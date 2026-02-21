Explained | Why India And Brazil Joining Hands To Counter Rare Earth Vulnerabilities Matters
The India-Brazil critical minerals pact signals a strategic push to secure rare earth supplies and build resilient supply chains amid global disruptions
New Delhi: As global supply chains reel from geopolitical tensions and export restrictions, India and Brazil have moved to secure their positions in the race for critical minerals.
A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Saturday, following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi, signals a calculated effort to reduce dependence on concentrated supply sources and build a more resilient rare earth ecosystem.
"The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step towards building resilient supply chains," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Lula following the talks. "Our cooperation in the defence sector is also steadily growing. This is a shining example of mutual trust and strategic coordination. We will continue to strengthen this win-win partnership."
According to P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, President Lula gave a very detailed presentation on Brazil’s critical minerals and rare earth reserves during the course of the discussions.
"He (Lula) said that only 30 percent of their reserves are being explored and there is substantial scope for exploration," Kumaran said during a special media briefing following the delegation-level talks. "(Regarding) Processing minerals and using them, he said Brazil would value India’s partnership in the area of critical minerals. So, we will be taking this forward by discussing with the concerned line ministries about how to engage in practical cooperation in this regard."
Coming a day after India joined the US-led Pax Silica tech alliance, India’s MoU with Brazil on rare earth minerals and critical minerals underscores New Delhi’s evolving strategy of coupling technology alliances with upstream resource security.
The pact is aimed at securing long-term supply chains for materials essential to modern industry and technology while reducing dependence on dominant suppliers – especially China – which currently controls the largest share of global rare earth processing.
What are rare earth and critical minerals?
Rare earths are a group of 17 elements in the periodic table, including 15 known as the Lanthanide series, plus yttrium and scandium. Rare earths are categorised into light rare earth elements (LREE) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE). Both groups exhibit different properties and are found in different deposit types across the globe, with HREEs being rarer than their light counterparts.
"Rare earths are extracted from either monazite sands, hard rock or ionic clay deposits, with most global primary mineral production and secondary metal separation dominated by China," a post on the Brazilian Rare Earths website reads. "Rare earths are used in many applications, including permanent magnets, doping agents, catalysts, ceramics, glasses, and metal alloys. The single most important application of rare earths is in permanent magnets."
According to the post, these high-strength, high-performance magnets are found in applications such as robotic actuators, power-dense electronic motors used in electric vehicles, wind turbine gearboxes, generators, MRI machines and smartphone speakers.
"Electric vehicle and consumer electronic markets make up most of the global consumption today, accounting for more than 60 per cent of the global rare earth market," the post further reads. "However, robotics is forecasted to grow to become the single largest demand driver by 2040 as a result of surging growth in robot production for manufacturing, hospitality and transportation industries. Rare earth demand is expected to grow rapidly to support growing electric vehicle, wind turbine and robotics production across the globe."
In particular, the heavy rare earths dysprosium and terbium are essential to produce dysprosium neodymium iron-boron (DyNdFeB) magnets used in clean energy, military, robotics and high technology solutions. These rare earths are particularly valuable, with only minor production of dysprosium and terbium outside of Asia. These heavy rare earths are typically scarce in hard-rock deposits which tend to be LREE dominant.
What is Brazil’s strength in rare earth and critical minerals?
Brazil holds the world’s second-largest rare earth reserves – estimated at 21-22 million tonnes – with major deposits in Minas Gerais, Bahia, and Goias. The country is actively developing its industry to rival China’s dominance, with key projects like Serra Verde and Brazilian Rare Earths aiming to produce neodymium and praseodymium for green technologies.
While India possesses some rare earth reserves (notably monazite sands), processing capacity and high-end refining remain limited. The Brazil pact addresses this structural gap by securing upstream resource access, enabling joint processing and value addition, and creating non-China supply routes. This supports India’s broader objective of reducing strategic import vulnerabilities.
How will the pact with Brazil help India?
India's push to become a global manufacturing hub in EVs, electronics, renewables and defence depends on reliable mineral inputs. The Brazil partnership strengthens India’s EV and battery ecosystem, renewable energy expansion, and semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.
A key feature of the agreement is cooperation in processing, not just extraction. This matters because China dominates global rare earth refining. Raw mineral access alone does not guarantee supply security. Processing is where strategic leverage lies. By collaborating with Brazil, India can develop refining technology partnerships, establish joint ventures, and strengthen metallurgical expertise. These can help accelerate India’s move up the value chain.
What does the India-Brazil pact imply for global technology supply chains?
China currently processes a majority of global rare earths. This concentration creates price volatility risks, export control leverage, and strategic chokepoints
The India–Brazil arrangement signals emergence of alternative processing hubs, South-South resource partnerships and a more multipolar mineral ecosystem. If scaled effectively, this contributes to long-term supply chain de-risking.
To sum up, the minerals partnership with Brazil and India’s participation in the US-led Pax Silica tech alliance signal a decisive shift in New Delhi’s economic strategy. India is moving beyond reactive trade diplomacy toward actively shaping and securing supply chains that underpin future industries.
The transition reflects a broader evolution — from India being primarily a commodity importer to positioning itself as a value-chain architect, and from functioning largely as a consumer market to emerging as a strategic industrial power. In this new framework, critical minerals are no longer viewed merely as tradable commodities; they are increasingly seen as strategic assets central to national security, the clean energy transition, and long-term technological sovereignty.
