ETV Bharat / international

Explained | The Strategic Significance Of Jaishankar’s Visit To UAE

In this image posted on Oct. 15, 2026, EAM S. Jaishankar during a meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi, UAE. ( @DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: The meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this week underscores the growing importance of the India–UAE partnership at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, changing energy markets and an evolving international order.

The meeting was part of Jaishankar’s October 14–16 visit to the UAE, during which he also participated in the second Raisina Middle East Conference.

According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the course of the meeting on October 15, the two ministers reviewed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, particularly in trade, investment and economic development, and discussed the evolving regional situation.

“A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE,” Jaishankar separately posted on his X handle. “Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

The meeting’s principal significance lies in the convergence of India’s economic, energy and security interests with the UAE’s growing role as a major Gulf commercial, investment and diplomatic centre. The relationship has moved well beyond traditional trade and expatriate connections to encompass defence industrial cooperation, advanced computing, strategic petroleum storage, financial technology and regional connectivity.

It is also a relationship that requires continuous diplomatic management. India and the UAE have considerable shared interests, but both must navigate regional conflicts, shifting international alignments and the vulnerability of trade and energy networks to external shocks.

From a traditional friendship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972, following the formation of the UAE in 1971. Their relationship initially developed around maritime trade, commercial exchanges, energy and people-to-people connections. Over the decades, these traditional links have evolved into a broad strategic partnership.

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2017, provided the political framework for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, which entered into force on May 1 that year, gave the economic relationship additional momentum.

The subsequent expansion of ties has reflected a common recognition that economic growth, energy security, technological advancement and regional stability are increasingly interconnected.

A major milestone came in May 2026, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two countries deepened their cooperation in energy, trade, investment, defence, security, fintech and infrastructure. They also announced new initiatives in strategic petroleum storage, long-term LPG supplies, defence cooperation and advanced computing.

The October meeting between the foreign ministers can therefore be understood as part of the continuing diplomatic process of reviewing and advancing the commitments made at the highest political level.

It is important, however, to distinguish the meeting’s confirmed outcomes from its wider implications. The public statements establish that the ministers reviewed existing cooperation and discussed regional developments; they do not establish that a new bilateral treaty or a separate package of agreements was signed on October 15.

The meeting earlier this week between Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart can therefore be understood as part of the continuing diplomatic process of reviewing and advancing the commitments made at the highest political level.

It is important, however, to distinguish the meeting’s confirmed outcomes from its wider implications. The public statements establish that the ministers reviewed existing cooperation and discussed regional developments; they do not establish that a new bilateral treaty or a separate package of agreements was signed on October 15.

Economic relations: A $101.25-billion partnership with larger ambitions

Economic interdependence is the principal foundation of India–UAE relations. The two countries are not merely trading partners; they are increasingly connected through investment, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and cross-border supply chains.

Bilateral trade rose from approximately $100.05 billion in FY 2024–25 to $101.25 billion in FY 2025–26. The UAE remains India's third-largest trading partner, while India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner. Both governments have set a target of doubling trade to $200 billion by 2032.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been a major instrument in expanding commercial relations. It reduces or eliminates tariffs on a wide range of products and establishes a framework for improving market access and trade in services.

For India, the UAE is a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, West Asia and parts of Africa. Indian exporters benefit from access to a commercially connected market with established logistics, finance and re-export networks.

Key sectors include gems and jewellery, textiles and apparel; engineering goods, chemicals and petroleum products; pharmaceuticals, agricultural commodities and processed foods; electronics, financial services and professional services.

The next stage of the relationship will require greater diversification into higher-value manufacturing, digital services, advanced industrial products and emerging technologies. It will also require Indian micro, small and medium enterprises to gain more consistent access to the UAE market.

Investment is becoming as important as merchandise trade. Emirati institutions and companies have invested in Indian infrastructure, banking, real estate, logistics and other sectors. Indian businesses, in turn, operate across the UAE’s hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, education and retail sectors.

A particularly important development occurred at the 14th India–UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments, held in Mumbai on September 28 this year. The two sides reviewed joint investment projects, including a food park in Gujarat, an integrated aluminium complex proposed for Odisha and cooperation in infrastructure, financial services and technology. They also discussed facilitating investment through the bilateral fast-track mechanism.

These initiatives demonstrate why the foreign ministers’ meeting earlier this week matters in a broader context. Political engagement can reinforce the work of economic institutions, help address investment obstacles and sustain momentum behind projects that require years of implementation.

The key test, however, is execution. Announced investment intentions must translate into operational facilities, employment, technology transfer and higher productivity.

Energy security: The strategic core of the partnership

Energy security is one of the strongest reasons why India needs a close and dependable relationship with the UAE.

India’s large economy depends on imported oil and gas, leaving it exposed to fluctuations in international prices, supply disruptions and instability along major maritime routes. The UAE, as a major energy producer and supplier, can help India diversify its sources of supply and develop longer-term arrangements.

The two countries strengthened this pillar during Modi’s May 2026 visit, when Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) concluded a strategic collaboration agreement covering crude oil storage and possible cooperation in LNG and LPG storage. A separate agreement with Indian Oil Corporation addressed expanded LPG supply and trading opportunities.

The agreement provides for potential Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) crude storage of up to 30 million barrels in India’s strategic petroleum reserves, including participation in facilities at Visakhapatnam and the development of reserve facilities in Chandikhol, Odisha. The two sides also agreed to explore the possibility of storing crude in Fujairah, UAE, as part of India’s strategic reserves.

Such arrangements could help India strengthen its emergency response to supply disruptions, depending on how the facilities, contracts and access rights are implemented.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for international energy trade. Serious disruption to shipping through the strait can increase freight and insurance costs, delay oil and gas deliveries and destabilise energy markets.

India’s exposure is not limited to crude oil. Disruptions can affect LPG supplies, industrial activity, transport costs and household energy expenditure. The UAE, meanwhile, needs secure export routes and protection for its energy infrastructure.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 2026 visit to the UAE, India explicitly emphasised safe transit and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, linking freedom of navigation to regional peace, energy security and food security.

This is directly relevant to the October diplomatic engagement. Continued consultation allows India and the UAE to discuss regional risks while pursuing practical measures to improve supply resilience.

The energy partnership can also expand into renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, electricity infrastructure and lower-carbon industrial technologies. Cooperation in these areas would help India diversify its energy mix while giving the UAE additional avenues for economic diversification.

The challenge is to ensure that long-term energy contracts, storage agreements and new projects provide actual resilience rather than merely shifting dependence from one supplier or route to another.

Defence cooperation: A new dimension in strategic relations