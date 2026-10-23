Explained: Modi-Tusk Talks Seek To Deepen India-Poland Strategic Partnership With Defence, Tech And Trade In Focus
The New Delhi summit seeks to convert the India–Poland Strategic Partnership into measurable gains across defence, energy, technology, investment and economic connectivity.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 7:43 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk have agreed to strengthen the India–Poland Strategic Partnership, with defence, space, nuclear energy, trade, investment and emerging technologies featuring prominently in their discussions here Thursday.
"Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals, and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on his X handle.
According to Jaiswal, both leaders agreed to work together to double the bilateral trade by 2030. “The leaders underscored the importance of the India–EU FTA (Free Trade Agreement), which is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and industries, giving fresh impetus to economic engagement,” he stated.
A new phase in the India–Poland Strategic Partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi and Prime Minister Donald Tusk @donaldtusk of Poland held wide-ranging talks today. Building on the Strategic Partnership established in 2024, the leaders explored new avenues of cooperation in areas including AI, green technologies, critical minerals, and defence, while further deepening ties in trade, investment, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders agreed to work together to double the bilateral trade by 2030. The leaders underscored the importance of India–EU FTA which is set to unlock new opportunities for businesses and industries, giving fresh impetus to economic engagement. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2026
The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments, reaffirming their commitment to a rules-based international order and reform of global institutions, including the UN Security Council, he said.
Modi and Tusk have agreed to strengthen the India–Poland Strategic Partnership, with defence, space, nuclear energy, trade, investment and emerging technologies featuring prominently in their discussions.
The talks at Hyderabad House were followed by joint press statements in which Modi outlined plans to expand cooperation in strategic sectors and invited Polish companies to collaborate with Indian partners in the co-development and co-production of technologies. Tusk, meanwhile, described India as a “beacon of hope” amid international uncertainty and said the two countries had substantial scope to deepen their partnership.
The meeting represents an effort to translate the strategic partnership established during Modi’s visit to Poland in August 2024 into concrete economic, industrial and technological outcomes. It also reflects the growing importance both countries attach to diversifying commercial relationships, strengthening supply chains and expanding cooperation in areas that have implications for economic competitiveness and national security.
Tusk’s October 21-23 visit, the first by a Polish prime minister to India since 2010, has brought a business dimension to the diplomatic engagement, with Polish companies accompanying the delegation and business forums planned in New Delhi and Bengaluru.
The significance of the talks lies not merely in the reaffirmation of political ties, but in the opportunity to build a broader partnership connecting India's industrial ambitions with Poland’s manufacturing and technological capabilities, while deepening India’s engagement with Europe.
Defence cooperation: moving towards co-development and co-production
Defence emerged as one of the most strategically important areas of the discussions. Modi’s invitation to Polish companies to participate in the co-development and co-production of defence technologies points towards a potential expansion of bilateral cooperation beyond conventional equipment purchases.
India has been pursuing a policy of strengthening its domestic defence industrial base, increasing indigenous production and reducing dependence on imported military equipment. Poland, for its part, has accelerated military modernisation in response to the deteriorating security environment in Europe, particularly the continuing consequences of Russia's war against Ukraine.
We also discussed ways to deepen India-Poland ties in technology, innovation and people-to-people exchanges. We have agreed to establish an India-Poland StartUp Bridge and organise technology hackathons for our youth. We will also expand cooperation in AI, cybersecurity, education, culture, sports and tourism.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2026
These priorities create potential complementarities between the two countries. Polish companies could explore partnerships with Indian defence manufacturers, while Indian firms could offer manufacturing capacity, engineering capabilities and access to a large domestic market.
Tusk drew attention to the possible contribution of Polish drone technology, remarking during the joint press statement that Polish drones had been useful. His comments indicated an area worth exploring, although they should not be interpreted as confirmation of a specific procurement contract.
Areas for possible cooperation include:
- Uncrewed aerial systems and associated technologies.
- Surveillance, communications and defence electronics.
- Joint manufacture of selected military equipment and components.
- Research, engineering and industrial collaboration.
- Long-term partnerships between Indian and Polish defence companies.
The practical value of such cooperation will depend on the technologies offered, the extent of local production, intellectual-property arrangements and the terms of any technology transfer.
For India, the objective would be to secure capabilities that contribute to domestic manufacturing and technological development. For Poland, cooperation could open commercial opportunities in a major Asian defence market and provide a basis for longer-term industrial partnerships.
The broader significance is that defence could become a more substantial component of India–Poland relations, complementing India’s existing security and industrial relationships with other European countries.
Space and nuclear energy: expanding cooperation in strategic technologies
Modi also identified space and nuclear energy as priority areas for deeper engagement. His invitation to Polish companies to participate in co-development and co-production suggests that the two governments want to explore industrial partnerships rather than limit their engagement to diplomatic exchanges or conventional trade.
India has developed capabilities in satellite communications, Earth observation, launch services and space applications. Cooperation with Polish companies, researchers and technology institutions could provide opportunities in specialised components, satellite applications, data services and research.
Poland’s wider European technological connections could also help create collaborative projects involving research organisations and commercial enterprises. Such partnerships would require identification of specific projects, technical standards and commercial arrangements.
India’s growing space ecosystem provides a possible foundation for cooperation extending from scientific research to commercially viable products and services. Joint projects could also help companies from both countries develop expertise and compete in international markets.
However, the joint statements should not be read as confirmation of a particular satellite, launch vehicle or space programme. The significance at this stage lies in the political commitment to explore a wider relationship in the sector.
Nuclear energy
Nuclear energy is another strategically sensitive field in which the leaders expressed an interest in stronger cooperation.
For India, nuclear power forms part of its longer-term effort to expand reliable electricity generation while pursuing energy security and lower-carbon development. Collaboration with Polish companies could potentially involve selected industrial components, engineering services, research or other technologies associated with the nuclear sector.
Any substantive nuclear partnership would require detailed arrangements covering licensing, safeguards, safety standards and the respective responsibilities of participating organisations. The announcement of an intention to deepen cooperation does not itself establish a nuclear power project or a technology-transfer agreement.
Taken together, defence, space and nuclear energy demonstrate the importance both governments attach to building a more technologically sophisticated relationship.
Trade expansion and the ambition to double bilateral commerce
Economic cooperation is central to the India–Poland relationship, and the leaders’ statements highlighted the need to translate their political engagement into stronger commercial ties.
According to official figures, bilateral trade stood at approximately $6.3 billion, while the two countries were working towards doubling trade by 2030. Indian investment in Poland was estimated at more than $3 billion, according to figures cited by India's Ministry of External Affairs.
The trade ambition is significant because it establishes a measurable objective against which the relationship can be assessed over the coming years.
List of Outcomes (4 in total) : PM @narendramodi’s meeting with PM @donaldtusk of Poland ⬇️ https://t.co/IT2NSPEhhE— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 22, 2026
For India, Poland offers access to a major Central European economy and potential opportunities in industrial manufacturing, information technology, pharmaceuticals, engineering and other commercial sectors. For Poland, India’s large market and expanding industrial base provide scope for increased exports, investment and business partnerships.
But doubling bilateral trade will require sustained effort. Government-level engagement must be accompanied by commercial contracts, investment decisions, stronger distribution networks and a better understanding of each other’s regulatory and business environments.
The presence of Polish business representatives in Tusk’s delegation underlines the importance attached to this commercial agenda. The India–Poland Business Forum in New Delhi provides a platform for companies to identify potential partners and explore investment opportunities.
In the joint media briefing, Modi said the India–EU Free Trade Agreement had further strengthened the possibilities for economic cooperation between India and Poland. He also linked the expanding economic strength of the two countries to opportunities for deeper engagement.
India–European Union (EU) economic relations
The wider India–EU relationship provides an important context for the bilateral talks. Modi said the India–EU Free Trade Agreement had further strengthened the possibilities for economic cooperation between India and Poland. He also linked the expanding economic strength of the two countries to opportunities for deeper engagement.
For Polish businesses, closer India–EU economic integration could improve the conditions for expanding trade and commercial relationships with Indian counterparts. Indian companies could likewise benefit from stronger connections with European supply chains and markets, subject to the agreement’s actual provisions and implementation arrangements.
The implications extend beyond the reduction of trade barriers. More predictable market access can encourage companies to make longer-term investment decisions, establish manufacturing partnerships and diversify sourcing arrangements.
India and Poland can use their bilateral relationship to identify sector-specific opportunities within this wider economic framework. Cooperation in advanced manufacturing, technology, clean energy and industrial supply chains could complement broader India–EU commercial engagement.
It is important, however, to distinguish the bilateral initiatives discussed by the leaders from the separate legal and regulatory processes governing EU trade policy. The precise commercial benefits will depend on the terms and implementation of the relevant arrangements.
Critical minerals, clean technology and emerging industries
The broader bilateral agenda also includes critical minerals, electric-vehicle batteries, clean technology, innovation and higher education. The External Affairs Ministry indicated during the visit that the two sides were working to finalise arrangements covering critical minerals, the protection and exchange of classified information, archival cooperation, culture, science and higher education.
These subjects are important because they connect traditional diplomacy with the economic and technological challenges facing both countries.
Critical minerals are essential to many advanced industrial applications, including batteries, electronics and clean-energy technologies. More resilient supply arrangements can help reduce exposure to disruptions and excessive dependence on concentrated sources of supply.
Cooperation in electric-vehicle batteries and clean technology could also create opportunities for research, industrial partnerships and commercial investment. In these areas, India brings a large market and growing manufacturing ambitions, while Poland offers a potential European partner for industrial and technological collaboration.
The two governments will need to identify commercially viable projects and establish the necessary regulatory, investment and technical frameworks. Nonetheless, the inclusion of these subjects in the bilateral agenda indicates that the partnership is intended to cover future-facing industries as well as established sectors.
Startup Bridge and innovation-led cooperation
An important development reported during the visit was the launch of the India–Poland Startup Bridge, intended to encourage links between the two countries’ innovation ecosystems. Modi announced the establishment of the India–Poland Startup Bridge and said the two countries would organise technology hackathons for young people. He also highlighted existing cooperation in information technology and cybersecurity, noting the presence of Indian IT companies in Poland. The initiative is intended to create closer connections between entrepreneurs, technology companies, investors and research institutions.
For Indian startups, stronger links with Poland could help identify European partners, customers and opportunities for market expansion. Polish technology companies could, in turn, benefit from engagement with India's large digital economy and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Potential areas of collaboration include Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, digital services, clean technology and other innovation-intensive sectors.
Technology hackathons could provide a platform for young professionals and researchers to develop solutions to shared problems, while the Startup Bridge could help establish longer-term commercial and institutional connections.
The joint press statements following the bilateral meeting provided the clearest public account of the leaders’ priorities. Modi said the relationship had gained fresh momentum since its elevation to a Strategic Partnership in 2024. He highlighted defence, space and nuclear energy, invited Polish companies to co-develop and co-produce technologies, and referred to opportunities in critical minerals and coal gasification. He also stressed the importance of reliable supply chains, the trade target for 2030 and the shared commitment to democratic values and the rule of law.
Tusk described Modi as a friend and called India a “beacon of hope” amid international uncertainty. He highlighted the economic progress of both countries and the potential to deepen cooperation. His remarks conveyed the view that India and Poland have a strong basis for closer engagement without major bilateral conflicts of interest.
Gulshan Sachdev, Professor at the Centre for European Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, explained to ETV Bharat that Poland is the largest country within Central Eastern Europe.
“You know, the population is close to almost 40 million,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. Sachdev explained that after Poland became a member of the EU, it has been sending about 53 MEPs (Members of the European Parliament) to the European Parliament.
“So, it means that you will also have an influence with the European Parliament because you have a large number of members,” Sachdev told ETV Bharat. “And most important thing which has really happened, because they started their economic shock therapy programme, the whole transformation, from January 1, 1990.
He stated that since then, this has been a remarkably “very success story within the Central Eastern Europe”. “You know, when they became a member of the EU, their per capita income was about 40 per cent of the EU average,” Sachdev said. “Today, it’s more than 80 percent.”
Sachdev further explained that Poland’s economic growth is more than double that of the EU average now for last many years.
“Like last year, EU growth was about 1.5 per cent,” he said. “Polish growth is, almost close to 4 per cent or 3.8 per cent. “In fact, you know, when they started their economic transformation, other economies, like Hungarian economy, were definitely more superior, per capita incomes were higher. But now, they (Poland) have overtaken those countries also.”
Sachdev further explained that within the EU, Poland is a big country. “I think it has now become the sixth largest economy within the EU,” he said “It’s now $1-trillion economy, which is basically, you know, it’s among the top 20 economies of the world.”
As for the geopolitical part, Sachdev said that Poland has also become a frontline state for all the EU and NATO efforts in Ukraine.
“Since everything which is happening in Ukraine is, it has to pass through Poland, because geographically they are there,” Sachdev said. “In fact, now airspace for last many years is closed, as far as Ukraine is concerned. So, anybody who has to travel to Ukraine has to go via Poland. In fact, when (Indian) Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) went to Ukraine in 2024, he took a train from Poland and then went there.
Sachdev further pointed out to the fact that Donald Tusk was also, for five years, the President of the European Council. He also expressed the view that India and Poland can also explore possibilities of doing something together in defence. “That’s, again, something which has really emerged during this visit,” Sachdev said.
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