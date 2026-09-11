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Explained | Why Critical Minerals Are Becoming Central To India's Future Energy Security

Minister of State Jitendra Singh and others during the Ministerial Plenary Session of 3rd Global Summit on Advanced Materials, Critical Minerals, & Metals, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The transformation of the global energy system is creating an unusual paradox for India: moving away from fossil fuels will not make the country less dependent on natural resources; it will make it dependent on a different set of them.

The clean energy technologies that India hopes will reduce its dependence on imported hydrocarbons require large quantities of critical minerals and advanced materials. The strategic question before New Delhi is, therefore, not simply how much renewable energy India can generate, but whether it can secure the mineral resources, technologies and industrial capabilities needed to build that energy system.

Delivering the keynote address at the Special Plenary of the 3rd Global Summit on Advanced Materials, Critical Minerals and Metals, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is no longer a country that waits for others to experiment and then follows their success but is now confident of shaping its own global role in emerging technologies.

"Dr Jitendra Singh said the global economy is undergoing a paradigm shift, with clean energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, telecommunications, aerospace, defence and nuclear energy emerging as major drivers of technological and industrial transformation,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology reads. “India, he said, is now participating in this global discourse with much greater confidence and is preparing to assume a larger global role.”

According to Dr Singh, the changing technological landscape makes it imperative for India to build capabilities across the entire value chain of critical minerals and advanced materials - from exploration and extraction to refining, processing, engineering and manufacturing.

Domestic resources will have to be combined optimally with international resources, while indigenous technologies and globally competitive benchmarks are developed simultaneously, he said.

He also that advanced materials and critical minerals require a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach, with industry being an integral partner. India has to pursue global strategies and international partnerships while strengthening its domestic technological capabilities.

India’s decision to place critical minerals at the centre of its energy security strategy reflects a fundamental change in the nature of energy security. For decades, energy security was primarily associated with assured supplies of crude oil, natural gas and coal. That equation is changing rapidly. As India moves towards electric mobility, renewable power, battery storage, modern grids, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, the security of the energy system increasingly depends on minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper and rare earth elements.

The remarks by Dr Singh, therefore, underline a much larger strategic transition: India wants to move from being primarily an importer of energy to becoming a country capable of securing the mineral, technological and industrial foundations of its future energy system.

The importance of critical minerals stems from their role in virtually every major technology associated with the energy transition.

Lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite are important components of rechargeable batteries; copper is indispensable for electricity networks, motors, generators and renewable-energy infrastructure; while rare earth elements such as neodymium and dysprosium are crucial for high-performance permanent magnets used in electric motors and wind turbines.

Consequently, India’s transition to cleaner energy does not eliminate its dependence on natural resources. It changes the nature of that dependence - from hydrocarbons to minerals and mineral-processing capabilities.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 outlook says demand for critical minerals is continuing to rise strongly, with overall demand projected to nearly double by 2040 under its Stated Policies Scenario. Lithium is expected to record particularly strong growth, while demand for nickel, graphite and rare earths is also projected to rise substantially.

India possesses resources of several critical minerals, but it does not currently have sufficient economically exploitable reserves, mining capacity, refining capability and processing technology across the entire spectrum.

The Ministry of Mines has identified 30 critical minerals for India, taking into account factors including resource availability, import dependence, economic importance, future technological requirements and strategic considerations. The list includes lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, tungsten, titanium, vanadium and several others.

There is also an important geopolitical dimension.

Critical mineral security has emerged as a major element of global strategic competition because mining and, more importantly, processing and refining are geographically concentrated.