ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why India Is Navigating Great Power Divide Over Bahrain’s Draft Hormuz Resolution In UNSC

This handout satellite image taken by 2026 Planet Labs PBC shows damage at the military harbour in Iran's southern port of Bandar Abbas along the Strait of Hormuz on March 4, 2026. ( AFP )

New Delhi: India’s cautious response to Bahrain’s draft resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on reopening the Strait of Hormuz is emerging as a significant diplomatic moment for New Delhi.

As the BRICS chair in 2026, India finds itself navigating a delicate path between competing global positions on sovereignty, use of force, and maritime security amid a deepening West Asian conflict.

“This particular resolution is under consideration in the UN Security Council,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to a question during his weekly media briefing here Thursday. “We are aware of the resolution. We also know that relevant parties, which means the members of the Security Council, are currently negotiating this particular text.”

Jaiswal said that India stands for free and open commercial shipping and for maritime security in keeping with international law.

“We continue to call for ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as a matter of priority,” he further stated. “And, also, we are closely following all developments in regard to this West Asian conflict. So that is how we look at the Bahraini resolution.”

What is Bahrain’s proposed resolution?

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most crucial maritime chokepoints: roughly 20 percent of global oil and gas exports normally pass through it. Following the war triggered by the US-Israel coalition’s attack on Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively closed or severely disrupted shipping through the strait, hitting global energy markets and causing prices and supply concerns worldwide.

Regional states such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain are among those most directly affected and have sought international action to keep the waterway open and secure.

Bahrain circulated a draft resolution in the UNSC that would authorise countries to use “all necessary means” — the standard diplomatic language for permitting force — in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf, and the Gulf of Oman to ensure free passage and prevent interference with international navigation.

The draft language envisages that states could act alone or through voluntary multinational naval coalitions, and also encourages coordination among countries reliant on the strait for international trade.

The initial version of the resolution explicitly cited Article 39 and other parts of Chapter VII of the UN Charter, which provides the legal basis for the Security Council to authorize military force or sanctions to restore peace and security.

What does Chapter VII of the UN Charter authorise?

Chapter VII of the UN Charter empowers the Security Council to respond to threats to international peace and security. It enables the Council to determine the existence of a threat to peace, a breach of peace, or an act of aggression, and take measures to restore peace and security, ranging from non-military actions (like economic sanctions or arms embargoes) to military force.

Article 39 of Chapter VII establishes that the Council may determine a threat and decide on measures. Articles 41 and 42 allow the UNSC to impose non-forceful measures (economic and diplomatic) and, if those fail, military measures, including operations by forces made available to the UN or by member states acting under Council authorisation.

In UN practice, authorising “all necessary measures” in a Chapter VII resolution is widely understood as permitting the use of force (land, sea, air) to achieve the Council’s mandate.