Explained | Why India And Brazil Joining Hands To Counter Rare Earth Vulnerabilities Matters

In this image received on Feb. 21, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a meeting, at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: As global supply chains reel from geopolitical tensions and export restrictions, India and Brazil have moved to secure their positions in the race for critical minerals.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed on Saturday, following delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in New Delhi, signals a calculated effort to reduce dependence on concentrated supply sources and build a more resilient rare earth ecosystem.

"The agreement reached on critical minerals and rare earths is a major step towards building resilient supply chains," Modi said while jointly addressing the media with Lula following the talks. "Our cooperation in the defence sector is also steadily growing. This is a shining example of mutual trust and strategic coordination. We will continue to strengthen this win-win partnership."

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, right, and his Brazilian counterpart Ambassador Mauro Vieira exchange a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during a joint press meet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI)

According to P Kumaran, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, President Lula gave a very detailed presentation on Brazil’s critical minerals and rare earth reserves during the course of the discussions.

"He (Lula) said that only 30 percent of their reserves are being explored and there is substantial scope for exploration," Kumaran said during a special media briefing following the delegation-level talks. "(Regarding) Processing minerals and using them, he said Brazil would value India’s partnership in the area of critical minerals. So, we will be taking this forward by discussing with the concerned line ministries about how to engage in practical cooperation in this regard."

Coming a day after India joined the US-led Pax Silica tech alliance, India’s MoU with Brazil on rare earth minerals and critical minerals underscores New Delhi’s evolving strategy of coupling technology alliances with upstream resource security.

The pact is aimed at securing long-term supply chains for materials essential to modern industry and technology while reducing dependence on dominant suppliers – especially China – which currently controls the largest share of global rare earth processing.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, right, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva during a session at the India-Brazil Business Forum, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI)

What are rare earth and critical minerals?

Rare earths are a group of 17 elements in the periodic table, including 15 known as the Lanthanide series, plus yttrium and scandium. Rare earths are categorised into light rare earth elements (LREE) and heavy rare earth elements (HREE). Both groups exhibit different properties and are found in different deposit types across the globe, with HREEs being rarer than their light counterparts.

"Rare earths are extracted from either monazite sands, hard rock or ionic clay deposits, with most global primary mineral production and secondary metal separation dominated by China," a post on the Brazilian Rare Earths website reads. "Rare earths are used in many applications, including permanent magnets, doping agents, catalysts, ceramics, glasses, and metal alloys. The single most important application of rare earths is in permanent magnets."