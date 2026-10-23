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Explained: Modi-Tusk Talks Seek To Deepen India-Poland Strategic Partnership With Defence, Tech And Trade In Focus

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk have agreed to strengthen the India–Poland Strategic Partnership, with defence, space, nuclear energy, trade, investment and emerging technologies featuring prominently in their discussions here Thursday.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals, and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on his X handle.

According to Jaiswal, both leaders agreed to work together to double the bilateral trade by 2030. “The leaders underscored the importance of the India–EU FTA (Free Trade Agreement), which is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and industries, giving fresh impetus to economic engagement,” he stated.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council, he said.

Modi and Tusk have agreed to strengthen the India–Poland Strategic Partnership, with defence, space, nuclear energy, trade, investment and emerging technologies featuring prominently in their discussions.

The talks at Hyderabad House were followed by joint press statements in which Modi outlined plans to expand cooperation in strategic sectors and invited Polish companies to collaborate with Indian partners in the co-development and co-production of technologies. Tusk, meanwhile, described India as a “beacon of hope” amid international uncertainty and said the two countries had substantial scope to deepen their partnership.

The meeting represents an effort to translate the strategic partnership established during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024 into concrete economic, industrial and technological outcomes. It also reflects the growing importance both countries attach to diversifying commercial relationships, strengthening supply chains and expanding cooperation in areas that have implications for economic competitiveness and national security.

Tusk’s October 21-23 visit, the first by a Polish prime minister to India since 2010, has brought a business dimension to the diplomatic engagement, with Polish companies accompanying the delegation and business forums planned in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

The significance of the talks lies not merely in the reaffirmation of political ties, but in the opportunity to build a broader partnership connecting India's industrial ambitions with Poland’s manufacturing and technological capabilities, while deepening India’s engagement with Europe.

Defence cooperation: moving towards co-development and co-production

Defence emerged as one of the most strategically important areas of the discussions. Modi’s invitation to Polish companies to participate in the co-development and co-production of defence technologies points towards a potential expansion of bilateral cooperation beyond conventional equipment purchases.

India has been pursuing a policy of strengthening its domestic defence industrial base, increasing indigenous production and reducing dependence on imported military equipment. Poland, for its part, has accelerated military modernisation in response to the deteriorating security environment in Europe, particularly the continuing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.

These priorities create potential complementarities between the two countries. Polish companies could explore partnerships with Indian defence manufacturers, while Indian firms could offer manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities and access to a large domestic market.

Tusk drew attention to the possible contribution of Polish drone technology, remarking during the joint press statement that Polish drones had been useful. His comments indicated an area worth exploring, although they should not be interpreted as confirmation of a specific procurement contract.

Areas for possible cooperation include:

Uncrewed aerial systems and associated technologies.

Surveillance, communications and defence electronics.

Joint manufacture of selected military equipment and components.

Research, engineering and industrial collaboration.

Long-term partnerships between Indian and Polish defence companies.

The practical value of such cooperation will depend on the technologies offered, the extent of local production, intellectual-property arrangements and the terms of any technology transfer.

For India, the objective would be to secure capabilities that contribute to domestic manufacturing and technological development. For Poland, cooperation could open commercial opportunities in a major Asian defence market and provide a basis for longer-term industrial partnerships.

The broader significance is that defence could become a more substantial component of India–Poland relations, complementing India’s existing security and industrial relationships with other European countries.

Space and nuclear energy: expanding cooperation in strategic technologies

Modi also identified space and nuclear energy as priority areas for deeper engagement. His invitation to Polish companies to participate in co-development and co-production suggests that the two governments want to explore industrial partnerships rather than limit their engagement to diplomatic exchanges or conventional trade.

India has developed capabilities in satellite communications, Earth observation, launch services and space applications. Cooperation with Polish companies, researchers and technology institutions could provide opportunities in specialised components, satellite applications, data services and research.

Poland’s wider European technological connections could also help create collaborative projects involving research organisations and commercial enterprises. Such partnerships would require identification of specific projects, technical standards and commercial arrangements.

India’s growing space ecosystem provides a possible foundation for cooperation extending from scientific research to commercially viable products and services. Joint projects could also help companies from both countries develop expertise and compete in international markets.

However, the joint statements should not be read as confirmation of a particular satellite, launch vehicle or space programme. The significance at this stage lies in the political commitment to explore a wider relationship in the sector.

Nuclear energy

Nuclear energy is another strategically sensitive field in which the leaders expressed an interest in stronger cooperation.

For India, nuclear power forms part of its longer-term effort to expand reliable electricity generation while pursuing energy security and lower-carbon development. Collaboration with Polish companies could potentially involve selected industrial components, engineering services, research or other technologies associated with the nuclear sector.

Any substantive nuclear partnership would require detailed arrangements covering licensing, safeguards, safety standards and the respective responsibilities of participating organisations. The announcement of an intention to deepen cooperation does not itself establish a nuclear power project or a technology-transfer agreement.

Taken together, defence, space and nuclear energy demonstrate the importance both governments attach to building a more technologically sophisticated relationship.

Trade expansion and the ambition to double bilateral commerce

Economic cooperation is central to the India–Poland relationship, and the leaders’ statements highlighted the need to translate their political engagement into stronger commercial ties.

According to official figures, bilateral trade stood at approximately $6.3 billion, while the two countries were working towards doubling trade by 2030. Indian investment in Poland was estimated at more than $3 billion, according to figures cited by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The trade ambition is significant because it establishes a measurable objective against which the relationship can be assessed over the coming years.

For India, Poland offers access to a major Central European economy and potential opportunities in industrial manufacturing, information technology, pharmaceuticals, engineering and other commercial sectors. For Poland, India’s large market and expanding industrial base provide scope for increased exports, investment and business partnerships.