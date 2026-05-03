ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Maritime Security, Trade & Trust: The Strategic Weight Of Vietnam President To Lam's Upcoming India Visit

New Delhi: A decade after India and Vietnam elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, President To Lam's maiden state visit from May 5 to 7 signals that the relationship is entering a more operational phase.

With tensions prevailing in the South China Sea and global firms diversifying manufacturing away from China, New Delhi and Hanoi see in each other reliable partners for maritime security and economic resilience. The meetings in New Delhi are likely to reflect this convergence of strategic and commercial interests.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Lam will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials of the Government of Vietnam and a strong business delegation. This will be Lam's first state visit to India after being elected as the President of Vietnam in April this year.

According to the Ministry, Prime Minister Narendra Modi "will hold wide-ranging discussions with President To Lam across the spectrum of bilateral relations as also on regional and global issues of mutual interest".

"India and Vietnam share historical and civilisational ties, which have steadily deepened over the years," the statement further reads. "President To Lam's visit coincides with the special occasion of the two countries marking the 10th anniversary of the elevation of relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, agreed during the visit of Prime Minister Modi to Vietnam in 2016. The engagement between leaders is expected to provide fresh momentum to the robust bilateral relations and open new avenues for cooperation between India and Vietnam," it added.

Vietnam is one of the most directly affected countries in the South China Sea disputes, facing sustained pressure from China over maritime claims, energy exploration, and freedom of navigation. India, though not a claimant state, has consistently supported freedom of navigation and overflight, respect for the United Nations Convention for the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and peaceful resolution of disputes without coercion.

The ONGC Videsh has long been involved in oil exploration in Vietnamese blocks in the South China Sea despite Chinese objections. In this context, President Lam's visit reinforces a quiet but firm maritime alignment between New Delhi and Hanoi in favour of a rules-based order.

Vietnam sees India as a trusted, non-intrusive security partner without the geopolitical baggage of major power rivalry. India, in turn, views Vietnam as a key maritime partner that anchors its strategic presence in Southeast Asia.

Significance of India-Vietnam Defence Cooperation

India–Vietnam defence ties have steadily evolved from goodwill exchanges to practical capacity-building and operational cooperation, guided by the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation of 2009 and the Joint Vision on Defence Cooperation of 2015.

In June 2022, the two sides also agreed on a 'Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030' and signed an MoU on mutual logistics support.

Bilateral defence engagement has also diversified to wider military-to-military dialogue and capacity building and training among all arms of the forces. Both sides have also taken steps to strengthen the defence industry cooperation between India and Vietnam by signing a Letter of Intent (LoI) in November 2025.

In July 2023, India gifted an indigenously built missile corvette, INS Kirpan, to Vietnam. Earlier, 12 high-speed guard boats, built by Indian manufacturer L&T under the bilateral line of credit of $100 million, were handed over to Vietnam in June 2022.

Two more lines of credit of $120 million and $180 million have been signed between the EXIM Bank of India and the Finance Ministry of Vietnam in July 2024, and are being undertaken, currently.

Armed forces from both sides also interact with each other during maritime and peacekeeping exercises. The sixth edition of the India-Vietnam peacekeeping exercise, VINBAX, was held in Vietnam in November-December 2025. Navies from both sides also undertake regular operational turnarounds (OTRs) at each other's ports.

Key pillars likely to be advanced during the visit include military training and capacity building. India trains Vietnamese submariners, fighter pilots, and cyber specialists. Vietnam operates Indian Navy-assisted training modules, especially linked to Kilo-class submarine operations.

Discussions are expected to progress on offshore patrol vessels, missile systems such as BrahMos, which have long been under discussion, and indigenous radar and surveillance systems. With both countries concerned about grey-zone tactics at sea, cooperation in white-shipping data, coastal radar chains, and information sharing is becoming more central.