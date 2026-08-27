ETV Bharat / international

Explained: No Rain Or Cloudburst, How Cryospheric Change Triggered Deadly Nepal Flood

Rescuers use an earthmover to carry a victim of flash flooding to safety in Nepal's Nuwakot district on Wednesday. ( AP )

It was a day of tragedy, chaos, and helpless witnessing of nature's fury along the Nepal-China border on Wednesday. Millions of gallons of water and a massive debris flow charged down from Tibet into central Nepal, devastating everything in its path.

Nepal's disaster management authority, on Thursday morning, said 826 people were missing, including 300 Indians, as it put the death toll at 165. Nuwakot and Rasuwa districts were the worst affected. China's state broadcaster CCTV reported that 558 people were missing in Tibet, including many foreigners.

No Rain Or Cloudburst, What Triggered Deadly Nepal Flood? (ETV Bharat)

Twenty-four hours into the tragedy, a haunting question remains: with hardly any rain or cloudbursts in the area, what caused such a monstrous flash flood?

Initial assessment by the authorities in Nepal pointed towards an earthquake that could have led to the disaster since tremors were felt in and around the affected area minutes before hundreds of people were swept away by a massive wall of mud water.

The earthquake theory, however, was soon set aside by the US Geological Survey as it pointed out that the tremors were actually caused by a landslide.

On its website, the USGS said the 5.2 magnitude seismic energy was generated by a glacial collapse and debris flow.

Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River in Nepal. (AP)

The glacial collapse, most likely a glacial or ice-rock failure, sent a surge of water, mud, and debris racing down the Lhende Khola River (a tributary of the Bhote Koshi). The river originates in the high-altitude mountains of Tibet and flows southward where it enters Nepal.

According to the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) headquartered in Kathmandu, water levels in the Bhote Koshi basin began rising rapidly around 9 am local time. The flood breached riverbanks and travelled downstream through the Bhote Koshi into the Trishuli River.

Amid a massive operation to trace the missing and recover the dead bodies buried under several feet of mud and debris, scientists are trying to piece together evidence to understand the catastrophic event in the Himalayas.

GRAPHIC CONTENT: A body of a victim lies on a stretcher in Nuwakot district of Nepal on Thursday. (AP)

Experts at ICIMOD, which is a regional intergovernmental organisation that represents all eight Himalayan nations, said an ice-rock avalanche originated in a high-altitude area that likely triggered the devastating flash floods.