Explained | Why Iran's Ceasefire Defiance Raises Energy Security Concerns For India

New Delhi: Iran's refusal to accept ceasefire proposals in the escalating conflict with the US and Israel is emerging as a major concern for India, whose economy remains heavily dependent on energy imports from the Gulf.

With a large share of India's crude supplies passing through the strategically sensitive Strait of Hormuz, where Iran holds significant influence, fears are mounting that a prolonged conflict could disrupt energy flows and trigger domestic supply shocks.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said late Monday night that several countries, including China, Russia and France, have contacted Tehran regarding a possible ceasefire.

"Our first condition for a ceasefire is that the aggression must not be repeated," Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted Gharibabadi as saying. Regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28, 2026, killing over 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.

Iran’s refusal to go for a ceasefire comes after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was appointed Monday as the country’s new Supreme Leader.

India imports over 80 per cent of its crude oil requirements, and a large portion of these supplies originate from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Iraq. Most of this oil is transported through the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran’s reluctance to heed ceasefire calls is beginning to ripple into India, exposing the country's vulnerability to geopolitical disruptions in West Asia. Reports of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder shortages and service disruptions in hotels and restaurants across cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru have raised concerns about the stability of energy supplies.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Parliament here on Tuesday.

Reports also suggest that the government is prioritising domestic cooking gas to protect voters and general households. Consequently, the commercial sector, which relies on market-priced cylinders, is facing a severe supply crunch.

"In light of current geopolitical disruptions affecting global fuel supply, steps have been taken to enhance LPG production and prioritise its availability for domestic consumers and essential non-domestic sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions," public sector oil company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) posted on its X handle. "Requests from other non-domestic sectors will be reviewed by a committee of executive directors from oil marketing companies and prioritised based on merit, necessity, and product availability."

LPG is widely used in Indian households as well as in commercial kitchens in the hospitality sector. Any supply disruption or panic buying can quickly strain distribution networks. While the current shortages may be temporary or localised, they underscore the sensitivity of India's energy supply chain to developments in the Gulf region.