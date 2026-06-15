Explained | Why India-France Nuclear Ties Are Set For A Strategic Upgrade
India’s nuclear reforms could usher in a new era of cooperation with France, extending beyond Jaitapur to private investment and advanced reactors.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 7:34 PM IST
New Delhi: India and France may be on the cusp of a new phase in their long-standing nuclear partnership following New Delhi’s decision to open the atomic energy sector to private participation and foreign investment.
Discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice on Sunday indicated that the landmark reforms embodied in the SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) legislation could transform Indo-French cooperation from a largely government-driven engagement into a broader industrial partnership involving private companies and advanced reactor technologies.
During a special media briefing following the meeting between the two leaders, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that, during a discussion on nuclear cooperation, Modi particularly underlined the recent developments on the Indian front in terms of the enactment of the SHANTI legislation which essentially changes the nuclear industry scenario in India by permitting not just private sector participation in the nuclear sector but also foreign direct investment in the nuclear sector.
“And with that in view, I think the field is open for French nuclear companies in this case to start looking at direct participation in the Indian nuclear sector or do so with in participation with Indian private sector companies,” Misri said. “Whether in conventional nuclear power reactors or in the more advanced, small modular reactors, etc. So, the Prime Minister shared his vision on this with the President, and the President welcomed the outlook that was provided, and both sides agreed to encourage their respective agencies to remain in touch on these issues. And we will continue to follow this particular matter.”
In response to a separate question, the Foreign Secretary said that defence and nuclear energy, will continue to remain important in India-France ties.
India-France civil nuclear cooperation agreement
France was among the earliest countries to support India’s integration into the global civil nuclear order after the 2008 waiver granted by the Nuclear Suppliers Group. Following the waiver, India and France signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement in September 2008, making France the first country to conclude such an agreement with India after the lifting of international restrictions.
The agreement created the framework for cooperation in nuclear power generation, supply of nuclear fuel and equipment, research and development, nuclear safety and waste management, and human resource development and training.
Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project: Cornerstone of cooperation
The flagship project of Indo-French nuclear cooperation is the proposed Jaitapur Nuclear Power Project in Maharashtra. The project involves cooperation between India’s Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) and France’s Electicite de France (EDF).
Key features include six European Pressurised Reactors (EPRs), and around 9,900 MW total installed capacity. It is expected to become the world’s largest nuclear power station by installed capacity with an estimated investment exceeding $20 billion.
However, according to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, the Jaitapur project was held up for three main reasons.
“Firstly, it was held up due to the liability clauses of the Indian nuclear sector bill which was introduced in 2010, which put the liability on the manufacturer of the reactors in case of any accident,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “Typically, in the nuclear energy sector, the liability lies with the operator and not the manufacturer.”
He said that the second issue was the environmental opposition to the location of the project. “In the location, there have been issues like seismological, mangrove forests and some other issues,” Sachdev said “So there were protests also because a nuclear power project requires a large piece of land and large amounts of water.”
Thirdly, he said that due to the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster, many countries stepped back from their nuclear energy programmes. “Now, India has passed the SHANTI bill, which reallocates the liabilities in a different way, and is of comfort to equipment and reactor suppliers,” he explained.
When completed, Jaitapur would significantly contribute to India’s objective of expanding clean electricity generation and reducing carbon emissions.
Strategic significance of India-France nuclear energy cooperation
For India, cooperation with France offers access to advanced nuclear technologies, diversification of energy sources, support for India’s climate commitments, and enhancement of energy security.
For France, India represents one of the world’s fastest-growing energy markets, and a long-term partner in the Indo-Pacific. India offers an opportunity for French nuclear companies to expand internationally amid renewed global interest in nuclear power.
Cooperation beyond power generation
French expertise in reactor safety, regulation and emergency preparedness complements India’s growing nuclear infrastructure. Technical exchanges and training programmes have strengthened institutional cooperation. France has been a reliable supplier of uranium and related nuclear materials, helping ensure uninterrupted operation of Indian reactors.
Scientists and engineers from both countries collaborate in reactor technologies, materials science and nuclear applications. Academic exchanges and training programmes have contributed to capacity-building.
Both countries view nuclear energy as an important low-carbon energy source that can support the transition away from fossil fuels. Their cooperation aligns with broader commitments on climate change and sustainable development.
Emerging area: Small modular reactors
As mentioned by Misri, an important new dimension is likely to be cooperation in advanced reactor technologies, particularly small modular reactors (SMRs). SMRs offer several advantages like lower upfront investment, modular construction, enhanced safety features, flexibility for industrial and remote applications, and compatibility with net-zero energy transitions.
France has launched programmes for next-generation reactors under its France 2030 initiative, while India has announced plans to develop indigenous SMRs. This creates opportunities for technology partnerships and co-development.
Impact of the SHANTI Legislation
According to the Foreign Secretary, Modi highlighted the enactment of the SHANTI legislation, which marks a major shift in India's nuclear sector.
The new framework allows participation of private companies in the nuclear industry, foreign direct investment in nuclear activities, partnerships between foreign firms and Indian private sector companies, and collaboration in both conventional large reactors and advanced technologies such as SMRs.
These reforms could substantially alter the structure of India’s nuclear industry, which has historically been dominated by the public sector. The new policy environment potentially opens the door for French firms such as EDF and other members of France’s nuclear ecosystem to invest directly in Indian nuclear projects, and form joint ventures with Indian private companies.
French companies can participate in manufacturing and supply chains, collaborate in SMR development, support reactor servicing, maintenance and fuel-cycle activities, and engage in research and innovation. This could transform Indo-French nuclear cooperation from a primarily government-to-government arrangement into a broader ecosystem involving industry, startups and private enterprises.
According to Lydia Powell, Distinguished Fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation (ORF) think tank and an expert on energy security, the SHANTI Act has fundamentally reshaped India’s civil nuclear landscape by permitting private and foreign direct investment for the first time.
“Cooperation with France offers a direct channel to accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies in India,” Powell told ETV Bharat. “As a strategic partner with world-leading nuclear expertise, France can help India leapfrog into next-generation small modular reactors while simultaneously attracting capital that is essential for meeting India's growing energy needs and achieving its net-zero targets.”
Sachdev said that SMRs are gaining favour in recent times. “The French are players in large reactors,” he said. “It seems technology for smaller reactors has also developed. Does France have any such companies? So, those could be also in the game.”
Geopolitical dimension of India-France nuclear energy cooperation
Nuclear cooperation also carries wider strategic implications. Both India and France advocate strategic autonomy, and diversification of critical technologies. Both countries are also for secure and resilient supply chains, reduced dependence on single suppliers, and clean energy solutions to meet climate targets.
Their partnership reflects a convergence of interests in promoting energy security while maintaining technological sovereignty.
Put together, the SHANTI legislation, coupled with France’s extensive experience across the nuclear value chain, has created the possibility of a new chapter in Indo-French nuclear relations. What began with a bilateral civil nuclear agreement in 2008 may now evolve into a comprehensive industrial and technological partnership encompassing conventional reactors, advanced nuclear systems and a wider ecosystem of public and private stakeholders.
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