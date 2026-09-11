Explained | Why Critical Minerals Are Becoming Central To India's Future Energy Security
India is seeking to prevent a new form of energy dependence by combining domestic resources, overseas assets, recycling and technology to secure critical mineral supplies.
Published : September 11, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The transformation of the global energy system is creating an unusual paradox for India: moving away from fossil fuels will not make the country less dependent on natural resources; it will make it dependent on a different set of them.
The clean energy technologies that India hopes will reduce its dependence on imported hydrocarbons require large quantities of critical minerals and advanced materials. The strategic question before New Delhi is, therefore, not simply how much renewable energy India can generate, but whether it can secure the mineral resources, technologies and industrial capabilities needed to build that energy system.
Delivering the keynote address at the Special Plenary of the 3rd Global Summit on Advanced Materials, Critical Minerals and Metals, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here on Friday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh said that India is no longer a country that waits for others to experiment and then follows their success but is now confident of shaping its own global role in emerging technologies.
"Dr Jitendra Singh said the global economy is undergoing a paradigm shift, with clean energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, telecommunications, aerospace, defence and nuclear energy emerging as major drivers of technological and industrial transformation,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology reads. “India, he said, is now participating in this global discourse with much greater confidence and is preparing to assume a larger global role.”
According to Dr Singh, the changing technological landscape makes it imperative for India to build capabilities across the entire value chain of critical minerals and advanced materials - from exploration and extraction to refining, processing, engineering and manufacturing.
Domestic resources will have to be combined optimally with international resources, while indigenous technologies and globally competitive benchmarks are developed simultaneously, he said.
He also that advanced materials and critical minerals require a whole-of-government and whole-of-nation approach, with industry being an integral partner. India has to pursue global strategies and international partnerships while strengthening its domestic technological capabilities.
India’s decision to place critical minerals at the centre of its energy security strategy reflects a fundamental change in the nature of energy security. For decades, energy security was primarily associated with assured supplies of crude oil, natural gas and coal. That equation is changing rapidly. As India moves towards electric mobility, renewable power, battery storage, modern grids, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing, the security of the energy system increasingly depends on minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper and rare earth elements.
The remarks by Dr Singh, therefore, underline a much larger strategic transition: India wants to move from being primarily an importer of energy to becoming a country capable of securing the mineral, technological and industrial foundations of its future energy system.
The importance of critical minerals stems from their role in virtually every major technology associated with the energy transition.
Lithium, nickel, cobalt and graphite are important components of rechargeable batteries; copper is indispensable for electricity networks, motors, generators and renewable-energy infrastructure; while rare earth elements such as neodymium and dysprosium are crucial for high-performance permanent magnets used in electric motors and wind turbines.
Consequently, India’s transition to cleaner energy does not eliminate its dependence on natural resources. It changes the nature of that dependence - from hydrocarbons to minerals and mineral-processing capabilities.
The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) 2026 outlook says demand for critical minerals is continuing to rise strongly, with overall demand projected to nearly double by 2040 under its Stated Policies Scenario. Lithium is expected to record particularly strong growth, while demand for nickel, graphite and rare earths is also projected to rise substantially.
India possesses resources of several critical minerals, but it does not currently have sufficient economically exploitable reserves, mining capacity, refining capability and processing technology across the entire spectrum.
The Ministry of Mines has identified 30 critical minerals for India, taking into account factors including resource availability, import dependence, economic importance, future technological requirements and strategic considerations. The list includes lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite, copper, rare earth elements, gallium, germanium, tungsten, titanium, vanadium and several others.
There is also an important geopolitical dimension.
Critical mineral security has emerged as a major element of global strategic competition because mining and, more importantly, processing and refining are geographically concentrated.
The IEA’s data illustrate the problem. In 2024, the top three refining countries accounted for about 96 percent of lithium refining, 97 percent of rare earth refining and similarly high shares for several other important minerals.
This means that a country may have access to mineral deposits but still remain strategically dependent if it lacks the capacity to convert those minerals into usable industrial materials.
That is particularly important for India because critical minerals are also essential to its defence, space, telecommunications, electronics and semiconductor ambitions.
India’s response has been the creation of the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM).
Approved by the Union Cabinet in January 2025, the mission has a proposed government expenditure of ₹16,300 crore, with an expected additional investment of ₹18,000 crore from public sector units (PSUs) and other stakeholders over seven years, through 2030-31.
Its significance lies in the fact that it does not look at mining in isolation. The mission covers the entire value chain: exploration, mining, beneficiation, processing, refining, manufacturing, and recycling/recovery.
According to Ash Narain Roy, former Director of the New Delhi-based Institute of Social Sciences and an expert on Latin America, a region that India is increasingly focusing on for critical minerals cooperation, the overall objective of India at this stage is to become an important manufacturing power.
"India has made some efforts and achieved some success here and there," Roy told ETV Bharat. “But then it could not emerge as a major, major power in critical minerals sector, particularly to orient it towards it and export to various markets like China has done and many others have."
He said that India had its own limitations and it still does but then the time has come to kind of shift the focus and tap the potential of the market.
"You see, if you lose today, then tomorrow it will be too late,” Roy said. “I think this is exactly what seems to be the realisation of the government, that the time has come to do all that is needed in order to, start manufacturing, whether it is through cooperation or a kind of an arrangement with countries which have critical minerals."
He further explained that critical minerals make a difference to production.
"Whether it is electric cars, there are many other things that do not depend on the traditional resources like oil, gas, and things like that,” Roy added.
Ultimately, India’s critical-mineral strategy is an attempt to prevent a paradox in the energy transition.
India could successfully build vast renewable-energy capacity, millions of electric vehicles and large battery storage systems - and still remain strategically vulnerable if the minerals required for those technologies come predominantly from a handful of foreign suppliers.
That would simply replace one form of energy dependence with another.
India therefore wants to ensure that the transition from hydrocarbons to clean energy does not result in a transition from oil dependence to mineral dependence.
Read More