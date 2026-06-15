ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why India-France Nuclear Ties Are Set For A Strategic Upgrade

New Delhi: India and France may be on the cusp of a new phase in their long-standing nuclear partnership following New Delhi’s decision to open the atomic energy sector to private participation and foreign investment.

Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice on Sunday indicated that the landmark reforms embodied in the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) legislation could transform Indo-French cooperation from a largely government-driven engagement into a broader industrial partnership involving private companies and advanced reactor technologies.

During a special media briefing following the meeting between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, during a discussion on nuclear cooperation, Modi particularly underlined the recent developments on the Indian front in terms of the enactment of the SHANTI legislation which essentially changes the nuclear industry scenario in India by permitting not just private sector participation in the nuclear sector but also foreign direct investment in the nuclear sector.

“And with that in view, I think the field is open for French nuclear companies in this case to start looking at direct participation in the Indian nuclear sector or do so with in participation with Indian private sector companies,” Misri said. “Whether in conventional nuclear power reactors or in the more advanced, small modular reactors, etc. So, the Prime Minister shared his vision on this with the President, and the President welcomed the outlook that was provided, and both sides agreed to encourage their respective agencies to remain in touch on these issues. And we will continue to follow this particular matter.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice (IANS)

In response to a separate question, the Foreign Secretary said that defence and nuclear energy, will continue to remain important in India-France ties.

India-France civil nuclear cooperation agreement

France was among the earliest countries to support India’s integration into the global civil nuclear order after the 2008 waiver granted by the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Following the waiver, India and France signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement in September 2008, making France the first country to conclude such an agreement with India after the lifting of international restrictions.

The agreement created the framework for cooperation in nuclear power generation, supply of nuclear fuel and equipment, research and development, nuclear safety and waste management, and human resource development and training.

Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project: Cornerstone of cooperation

The flagship project of Indo-French nuclear cooperation is the proposed Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in Maharashtra. The project involves cooperation between India’s Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and France’s Electicite de France (EDF).

Key features include six European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs), and around 9,900 MW total installed capacity. It is expected to become the world’s largest nuclear power station by installed capacity with an estimated investment exceeding $20 billion.

However, according to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the Jaitapur project was held up for three main reasons.

“Firstly, it was held up due to the liability clauses of the Indian nuclear sector bill which was introduced in 2010, which put the liability on the manufacturer of the reactors in case of any accident,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “Typically, in the nuclear energy sector, the liability lies with the operator and not the manufacturer.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron (IANS)

He said that the second issue was the environmental opposition to the location of the project. “In the location, there have been issues like seismological, mangrove forests and some other issues,” Sachdev said “So there were protests also because a nuclear power project requires a large piece of land and large amounts of water.”

Thirdly, he said that due to the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, many countries stepped back from their nuclear energy programmes. “Now, India has passed the SHANTI bill, which reallocates the liabilities in a different way, and is of comfort to equipment and reactor suppliers,” he explained.

When completed, Jaitapur would significantly contribute to India’s objective of expanding clean electricity generation and reducing carbon emissions.

Strategic significance of India-France nuclear energy cooperation

For India, cooperation with France offers access to advanced nuclear technologies, diversification of energy sources, support for India’s climate commitments, and enhancement of energy security.