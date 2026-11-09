ETV Bharat / international

Explosion At Steel Plant In Western Turkey Leaves 10 Dead And 4 Missing

Smoke rises aftermath of an explosion at the Habas iron and steel plant in Izmir, Turkey, Monday, Nov. 9, 2026. ( AP )

ISTANBUL: A huge explosion and fire at an iron and steelworks in western Turkey left 10 people dead Monday as rescuers searched for four missing workers, officials said.

The fire at the HABAS plant in Aliaga, Izmir province, also injured 15 people, two of them critically, Provincial Gov. Suleyman Elban said in a televised update of the latest casualties. Search teams were looking for four people still believed to be under the wreckage, he added.

An earlier statement from his office had put the death toll at three, with 14 wounded and 10 missing.

Izmir Mayor Cemil Tugay said that the exact number of casualties would only be known once the debris is cleared.

Broadcaster NTV showed images of a large fire inside the facility and a tall column of smoke rising.

“The ground shook. It was very intense,” witness Nuri Ali Ulker was quoted as saying by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

Another witness, Deniz Ulker, said that the explosion “felt like the earth’s crust was shifting beneath us. I thought it was an earthquake,” according to Anadolu.