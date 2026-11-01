ETV Bharat / international

US Midterm Elections 2026: What Opinion Polls Say About Trump’s Political Standing And Battle For Congress

President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: The November 3 US midterm elections will test President Donald Trump’s political standing, Republican control of Congress and public support for his domestic and foreign-policy agenda. With all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats being contested, the results will shape Washington’s political balance during the final two years of Trump’s second presidential term.

The central question is whether Republicans can retain their congressional majorities or whether dissatisfaction with the administration will translate into gains for Democrats. A Democratic victory in either chamber would constrain Trump’s legislative agenda, intensify scrutiny of his administration and influence the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election.

Polling points to a difficult contest for Republicans. Democrats hold a consistent lead in national congressional preference, while Trump’s approval ratings remain below 50 per cent. Economic dissatisfaction, the cost of living, healthcare and the US confrontation with Iran are among the main issues influencing voters. However, national polling does not necessarily predict individual state and district results.

President Donald Trump speaks at a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026. (AP)

Democrats hold a substantial polling advantage

The generic congressional ballot indicates the national political mood. An NPR/PBS News/Marist poll placed Democrats ahead by 52 percent to 44 percent among likely voters. Among independents, their advantage widened to 52 percent against 39 percent. The survey found that 51 percent expected the Democratic candidate in their district to win, compared with 46 percent anticipating a Republican victory. Notably, 44 percent said their vote was primarily a vote against Trump, while only 21 percent described it as a vote in his favour.

Other surveys reinforced the trend. An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published on October 18 gave Democrats a 52-44 percent lead, while a Reuters/Ipsos survey completed on October 26 put their advantage at 53-44 percent. The RealClearPolling average on October 31 showed Democrats at 51.4 percent and Republicans at 43.2 percent.

Trump’s approval ratings add to Republican concerns. Reuters/Ipsos placed his approval at 32 percent, while NPR/PBS News/Marist recorded 40 percent approval and 59 percent disapproval. Republican candidates could face the electoral consequences of dissatisfaction with the president’s performance.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (AP)

Economy and cost of living dominate voter concerns

Economic dissatisfaction is a major challenge for Republicans. Trump returned to the White House promising economic revival, lower living costs, stronger employment and improved household purchasing power. Whether voters believe these promises have been fulfilled is central to the election debate.

A Gallup survey published on October 29 identified the economy and healthcare as the leading issues, each cited by 50 percent of respondents as extremely important to their congressional vote. The Iran conflict followed at 47 percent, income inequality at 44 percent and gasoline prices at 42 percent. Immigration was cited by 40 percent.

An Associated Press-NORC survey found that approximately eight in 10 registered voters considered the economy or cost of living a major election concern. Nearly eight in 10 disapproved of Trump’s handling of living costs, while roughly three-quarters disapproved of his economic performance. A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that 73 percent believed the cost of living was moving in the wrong direction. Democrats also held a modest advantage on economic management, with 37 percent preferring their approach against 33 percent favouring the Republican position.

President Donald Trump arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Md., in the presidential limo, known as "The Beast", Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026. (AP)

These findings suggest that economic concerns are cutting across party loyalties. Even voters who support Republican positions on immigration, crime and national security may be dissatisfied with rising household expenses, fuel prices and healthcare costs.

Immigration and border security remain Republican strengths. Gallup found that 44 percent of Republican voters considered immigration extremely important to their congressional vote, compared with 41 percent of Democrats. Republicans also place greater emphasis on crime, providing the party with a continuing base of support.

Iran conflict and corruption complicate Republican position

The US confrontation with Iran has become an important domestic political issue, raising concerns about fuel prices, energy supplies and the economic consequences of American military involvement overseas.

Gallup found that 47 per cent of registered voters considered the situation in Iran extremely important to their congressional vote. Its economic consequences are particularly relevant in agricultural states such as Iowa and Kansas, where higher fuel and fertiliser costs have increased farming expenses and household financial pressures. Republican candidates in competitive states could face questions about the costs of American military involvement.

Government corruption and dissatisfaction with political institutions have also emerged as campaign issues. A Harris Poll conducted for The Guardian and published on October 30 found that 76 percent of voters believed elected officials cared more about enriching themselves than improving the economy for ordinary Americans. Nearly nine in 10 considered government corruption a problem.

President Donald Trump greets Sen. Ashley Moody, R-Fla., at a campaign rally at the Ocean Center, in Daytona Beach, Fla., Friday, Oct. 30, 2026. (AP)

The cost of living was identified as the most important issue influencing the vote by 36 percent of respondents, followed by corruption at 12 percent, immigration at 9 percent and healthcare at 7 percent. The survey also found that 40 percent believed Republicans had a bigger corruption problem than Democrats, compared with 21 percent who identified Democrats.

As the party controlling the presidency and both chambers of Congress, Republicans face particular scrutiny over political accountability and the administration’s performance.

House appears more vulnerable than Senate