Explained | Why Economic Ties With Myanmar Matter To India Despite Civil War
The business focus during Min Aung Hlaing’s India visit underscores Myanmar’s continuing importance to India’s Act East policy and regional connectivity ambitions.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 10:23 PM IST
New Delhi: As Myanmar’s new President Min Aung Hlaing arrives in India on Saturday on a five-day bilateral visit amid a prolonged civil conflict in his country, New Delhi’s emphasis on strengthening economic ties underscores how connectivity, border stability and strategic competition with China continue to shape India's engagement with its troubled eastern neighbour.
During his weekly media briefing here Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Min Aung Hlaing will discuss how to strengthen bilateral ties further.
"There is also an important business component of the visit, which is as to how the two countries can together strengthen their economic ties as well," Jaiswal said.
According to a separate statement issued by the Ministry announcing Min Aung Hlaing’s visit, the Myanmar President will also participate in a business forum in New Delhi. Apart from New Delhi, he will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.
India's decision to foreground the economic dimension of Min Aung Hlaing's visit highlights New Delhi's pragmatic approach towards a neighbour torn by civil war but critical to India's connectivity ambitions, Northeast security and Indo-Pacific strategy.
Myanmar occupies a unique geopolitical position for India. It is India's only Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) land neighbour and serves as the physical bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. For India's Act East Policy, Myanmar is indispensable.
Economic ties with Myanmar have four major dimensions: connectivity and infrastructure; border trade and Northeast development; energy and resource cooperation; and strategic balancing against Chinese influence.
Even though bilateral trade remains modest compared to India's trade with larger ASEAN economies, Myanmar's importance lies disproportionately in geography and strategy rather than sheer trade volume.
India sees Myanmar as the gateway for integrating its northeastern states with Southeast Asian markets. Several flagship connectivity projects depend on stability and cooperation in Myanmar.
One of India's most important overseas infrastructure projects is the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which connects India's eastern seaport of Kolkata with Myanmar's Sittwe port and onward to India's Mizoram state through river and road networks.
The project is strategically vital because it provides an alternative route to India's Northeast bypassing the narrow Siliguri Corridor. However, conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin regions has repeatedly delayed implementation. Armed clashes involving ethnic groups and anti-junta forces have complicated road construction and logistics.
Min Aung Hlaing’s visit could therefore focus on ensuring security guarantees and operational continuity for such projects. Another major initiative is the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, envisioned as a land corridor linking India to Thailand through Myanmar.
For India, the highway is meant to transform trade, tourism and manufacturing linkages with Southeast Asia. Yet instability in Myanmar has slowed progress, especially in conflict-prone regions through which transport corridors pass.
The business dimension of the visit is likely to include discussions on restoring momentum to these delayed infrastructure and logistics initiatives. The civil conflict in Myanmar has direct spillover effects on India, particularly in the northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.
Since the 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, fighting between the junta and resistance groups has intensified, producing refugee flows, cross-border insurgent movements and illicit trafficking.
India increasingly sees economic stabilisation in Myanmar as linked to border security. Development projects, trade infrastructure and economic integration are viewed as ways to prevent prolonged instability from spilling into India’s Northeast.
Border trade through points such as Moreh (Manipur)-Tamu (Myanmar) has suffered disruptions because of insecurity. Reviving commerce in these regions is important for local livelihoods and regional stability.
India's economic outreach to Myanmar is also shaped by strategic competition with China.
China remains Myanmar's largest economic partner and investor, with deep involvement in infrastructure, ports, pipelines and mining. Beijing's China-Myanmar Economic Corridor gives China access to the Indian Ocean through Myanmar.
New Delhi is wary that political isolation of Myanmar's junta could push the country even deeper into China's strategic orbit.
By maintaining engagement — including economic and business cooperation — India seeks to preserve influence and prevent strategic marginalisation in a neighbouring country critical to its eastern maritime and continental interests.
Myanmar has also emerged as an increasingly important country for India in the global race for critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs), particularly as geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and China’s overwhelming dominance in the sector push New Delhi to diversify its sources of strategic resources.
Rare earths, despite the name, are relatively abundant but difficult and environmentally costly to process. What makes them "critical" is the concentration of mining and processing capacities in a few countries.
China dominates the global rare earth supply chain, controlling a large share of mining, processing and refining capacity.
India's dependence on imports — directly or indirectly linked to Chinese supply chains — has created strategic vulnerabilities, especially as Beijing has increasingly used export controls and mineral supply chains as geopolitical leverage.
This has pushed India to search for alternative and geographically proximate suppliers. Myanmar has consequently gained strategic importance.
Myanmar possesses significant reserves of heavy rare earth elements, tin, tungsten, copper, nickel, cobalt, potentially lithium, jade and other strategic minerals.
Particularly important are Myanmar’s deposits of heavy rare earths such as dysprosium and terbium, which are crucial for high-performance magnets used in electric vehicle (EV) motors, wind turbines and advanced defence technologies.
Heavy rare earths are globally scarcer and harder to substitute than light rare earths, making Myanmar especially valuable in strategic supply chains.
Over the past decade, Myanmar became a major supplier of rare earth ores to China. Much of the mining activity is concentrated in Kachin State near the China border.
Chinese companies have been heavily involved in extraction and transportation networks. Myanmar's ores are often exported to China for processing because China possesses the technological infrastructure needed for refining.
This means Myanmar has already become embedded in the Asian rare earth ecosystem — albeit largely under Chinese influence.
For India, deeper engagement with Myanmar offers an opportunity to gradually reduce dependence on China-centric supply chains.
Prabir De, Professor at the New Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Nations (RIS) think tank, said that Min Aung Hlaing's first foreign visit to India after assuming office symbolises a lot.
"He is not going to China or ASEAN or Thailand," De told ETV Bharat. "So, now let's come to the business part of it. One reason is that supply chain, but that's not the key one. Supply chain and critical minerals is not the only one. Basically, you know, Myanmar is a strategic location and we are unable to go into Southeast Asia without cutting Myanmar. Now, they have been negotiating realignment of the trilateral highway and, you know, Myanmar’s full engagement with India's Act East Policy."
Highlighting the importance of agricultural cooperation between the two countries, De explained that Myanmar is the second biggest supplier of chickpeas to India.
"Most of the importers of chickpeas are based in Mumbai," he said. "So, these importers want to meet the President."
The second item, De said, is timber.
"Timber actually goes into feeding the newsprint," he explained. "Myanmar and Malaysia are two of the largest suppliers. Plus, Myanmar, because of US sanctions, have to trade with Indian currency."
He said that Myanmar has one of the weaker currencies in the world and cannot trade with the US dollar. "So, they want to settle down some of their imports in Indian rupee," De said.
Regarding critical minerals, he said that India's requirement is slightly different. These include nickel, cobalt and lithium.
"Myanmar also has a lot of reserves of zinc," De said. "Zinc actually helps in producing one of the critical minerals."
He further stated that India has a lot on interest in Myanmar’s offshore gas. But at the end of the day, Min Aung Hlaing’s business angle of the visit will focus on agriculture, processed food, import of Myanmar's pulses and India’s investment in Myanmar in many multiple areas.
To sum up, the economic component of Min Aung Hlaing’s visit reflects a larger reality: India cannot pursue its Act East policy, Northeast integration strategy or Bay of Bengal maritime vision without a functioning relationship with Myanmar. Even amid civil conflict, Myanmar remains central to India’s regional connectivity ambitions and Indo-Pacific calculations.
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