Iran's ability to threaten civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting regional waters" as the Americans push to regain control over the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil and gas transited in peacetime. It said the strikes ended shortly before 5 a.m. local time Friday.

Bahrain activated its sirens twice later that morning, warning residents to shelter from detected incoming fire. Gulf states have also come under frequent fire over the past week.

The previous day, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they targeted two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, potentially widening the Iran war as international oil topped $100 a barrel.

Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi of Iraq, which has close ties to both the U.S. and Iran, was in Tehran on Thursday to call for peace and dialogue. He promised not to allow Iraqi territory to be used for attacks on Iran, his office said. Al-Zaidi met with Trump earlier this month in Washington.

US strikes sites across Iran

U.S. strikes hit a naval base for the Revolutionary Guard in the north of Iran, the Iranian semiofficial news outlets Fars and ISNA reported Friday morning. Blasts overnight were also reported on Iran's Qeshm Island, home to stores of naval assets including drone boats that Iran can use to attack vessels on the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in Isfahan province, where there is a major Iranian air base as well as one of Iran's nuclear sites. More strikes reportedly hit Iran's southwest Khuzestan province and southern Fars province.

Four people were killed and five wounded in a U.S. missile attack on the outskirts of Ahvaz on the Karun River, Iranian state media said. An attack in Lorestan province in Western Iran injured two, state media said, while two more were injured by explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas, a critical hub for moving military supplies as well as trade cargo.

Meanwhile, the Houthis threatened to shut down another key trade route with the world economy already reeling from Iran's closure of the Strait of Hormuz.