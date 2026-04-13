ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why UK's Chagos Pause Puts India In A strategic Bind In The Indian Ocean

Supporters and members of the British Indian Ocean territory Chagos Archipelago hold placards and the territory's flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London on January 7, 2026, to protest against a proposed plan by the British government to hand over the islands to Mauritius. ( AFP )

New Delhi: For India, Britain’s shelving of the Chagos handover deal is more than a diplomatic pause; it unsettles a carefully balanced strategic equation in the Indian Ocean.

New Delhi had publicly welcomed the agreement to restore Mauritian sovereignty over the islands, viewing it as a step towards correcting a colonial-era anomaly and reinforcing international legal norms.

The news about Britain’s decision to shelve the deal came even as the 9th Indian Ocean Conference was being held in Mauritius last week.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has shelved the proposed handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius as ties with US President Donald Trump have deteriorated and Washington stopped short of formally endorsing the plan. Trump, who had earlier signalled support for the agreement, later pressed Starmer to abandon it, calling the proposal in January “an act of total weakness”.

However, according to a report on the BBC website, UK government officials have said they are not entirely abandoning the agreement but have run out of time to pass legislation before parliament is prorogued in the coming weeks. A new Chagos bill is not expected to feature in the King's Speech in mid-May.

“It is understood the UK has still not received a formal exchange of letters from the US - a legal necessity required for the treaty to be enacted,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Maldives on Monday welcomed the decision by Britain to shelve the handover of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. The Foreign Ministry underscored its legitimate interest in the future status and governance of Chagos, known locally as Foalhavahi, according to a report in the Sun Online website.

“The Foreign Ministry stated that the government views this pause 'as an opportunity to renew negotiations with the Maldives',” the report stated.

With the Maldives now seeking to reopen negotiations, India finds itself navigating an emerging regional fault line between two important island partners.

Where are the Chagos Islands?

The Chagos Archipelago, also known as the Chagos Islands and historically referred to as Bassas de Chagos and later the Oil Islands, is a chain of seven atolls comprising over 60 small islands in the Indian Ocean, located roughly 500 km south of the Maldives. It forms the southernmost extension of the Chagos–Laccadive Ridge, a vast submerged mountain range beneath the Indian Ocean.

To the north lie the Solomon Islands, Nelsons Island and Peros Banhos, while the southwest includes the Three Brothers, Eagle Islands, Egmont Islands and Danger Island. Further southeast sits Diego Garcia, the largest and most prominent island in the group. Most of the islands are low-lying coral atolls encircling lagoons, with only a few minor elevations.

The archipelago is renowned for its rich marine ecosystem, with some of the world’s healthiest coral reefs supporting diverse fish species and marine life. Birdlife is abundant, and coconut crabs are among the notable terrestrial species, though overall land biodiversity is limited.

From the 18th century, the islands were inhabited by the Chagossians — a Bourbonnais Creole-speaking community descended from enslaved people brought by the French from Africa and India. Between 1967 and 1973, the UK expelled the population at the request of the US to facilitate the establishment of the Naval Support Facility on Diego Garcia, part of the British Indian Ocean Territory (BIOT), as the islands were known then.

Since 1971, only Diego Garcia has remained inhabited, primarily by US military personnel and civilian contractors. The displaced Chagossians, along with others, have since been barred from returning without permission from the UK or US authorities.

Historically, when Mauritius was under French rule, the Chagos Islands were administered as its dependency. Under the Treaty of Paris of 1814, France ceded Mauritius and its dependencies to Britain.

What is the Chagos Islands dispute all about?

Sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago has long been contested between Mauritius and the UK. In 1965 — three years before Mauritius gained independence — Britain separated the islands from the colony and created the BIOT. Mauritius has consistently argued that this move violated international law and undermined its territorial integrity.