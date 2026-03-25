ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Why A New Gulf Trade Artery May Cushion India Against Hormuz Shock

File photo of oil tankers and cargo ships lined up in the Strait of Hormuz as seen from Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates ( AP )

New Delhi: As tensions in West Asia escalate following the US–Israel war on Iran and the disruption of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a new Saudi-United Arab Emirates (UAE) trade corridor is emerging as a critical stabiliser for global commerce.

For India, heavily reliant on Gulf energy imports and trade routes, this alternative connectivity could prove vital in cushioning the economic shock of a prolonged regional crisis. According to a report on the Al Arabiya news website, the new trade route in the Gulf will bypass the Strait of Hormuz, a key passage for global trade that Iran continues to use as a bargaining chip and has largely blocked access to in protest of US-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

What is the new trade corridor?

The new trade corridor initiative is being spearheaded through a collaboration between the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and UAE-based logistics firm Gulftainer. At the heart of the plan is a multimodal corridor that will directly connect Sharjah in the UAE with Dammam in eastern Saudi Arabia through an integrated network of sea and land transport, designed to streamline cargo flows and significantly cut transit times.

The corridor will link major logistics nodes across both countries, including the UAE’s Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal and inland facilities such as Sajaa Dry Port, with Saudi Arabia’s eastern commercial hub of Dammam. By integrating inland corridors with maritime routes, the project aims to create a seamless and reliable transport chain between the two economies.

In a post on LinkedIn, Gulftainer stated that it is strengthening regional trade connectivity by creating a seamless trade and logistics bridge between Sharjah and Saudi Arabia – “designed to move cargo faster and more efficiently across borders”.

“By leveraging Khorfakkan Inland Corridor - Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, Sajaa Dry Port, and integrated inland and land-sea corridors – we enable direct, reliable transport linking the UAE to key Saudi market, Dammam,” the post reads.

According to the post, the corridor delivers efficient inland and land-sea connectivity from Khorfakkan Commercial Terminal, streamlined inland movement from Sharjah to Dammam via Sajaa Dry Port, faster and direct transport links between UAE and Saudi Arabia, reduced transit times and optimised cargo flow, and a resilient regional land bridge for growing trade demand.

Strategically positioned between Sharjah and Khorfakkan Port - just 90 km apart – the Sajaa Dry Port offers proximity, multimodal connectivity, and scalable storage, enabling customers to move cargo with greater efficiency and reduced turnaround times, according to a post on the Gulftainer website.

“Sajaa Bonded Dry Port is designed to serve as a gateway for Northern Emirates, manufacturing zones, and distribution hubs, providing seamless last mile connectivity, cold storage solutions, manufacturing hub access, future rail connection, port compatibility, and direct cargo movement to key trade corridors,” the post further reads.

Meanwhile, in a post on its X handle, Mawani stated that the partnership between Saudi Ports Authority and Gulftainer will strengthen logistics connectivity between the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It stated that the corridor will offer direct connectivity between Sharjah and Dammam, integrated land and sea transport facilities, faster and more efficient cross-border cargo movement, and integration between ports and inland logistics hubs.