Explained | Why A New Gulf Trade Artery May Cushion India Against Hormuz Shock
A new Gulf trade route bypassing Hormuz strengthens supply resilience for India amid heightened tensions following the US-Israel strikes on Iran.
Published : March 25, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
New Delhi: As tensions in West Asia escalate following the US–Israel war on Iran and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a new Saudi-United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade corridor is emerging as a critical stabiliser for global commerce.
For India, heavily reliant on Gulf energy imports and trade routes, this alternative connectivity could prove vital in cushioning the economic shock of a prolonged regional crisis. According to a report on the Al Arabiya news website, the new trade route in the Gulf will bypass the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global trade that Iran continues to use as a bargaining chip and has largely blocked access to in protest of US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.
What is the new trade corridor?
The new trade corridor initiative is being spearheaded through a collaboration between the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and UAE-based logistics firm Gulftainer. At the heart of the plan is a multimodal corridor that will directly connect Sharjah in the UAE with Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia through an integrated network of sea and land transport, designed to streamline cargo flows and significantly cut transit times.
The corridor will link major logistics nodes across both countries, including the UAE’s Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal and inland facilities such as Sajaa Dry Port, with Saudi Arabia’s eastern commercial hub of Dammam. By integrating inland corridors with maritime routes, the project aims to create a seamless and reliable transport chain between the two economies.
In a post on LinkedIn, Gulftainer stated that it is strengthening regional trade connectivity by creating a seamless trade and logistics bridge between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia – “designed to move cargo faster and more efficiently across borders”.
“By leveraging Khorfakkan Inland Corridor - Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, Sajaa Dry Port, and integrated inland and land-sea corridors – we enable direct, reliable transport linking the UAE to key Saudi market, Dammam,” the post reads.
According to the post, the corridor delivers efficient inland and land-sea connectivity from Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, streamlined inland movement from Sharjah to Dammam via Sajaa Dry Port, faster and direct transport links between UAE and Saudi Arabia, reduced transit times and optimised cargo flow, and a resilient regional land bridge for growing trade demand.
Strategically positioned between Sharjah and Khorfakkan Port - just 90 km apart – the Sajaa Dry Port offers proximity, multimodal connectivity, and scalable storage, enabling customers to move cargo with greater efficiency and reduced turnaround times, according to a post on the Gulftainer website.
“Sajaa Bonded Dry Port is designed to serve as a gateway for Northern Emirates, manufacturing zones, and distribution hubs, providing seamless last mile connectivity, cold storage solutions, manufacturing hub access, future rail connection, port compatibility, and direct cargo movement to key trade corridors,” the post further reads.
Meanwhile, in a post on its X handle, Mawani stated that the partnership between Saudi Ports Authority and Gulftainer will strengthen logistics connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It stated that the corridor will offer direct connectivity between Sharjah and Dammam, integrated land and sea transport facilities, faster and more efficient cross-border cargo movement, and integration between ports and inland logistics hubs.
#Mawani_News | Maritime Connection Between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain via MSC’s GULF SHUTTLE Service through King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam pic.twitter.com/LeGQPSDFaz— مـوانـئ | MAWANI (@MawaniKSA) March 24, 2026
At its core, the new corridor linking the UAE’s Khorfakkan Port and Sajaa Dry Port with Saudi Arabia’s Dammam provides a viable alternative to one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. The Strait of Hormuz typically handles nearly a fifth of global oil shipments and a substantial volume of container traffic. The current disruption has had ripple effects on freight costs, insurance premiums, and delivery timelines worldwide.
What is the locational advantage of Khorfakkan port?
The Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal is the only fully operational terminal in the UAE located outside the Strait of Hormuz. Due to its strategic location, Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal is one of the most important gateway terminals serving the Arabian Gulf, the Indian subcontinent, the Gulf of Oman, and East African markets.
Khorfakkan is uniquely positioned on the eastern coast of the UAE, facing the Gulf of Oman, not inside the Persian Gulf. The Strait of Hormuz lies to the northwest, acting as the narrow gateway between the Persian Gulf and the open ocean. Ports like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, or Dammam must use this strait to access international waters - but Khorfakkan does not.
Ships from Khorfakkan directly enter the Gulf of Oman. From there, they sail into the Arabian Sea. Then they proceed straight to India’s western ports like Mumbai, Mundra and Kochi. The terminal provides shipping lines with the latest class of ultra large vessels with a cost-effective and time-saving option, allowing them to save valuable transit time with a quick turnaround.
The Saudi-UAE route enhances redundancy in global supply chains. By creating a multimodal (sea-land) corridor that circumvents Hormuz, it reduces overdependence on a single vulnerable passage. This diversification is crucial during geopolitical crises, as it ensures continuity of trade even when traditional routes are compromised.
Moreover, the integration of ports and inland logistics hubs improves cargo handling efficiency and reduces transit times. Faster movement of goods not only lowers shipping costs but also stabilises supply chains, which have been under strain due to the ongoing conflict-driven disruption. This is particularly important for time-sensitive cargo such as energy supplies, food products, and industrial inputs.
Why does India stand to benefit from this new trade corridor?
For India, the benefits are both direct and strategic. As one of the largest importers of crude oil from the Gulf, India is highly sensitive to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. The new corridor offers an alternative supply chain route that reduces the risk of delays or shortages.
First, it strengthens India’s energy security. Even if tensions escalate further in the Gulf, oil shipments routed through Saudi Arabia’s eastern ports and connected via the UAE can continue with relatively less disruption. This ensures a steady flow of energy imports, which are vital for India’s economy.
Second, it enhances trade resilience. India has deep trade ties with both Saudi Arabia and the UAE, spanning hydrocarbons, petrochemicals, food products, and manufactured goods. Improved logistics between these two Gulf partners indirectly benefits Indian exporters and importers by ensuring smoother transshipment and reduced bottlenecks.
Third, it aligns with India’s broader connectivity strategy in West Asia. New Delhi has been actively promoting multimodal trade corridors, such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). The Saudi-UAE initiative complements this vision by strengthening intra-Gulf connectivity, which can eventually integrate with larger transregional networks involving India.
Put together, the Saudi-UAE trade corridor is more than a logistical adjustment – it is a strategic response to geopolitical instability. By bypassing the Strait of Hormuz, it ensures continuity, reduces risk, and stabilises global trade flows. For India, in particular, it offers a crucial buffer against supply disruptions, enhances energy security, and supports its long-term connectivity ambitions in West Asia.
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