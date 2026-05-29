ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why Economic Ties With Myanmar Matter To India Despite Civil War

File - Military Chief Min Aung Hlaing looks on during an award ceremony as he attends a memorial event at the Myanmar International Convention Centre (MICC) in Naypyidaw on March 28, 2026, to mark the first anniversary since a 7.7-magnitude tremor struck, killing more than 3,800 people in Myanmar -- and around 90 more in neighbouring Thailand. ( AFP )

New Delhi: As Myanmar’s new President Min Aung Hlaing arrives in India on Saturday on a five-day bilateral visit amid a prolonged civil conflict in his country, New Delhi’s emphasis on strengthening economic ties underscores how connectivity, border stability and strategic competition with China continue to shape India's engagement with its troubled eastern neighbour.

During his weekly media briefing here Friday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Min Aung Hlaing will discuss how to strengthen bilateral ties further.

"There is also an important business component of the visit, which is as to how the two countries can together strengthen their economic ties as well," Jaiswal said.

According to a separate statement issued by the Ministry announcing Min Aung Hlaing’s visit, the Myanmar President will also participate in a business forum in New Delhi. Apart from New Delhi, he will also visit Bodh Gaya and Mumbai.

India's decision to foreground the economic dimension of Min Aung Hlaing's visit highlights New Delhi's pragmatic approach towards a neighbour torn by civil war but critical to India's connectivity ambitions, Northeast security and Indo-Pacific strategy.

Myanmar occupies a unique geopolitical position for India. It is India's only Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) land neighbour and serves as the physical bridge between South Asia and Southeast Asia. For India's Act East Policy, Myanmar is indispensable.

Economic ties with Myanmar have four major dimensions: connectivity and infrastructure; border trade and Northeast development; energy and resource cooperation; and strategic balancing against Chinese influence.

Even though bilateral trade remains modest compared to India's trade with larger ASEAN economies, Myanmar's importance lies disproportionately in geography and strategy rather than sheer trade volume.

India sees Myanmar as the gateway for integrating its northeastern states with Southeast Asian markets. Several flagship connectivity projects depend on stability and cooperation in Myanmar.

One of India's most important overseas infrastructure projects is the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project, which connects India's eastern seaport of Kolkata with Myanmar's Sittwe port and onward to India's Mizoram state through river and road networks.

The project is strategically vital because it provides an alternative route to India's Northeast bypassing the narrow Siliguri Corridor. However, conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine and Chin regions has repeatedly delayed implementation. Armed clashes involving ethnic groups and anti-junta forces have complicated road construction and logistics.

Min Aung Hlaing’s visit could therefore focus on ensuring security guarantees and operational continuity for such projects. Another major initiative is the India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway, envisioned as a land corridor linking India to Thailand through Myanmar.

For India, the highway is meant to transform trade, tourism and manufacturing linkages with Southeast Asia. Yet instability in Myanmar has slowed progress, especially in conflict-prone regions through which transport corridors pass.

The business dimension of the visit is likely to include discussions on restoring momentum to these delayed infrastructure and logistics initiatives. The civil conflict in Myanmar has direct spillover effects on India, particularly in the northeastern states of Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

Since the 2021 military takeover in Myanmar, fighting between the junta and resistance groups has intensified, producing refugee flows, cross-border insurgent movements and illicit trafficking.

India increasingly sees economic stabilisation in Myanmar as linked to border security. Development projects, trade infrastructure and economic integration are viewed as ways to prevent prolonged instability from spilling into India’s Northeast.

Border trade through points such as Moreh (Manipur)-Tamu (Myanmar) has suffered disruptions because of insecurity. Reviving commerce in these regions is important for local livelihoods and regional stability.

India's economic outreach to Myanmar is also shaped by strategic competition with China.

China remains Myanmar's largest economic partner and investor, with deep involvement in infrastructure, ports, pipelines and mining. Beijing's China-Myanmar Economic Corridor gives China access to the Indian Ocean through Myanmar.

New Delhi is wary that political isolation of Myanmar's junta could push the country even deeper into China's strategic orbit.

By maintaining engagement — including economic and business cooperation — India seeks to preserve influence and prevent strategic marginalisation in a neighbouring country critical to its eastern maritime and continental interests.

Myanmar has also emerged as an increasingly important country for India in the global race for critical minerals and rare earth elements (REEs), particularly as geopolitical tensions, supply-chain disruptions and China’s overwhelming dominance in the sector push New Delhi to diversify its sources of strategic resources.