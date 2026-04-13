Explained | Why UK's Chagos Pause Puts India In A strategic Bind In The Indian Ocean
Britain’s pause on the Chagos Islands transfer unsettles India’s support for Mauritian sovereignty and injects new uncertainty into Indian Ocean maritime stability
Published : April 13, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
New Delhi: For India, Britain’s shelving of the Chagos handover deal is more than a diplomatic pause; it unsettles a carefully balanced strategic equation in the Indian Ocean.
New Delhi had publicly welcomed the agreement to restore Mauritian sovereignty over the islands, viewing it as a step towards correcting a colonial-era anomaly and reinforcing international legal norms.
The news about Britain’s decision to shelve the deal came even as the 9th Indian Ocean Conference was being held in Mauritius last week.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shelved the proposed handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as ties with US President Donald Trump have deteriorated and Washington stopped short of formally endorsing the plan. Trump, who had earlier signalled support for the agreement, later pressed Starmer to abandon it, calling the proposal in January “an act of total weakness”.
However, according to a report on the BBC website, UK government officials have said they are not entirely abandoning the agreement but have run out of time to pass legislation before parliament is prorogued in the coming weeks. A new Chagos bill is not expected to feature in the King's Speech in mid-May.
“It is understood the UK has still not received a formal exchange of letters from the US - a legal necessity required for the treaty to be enacted,” the report stated.
Meanwhile, the Maldives on Monday welcomed the decision by Britain to shelve the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The Foreign Ministry underscored its legitimate interest in the future status and governance of Chagos, known locally as Foalhavahi, according to a report in the Sun Online website.
“The Foreign Ministry stated that the government views this pause 'as an opportunity to renew negotiations with the Maldives',” the report stated.
With the Maldives now seeking to reopen negotiations, India finds itself navigating an emerging regional fault line between two important island partners.
Where are the Chagos Islands?
The Chagos Archipelago, also known as the Chagos Islands and historically referred to as Bassas de Chagos and later the Oil Islands, is a chain of seven atolls comprising over 60 small islands in the Indian Ocean, located roughly 500 km south of the Maldives. It forms the southernmost extension of the Chagos–Laccadive Ridge, a vast submerged mountain range beneath the Indian Ocean.
To the north lie the Solomon Islands, Nelsons Island and Peros Banhos, while the southwest includes the Three Brothers, Eagle Islands, Egmont Islands and Danger Island. Further southeast sits Diego Garcia, the largest and most prominent island in the group. Most of the islands are low-lying coral atolls encircling lagoons, with only a few minor elevations.
The archipelago is renowned for its rich marine ecosystem, with some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs supporting diverse fish species and marine life. Birdlife is abundant, and coconut crabs are among the notable terrestrial species, though overall land biodiversity is limited.
From the 18th century, the islands were inhabited by the Chagossians — a Bourbonnais Creole-speaking community descended from enslaved people brought by the French from Africa and India. Between 1967 and 1973, the UK expelled the population at the request of the US to facilitate the establishment of the Naval Support Facility on Diego Garcia, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), as the islands were known then.
Since 1971, only Diego Garcia has remained inhabited, primarily by US military personnel and civilian contractors. The displaced Chagossians, along with others, have since been barred from returning without permission from the UK or US authorities.
Historically, when Mauritius was under French rule, the Chagos Islands were administered as its dependency. Under the Treaty of Paris of 1814, France ceded Mauritius and its dependencies to Britain.
What is the Chagos Islands dispute all about?
Sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago has long been contested between Mauritius and the UK. In 1965 — three years before Mauritius gained independence — Britain separated the islands from the colony and created the BIOT. Mauritius has consistently argued that this move violated international law and undermined its territorial integrity.
Port Louis maintains that the archipelago is an integral part of Mauritian territory and that Britain’s continued control contravenes UN resolutions prohibiting the fragmentation of colonial territories prior to independence. On May 22, 2019, the UN General Assembly adopted a non-binding resolution affirming that the islands form part of Mauritius. The resolution received the support of 116 countries, including India, with only six voting against it.
While the UK has asserted that it has “no doubt” about its sovereignty over the islands, it has also stated that the territory would be returned to Mauritius once it is no longer needed for military purposes. Frustrated by the lack of tangible progress, Mauritius pursued the issue through multiple legal and diplomatic channels.
A breakthrough appeared possible on November 3, 2022, when London and Port Louis agreed to begin formal negotiations over the sovereignty of the British Indian Ocean Territory, taking into account ongoing international legal proceedings.
In October 2024, the UK agreed to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, although this was controversial given the presence of the US military base on Diego Garcia. In May last year, the agreement was signed by the UK and Mauritius; the dispute is supposed to end once the deal is ratified by both parties.
Why will Britain’s decision be a matter of concern for India?
India has consistently backed Mauritius in its claim over the Chagos Islands, reflecting New Delhi’s long-standing emphasis on decolonisation, sovereignty and solidarity with developing nations. As mentioned above, in May 2019, India was among 116 countries that voted in favour of a UN General Assembly resolution calling on the UK to end its “colonial administration” of the islands within six months, thereby supporting Mauritius’s push to restore its sovereignty.
Mauritius is also central to India’s security and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) Vision, under which New Delhi works to deepen economic and security cooperation with maritime neighbours and strengthen their maritime capabilities. This includes collaboration on information sharing, coastal surveillance, infrastructure creation and capacity building.
In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his then Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth inaugurated several projects on the Agalega Islands, including a new airstrip, a jetty and community development initiatives. These projects enhance India’s operational reach in the Indian Ocean: the airstrip can accommodate a Boeing P-8I aircraft, while the jetty can berth Indian naval warships such as destroyers and frigates.
Defence ties between the two countries are deep and institutionalised. Since a 2015 memorandum of understanding on military cooperation, India has emerged as Mauritius’s preferred defence partner for equipment procurement, training, joint patrols and hydrographic services. Indian officers are deputed across key Mauritian security institutions — an Indian Navy officer heads the National Coast Guard, an Indian Air Force officer commands the Police Helicopter Squadron, and an Indian naval officer leads the Hydrography Services.
For India, Mauritius offers a crucial vantage point for maritime domain awareness across the Indian Ocean, a region witnessing intensifying strategic competition, particularly due to China’s expanding footprint. Beijing’s development of port infrastructure, such as Djibouti Port in the Horn of Africa, Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka, and Gwadar Port in Pakistan, is often cited as an element of a broader “String of Pearls” strategy in the Indian Ocean.
India’s strong presence and partnership with Mauritius, therefore, enable New Delhi to monitor maritime activity, enhance regional security cooperation, and keep watch over emerging threats — from piracy targeting commercial shipping to activities by states that may challenge India’s strategic interests.
Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, described the latest development as a “setback”.
“India will certainly not welcome it,” Beri told ETV Bharat. “Given the current world situation, a dialogue between all parties will not be possible in the near future. Mauritius is important for India’s larger maritime security.”
Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation think tank, feels that the timing of Britain’s decision – even as the Indian Ocean Conference was going on – is “conspicuous”.
“It is indeed a matter of concern for India,” Bhattacharya said.
However, at the same time, he said that, knowing Trump, it is not a matter of surprise that the US has decided to delay its endorsement for the agreement.
“Now, the Maldives has also reiterated its claim over the islands,” he said. “This will create a diplomatic stalemate.”
To sum up, Britain’s decision reflects broader shifts in great-power dynamics, and the echoes of this move will require India to recalibrate its diplomatic, strategic, and security engagements in the region. For India, it is also likely to open diplomatic challenges with vital island partners like Mauritius and potentially the Maldives.
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