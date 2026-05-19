ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why Strategic Partnership Gives New Depth To India-Sweden Defence Cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson watch artists perform during a welcome ceremony upon PM Modi's arrival in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday, May 17, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: The decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson to place defence cooperation at the heart of the India–Sweden Strategic Partnership marks a consequential shift in bilateral ties. What was once a limited supplier–buyer relationship is now being recast as a long-term technology and industrial collaboration aimed at co-development, innovation and trusted production within India’s defence ecosystem.

The Joint Action Plan 2026-2030 for the implementation of the India-Sweden Strategic Partnership announced following the bilateral summit meeting between Modi and Kristersson at Gothenburg on Sunday rests on four important pillars. One of the pillars is ‘Strategic Dialogue for Stability and Security’.

What does the ‘Strategic Dialogue for Stability and Security’ entail in terms of bilateral defence cooperation?

Under this pillar, both sides agreed to enhance dialogue on defence-related matters, including at the Ministerial level; explore possibilities for cooperation on defence innovation connected to the work in the Joint Working Group on Defence; encourage further Swedish investment in defence production in India’s defence corridors, taking note of the already ongoing Swedish investments to this end; and facilitate enhanced engagement between national defence colleges and other relevant strategic institutions.

Why this development assumes significance is that not much updated information on India-Sweden defence cooperation has been made available in the public domain by the authorities concerned.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson exchange special gifts commemorating Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and the enduring civilizational and intellectual ties between India and Sweden in the presence of Swedish Crown Princess Victoria, in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday, May 17 (IANS)

But the fact of the matter is India and Sweden engage in defence cooperation, including industrial collaborations. A 2009 memorandum of understanding (MoU) established defence cooperation, with a 2019 General Security Agreement enhancing classified information sharing.

What are the recent developments in India-Sweden defence cooperation?

In 2021, Sweden’s Defence Minister participated in an India-Sweden Defence Industry Cooperation Webinar, leading to an MoU between the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers and the Swedish Security and Defence Industry. The Swedish Chief of Air Staff attended India’s Aero India Show 2021.

Sweden and India have collaborated in defence and space technology, with Swedish defence firms like SAAB investing in India’s defence sector. The 9th Joint Working Group on Defence Cooperation was held in 2023, and SAAB has set up a manufacturing unit for Carl-Gustaf shoulder-fired weapons in Haryana.

“Our cooperation in the defence sector is steadily growing,” Modi said while addressing at the media at the European Round Table for Industry following his meeting with Kristersson on Sunday. “The setting up of manufacturing facilities in India by Swedish companies shows that our partnership is moving beyond a buyer-seller relationship and becoming a long-term industrial collaboration.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with Sweden Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Gothenburg, Sweden, on Sunday, May 17, 2026 (IANS)

In a separate special media briefing following the Modi-Kristoferssson bilateral summit, Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that India and Sweden have agreed to further strengthen their defence cooperation.

“We are formalising a Cyber-Policy Dialogue between India and Sweden,” George said. “Another important development we are working on to is establishing a Joint Working Group on Counterterrorism, enhancing dialogue on defence-related matters, institutionalising joint service staff talks, exploring possibilities for cooperation of defence innovation connected to the work in the joint working group of defence.”

What is the significance of India-Sweden ties to that of a Strategic Partnership signify for India-Sweden defence cooperation?

The elevation of India-Sweden ties to a Strategic Partnership in Gothenburg places defence cooperation at the core of a broader agenda for stability, technology trust, and industrial collaboration. New Delhi and Stockholm have signalled that defence is no longer a narrow buyer–seller domain but a platform for co-development, co-production, and institutional linkages aligned with India’s self-reliance goals and Sweden’s high-technology strengths.