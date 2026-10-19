Explained | The Strategic Significance Of Jaishankar’s Visit To UAE
Jaishankar’s meeting with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reflects the expanding scope of India–UAE relations.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 12:56 AM IST
New Delhi: The meeting between External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi earlier this week underscores the growing importance of the India–UAE partnership at a time of geopolitical uncertainty, changing energy markets and an evolving international order.
The meeting was part of Jaishankar’s October 14–16 visit to the UAE, during which he also participated in the second Raisina Middle East Conference.
According to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the course of the meeting on October 15, the two ministers reviewed cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, particularly in trade, investment and economic development, and discussed the evolving regional situation.
“A warm and productive meeting with DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE,” Jaishankar separately posted on his X handle. “Exchanged perspectives on bilateral and global issues in the spirit of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”
The meeting’s principal significance lies in the convergence of India’s economic, energy and security interests with the UAE’s growing role as a major Gulf commercial, investment and diplomatic centre. The relationship has moved well beyond traditional trade and expatriate connections to encompass defence industrial cooperation, advanced computing, strategic petroleum storage, financial technology and regional connectivity.
It is also a relationship that requires continuous diplomatic management. India and the UAE have considerable shared interests, but both must navigate regional conflicts, shifting international alignments and the vulnerability of trade and energy networks to external shocks.
From a traditional friendship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
India and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 1972, following the formation of the UAE in 1971. Their relationship initially developed around maritime trade, commercial exchanges, energy and people-to-people connections. Over the decades, these traditional links have evolved into a broad strategic partnership.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, established in 2017, provided the political framework for expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. The signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in February 2022, which entered into force on May 1 that year, gave the economic relationship additional momentum.
The subsequent expansion of ties has reflected a common recognition that economic growth, energy security, technological advancement and regional stability are increasingly interconnected.
A major milestone came in May 2026, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two countries deepened their cooperation in energy, trade, investment, defence, security, fintech and infrastructure. They also announced new initiatives in strategic petroleum storage, long-term LPG supplies, defence cooperation and advanced computing.
The October meeting between the foreign ministers can therefore be understood as part of the continuing diplomatic process of reviewing and advancing the commitments made at the highest political level.
It is important, however, to distinguish the meeting’s confirmed outcomes from its wider implications. The public statements establish that the ministers reviewed existing cooperation and discussed regional developments; they do not establish that a new bilateral treaty or a separate package of agreements was signed on October 15.
The meeting earlier this week between Jaishankar and his UAE counterpart can therefore be understood as part of the continuing diplomatic process of reviewing and advancing the commitments made at the highest political level.
It is important, however, to distinguish the meeting’s confirmed outcomes from its wider implications. The public statements establish that the ministers reviewed existing cooperation and discussed regional developments; they do not establish that a new bilateral treaty or a separate package of agreements was signed on October 15.
Economic relations: A $101.25-billion partnership with larger ambitions
Economic interdependence is the principal foundation of India–UAE relations. The two countries are not merely trading partners; they are increasingly connected through investment, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and cross-border supply chains.
Bilateral trade rose from approximately $100.05 billion in FY 2024–25 to $101.25 billion in FY 2025–26. The UAE remains India's third-largest trading partner, while India is the UAE’s second-largest trading partner. Both governments have set a target of doubling trade to $200 billion by 2032.
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been a major instrument in expanding commercial relations. It reduces or eliminates tariffs on a wide range of products and establishes a framework for improving market access and trade in services.
For India, the UAE is a gateway to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, West Asia and parts of Africa. Indian exporters benefit from access to a commercially connected market with established logistics, finance and re-export networks.
Key sectors include gems and jewellery, textiles and apparel; engineering goods, chemicals and petroleum products; pharmaceuticals, agricultural commodities and processed foods; electronics, financial services and professional services.
The next stage of the relationship will require greater diversification into higher-value manufacturing, digital services, advanced industrial products and emerging technologies. It will also require Indian micro, small and medium enterprises to gain more consistent access to the UAE market.
Investment is becoming as important as merchandise trade. Emirati institutions and companies have invested in Indian infrastructure, banking, real estate, logistics and other sectors. Indian businesses, in turn, operate across the UAE’s hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, education and retail sectors.
A particularly important development occurred at the 14th India–UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments, held in Mumbai on September 28 this year. The two sides reviewed joint investment projects, including a food park in Gujarat, an integrated aluminium complex proposed for Odisha and cooperation in infrastructure, financial services and technology. They also discussed facilitating investment through the bilateral fast-track mechanism.
These initiatives demonstrate why the foreign ministers’ meeting earlier this week matters in a broader context. Political engagement can reinforce the work of economic institutions, help address investment obstacles and sustain momentum behind projects that require years of implementation.
The key test, however, is execution. Announced investment intentions must translate into operational facilities, employment, technology transfer and higher productivity.
Energy security: The strategic core of the partnership
Energy security is one of the strongest reasons why India needs a close and dependable relationship with the UAE.
India’s large economy depends on imported oil and gas, leaving it exposed to fluctuations in international prices, supply disruptions and instability along major maritime routes. The UAE, as a major energy producer and supplier, can help India diversify its sources of supply and develop longer-term arrangements.
The two countries strengthened this pillar during Modi’s May 2026 visit, when Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) concluded a strategic collaboration agreement covering crude oil storage and possible cooperation in LNG and LPG storage. A separate agreement with Indian Oil Corporation addressed expanded LPG supply and trading opportunities.
The agreement provides for potential Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) crude storage of up to 30 million barrels in India’s strategic petroleum reserves, including participation in facilities at Visakhapatnam and the development of reserve facilities in Chandikhol, Odisha. The two sides also agreed to explore the possibility of storing crude in Fujairah, UAE, as part of India’s strategic reserves.
Such arrangements could help India strengthen its emergency response to supply disruptions, depending on how the facilities, contracts and access rights are implemented.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical artery for international energy trade. Serious disruption to shipping through the strait can increase freight and insurance costs, delay oil and gas deliveries and destabilise energy markets.
India’s exposure is not limited to crude oil. Disruptions can affect LPG supplies, industrial activity, transport costs and household energy expenditure. The UAE, meanwhile, needs secure export routes and protection for its energy infrastructure.
During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s May 2026 visit to the UAE, India explicitly emphasised safe transit and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, linking freedom of navigation to regional peace, energy security and food security.
This is directly relevant to the October diplomatic engagement. Continued consultation allows India and the UAE to discuss regional risks while pursuing practical measures to improve supply resilience.
The energy partnership can also expand into renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen, electricity infrastructure and lower-carbon industrial technologies. Cooperation in these areas would help India diversify its energy mix while giving the UAE additional avenues for economic diversification.
The challenge is to ensure that long-term energy contracts, storage agreements and new projects provide actual resilience rather than merely shifting dependence from one supplier or route to another.
Defence cooperation: A new dimension in strategic relations
Defence cooperation has moved beyond periodic military exchanges towards a more structured partnership.
During Modi’s May 15, 2026, visit, India and the UAE formalised a Strategic Defence Partnership Framework. The framework covers defence industrial cooperation, advanced technology, military training and exercises, maritime security, cybersecurity, secure communications and information exchange. This is significant for both countries.
For India, the UAE provides a partner with substantial financial resources, a strategically important location and an expanding defence-industrial sector. Cooperation could open opportunities for joint development, industrial partnerships, training and technology collaboration.
For the UAE, India offers an extensive defence manufacturing base, experience across multiple operational environments and opportunities for cooperation in military education, equipment and maritime security.
The expansion of defence ties must be viewed against the region’s evolving security landscape. Threats to shipping, critical infrastructure and energy installations have made maritime awareness, cybersecurity and military communication increasingly important.
India’s interests include the security of sea lanes linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the wider Indian Ocean. The UAE has a direct interest in protecting its ports, energy infrastructure and commercial networks.
Greater coordination can contribute to information-sharing, training and crisis preparedness. It does not, however, mean that India and the UAE have established a mutual-defence alliance or agreed to participate jointly in every regional conflict.
The October meeting was important as a continuation of the high-level dialogue supporting this broader partnership. Its public account does not establish a new defence agreement, but the existing framework gives both governments a basis for advancing practical cooperation.
Technology, artificial intelligence and advanced computing
The expansion of India–UAE relations into advanced technology illustrates how the partnership is adapting to changing economic priorities.
India has a substantial pool of technology professionals, a growing digital economy and an expanding research ecosystem. The UAE has significant investment capacity and ambitions to become a global centre for AI, digital infrastructure and advanced industries.
A key initiative announced in May 2026 was a collaboration between India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and UAE-based G42 to establish an eight-exaflop supercomputing cluster. The initiative is intended to support India’s AI Mission and increase high-performance computing capacity.
Other areas with potential for cooperation include: Artificial Intelligence and high-performance computing; data centres, cloud infrastructure and cybersecurity; space technology and satellite applications; financial technology and digital payments; healthcare technology and scientific research; Renewable energy and advanced manufacturing.
Technology cooperation could help India mobilise capital, expand research infrastructure and develop industrial applications. It could also provide UAE-based companies with access to India's large technology market and research workforce.
The long-term outcome will depend on implementation, data protection, cybersecurity, technology governance and the degree to which these partnerships strengthen domestic research and industrial capacity.
Maritime connectivity and the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor
India and the UAE have complementary interests in maritime trade, port infrastructure and international logistics. The UAE’s position as a regional transport and re-export hub makes it an important partner for India as it seeks to diversify supply chains and improve access to overseas markets.
The proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) offers a broader framework for this cooperation. IMEC envisages improved connections between India, the Gulf and Europe through shipping, rail and associated logistics infrastructure. If implemented effectively, it could reduce some transport bottlenecks, expand commercial opportunities and strengthen links among participating economies.
For India, the corridor could support exports, improve connectivity with European markets and provide additional options for supply-chain planning. For the UAE, it could reinforce its role as a logistics and investment hub.
But IMEC remains a long-term project rather than a fully operational alternative to existing shipping routes. Its progress depends on financing, infrastructure construction, customs coordination, commercial viability and the regional security environment.
The diplomatic significance is that India and the UAE have an incentive to sustain political support for connectivity projects while coordinating on the security of the maritime networks that make them possible.
The Indian diaspora: A vital bridge between the two countries
The Indian community is one of the most important foundations of India–UAE relations. Approximately 4.3 million Indian nationals were estimated to be living in the UAE in 2024, making Indians the country’s largest expatriate community and accounting for roughly 35 per cent of its population at the time.
Indians work across construction, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, finance, information technology, retail and professional services. They contribute to the UAE’s economy while supporting families in India through remittances, investment and other financial transfers.
The size of the Indian community makes its welfare a strategic concern for New Delhi. Labour protection, consular assistance, employment disputes and emergency preparedness are therefore important dimensions of bilateral diplomacy. Regional conflict can create additional risks, including flight cancellations, travel restrictions, employment uncertainty and threats to commercial activity. India needs effective communication and coordination with UAE authorities to protect its citizens during emergencies.
The relationship also benefits from longstanding cultural, educational and family connections. These links help sustain public goodwill and create networks that facilitate trade, tourism and professional cooperation.
The strategic importance of the diaspora is consequently twofold: it strengthens the social foundations of the partnership and creates a continuing responsibility for both governments to ensure that the community’s interests are protected.
Connectivity: The UAE as a gateway to the wider region
The UAE’s location and infrastructure make it an important logistics and commercial hub linking South Asia with the Gulf, Africa and Europe. Its ports, airports, free zones and re-export networks can help Indian businesses diversify markets and integrate more deeply into international supply chains.
India, meanwhile, offers a large consumer market, manufacturing capacity, skilled labour and opportunities for infrastructure development. Stronger connectivity can benefit sectors ranging from food and pharmaceuticals to engineering, electronics and digital services.
The proposed India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) adds a longer-term strategic dimension to this relationship. The corridor envisages integrated transport and economic links connecting India with the Gulf and onward to Europe. The UAE could play an important role in its Gulf segment, although the corridor remains a proposed initiative whose realisation depends on infrastructure, financing, political conditions and coordination among participating countries.
The wider objective is to make trade routes more efficient and diversified. For India, this could improve access to markets and reduce some logistical bottlenecks. For the UAE, it could reinforce its role as a hub for global commerce and investment.
Connectivity projects, however, must be assessed on implementation rather than announcements. Financing, cross-border coordination, security and the commercial viability of individual segments will determine their eventual impact.
To sum up, the October 15 meeting between Jaishankar and Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the importance both countries attach to their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. It also highlighted how closely India–UAE relations are now linked to wider questions of economic development, energy security, technology, maritime interests and regional stability.
For India, the UAE is a major trade and investment partner, an important energy supplier, a logistics hub and an increasingly relevant partner in defence and advanced technology. The large Indian community in the UAE provides an enduring human connection.
For the UAE, India offers a substantial market, a growing industrial and technological base, skilled professionals and opportunities for long-term investment. The relationship also supports the UAE’s efforts to diversify its economic and international partnerships.
The meeting’s significance lies in continued political coordination and the implementation of commitments already made. The central question for the next phase is whether the two countries can turn the scale of their partnership into measurable outcomes: more diversified trade, completed investment projects, stronger energy resilience, deeper technological cooperation and practical collaboration on regional security.
As India and the UAE navigate a changing international environment, the relationship’s importance will increasingly be determined not simply by the frequency of high-level visits, but by the extent to which their shared economic and strategic interests translate into durable cooperation.
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