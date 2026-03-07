Explained | Inside Iran’s War Arsenal: Missiles, Drones And The Weapons Powering Its Fight Against The US And Israel

ETV Bharat / international

“Known as ‘deep sea black holes’ for their quiet, acoustic-stealth design, these 70-74 metre vessels are armed with 18 torpedoes and can deploy mines in the Persian Gulf,” the website post reads.

Iran operates three Russian-built Kilo-class (Project 877EKM) diesel-electric attack submarines, known as the Tareq-class (Tareq 901, Nooh 902, Yunes 903), commissioned in the 1990s, according to The Nuclear Threat Initiative website.

Iran’s navy focuses on asymmetric warfare in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, rather than conventional naval battles. The Persian nation’s key naval assets are fast attack craft like missile boats and swarm craft, and anti-ship missiles like Noor, Qader, and Khalij Fars.

The Mohajer-6 carries precision-guided bombs and missiles. The Mohajer-10 has a long-range of about 2,000 km range and 24-hour endurance. These drones are inexpensive and can be launched in large numbers, overwhelming air-defence systems. Reports indicate that Iran has already launched over 2,000 drones in the ongoing war, targeting US bases and regional infrastructure.

Iran has invested heavily in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for surveillance and attack. Analysts believe Iran possesses thousands of drones, far more than its missile stockpile. Iran’s armed forces reportedly added around 1,000 new drones in early 2026 alone to replenish combat losses.

According to a report in Modern Diplomacy, Iran is actively developing and testing SLVs like Simorgh, Qased, and the solid-fuel Qaem-100 to place satellites into orbit, with capabilities often viewed by international analysts as a cover for developing intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) technology. These systems, managed by the Iranian Republican Guard Corps (IRGC), can launch satellites to LEO.

SLVs are rocket-propelled systems designed by space agencies to place satellites into low Earth orbit (LEO). While used for space exploration, they share technologies with long-range ballistic missiles (propulsion, guidance), making them dual-use systems with significant proliferation concerns.

According to Western analysts, two other LACMs, Soumar and Hoveizeh are possibly in deployment. Another LACM, the Ya Ali with a range of 700 km has reportedly been tested.

LACMs are unmanned, guided vehicles designed to destroy high-value, fixed, or mobile ground targets from long ranges (often over 1,000 km). They fly at low altitudes using terrain-following radar to evade detection. Iran has the Paveh LACM in deployment that has a range of 1,650 km but, then again, its payload-carrying capacity remains unknown.

Iran has also put another MRBM called Fattah-2 on display. Its range is reported to be 1,500 km but its payload-carrying capacity is unknown. Iran has also reportedly tested an MRBM called Qassem Basir with a range of 1,200 km and payload-carrying capacity of around 500 kg.

Among the MRBMs Iran is known to have deployed, the Sejjil can cover a maximum distance of 2,000 km and carry a payload of around 750 kg. Apart from these, Western analysts believe Iran has also possibly deployed MRBMs Khorramshahr-1, -2, and -4 with ranges of 2,000-3,000 km and payload-carrying capacities of 750-1,500 kg.

The Ghadr and Emad have ranges of 1,600 km and 1,800 respectively and both can carry payloads of around 750 kg. The Fattah-1 has a range of 1,400 km but its payload-carrying capacity is unknown. The Haj Qassem can traverse 1,400 km and can carry a payload of up to 500 kg. The Kheibar Shekan can cover a distance of 1,450 km and can carry a payload of 400-600 kg.

According to information available in the public domain, Iran has at least seven types of MRBMs that are in deployment. These can reach Israel, Gulf states, and US bases in West Asia. The Shahab-3 has a range of 1,300 km and can carry a payload of 750-1,000 kg.

Among Iran’s SRBMs, the Dezful has the longest range of 1,000 km and can carry a payload of 450-600 kg. Apart from these, Iran is also believed to have tested another SRBM called Raad-500 with a range of 500 km while its payload is not known.

The Qiam-1 has a range of 700-800 km and a payload of 650 kg. The Fateh-110 is a road-mobile, precision-guided system with a 300-350 km range and 500 kg payload. The Fateh-313 is a development of the Fateh-110 series, but features an improved guidance system with the ability to strike targets with pinpoint accuracy within 500 km. It has a payload of 350 kg. The Zolfaghar is also believed to be derived from the Fateh-110 family. It has a range of 700 km and can carry a payload of 450-600 kg.

Iran’s SRBMs that are known to be in deployment are the Shahab-1, Shahab-2, Qiam-1, Fateh-110, Fateh-313, Zolfaghar and Dezful. The Shahab-1 can cover a range of up to 300 km and carry a payload of 770-1,000 kg. The Shahab-2 has a range of around 500 km and can carry a payload of around 700 kg.

Iran used hundreds of these missiles during its brief conflict with Israel in June 2025 as well as during two earlier rounds of hostilities in April and October 2024. In response, Israel carried out strikes targeting Iranian missile stockpiles, launchers and production facilities. Israeli officials later assessed that by the end of the fighting, Iran’s arsenal had been reduced to roughly 1,500 missiles and about 200 launchers, although by late 2025 there were indications that Tehran had begun efforts to rebuild and replenish its missile inventory.

According to the Iran Watch website published by the Wisconsin Project on Nuclear Arms Control, in 2022, General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, then commander of the US Central Command, said Iran possessed more than 3,000 ballistic missiles, a figure that did not include its rapidly expanding inventory of land-attack cruise missiles.

Iran possesses the largest ballistic missile arsenal in the West Asia, which has long been the backbone of its deterrence strategy against technologically superior adversaries such as the US and Israel. It also has a rapidly expanding fleet of unmanned aerial vehicles forming the backbone of its deterrence strategy. Since the war began on February 28, Iran has already fired hundreds of missiles and nearly 2,000 drones at targets across the region, raising questions about how long it can sustain such a tempo of attacks.

New Delhi. As the war between Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other enters its second week, the conflict is increasingly turning into a test of military endurance — one that hinges not only on battlefield tactics but also on the depth of weapons stockpiles.

Apart from this, Iran also has Ghadir, a class of midget submarines built specifically for cruising within the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf. The Iranian navy is the sole operator of this class, whose all submarines serve in the Southern Fleet.

Coming to energy security, Iran has thousands of sea mines capable of blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil chokepoint. These capabilities allow Iran to threaten shipping and energy flows.

Air force

However, Iran’s air force is comparatively weak and largely composed of ageing aircraft. Major aircraft types include the F-14 Tomcat (a legacy of US jets from the Shah era), F-4 Phantom, the MiG-29, and the Su-24.

Iran has attempted to modernise with domestically produced fighter aircraft such as the Kowsar, which is equipped with new fourth generation avionics in combination with an advanced fire control system, and the Saeqeh fighter, a single-seat jet fighter, derived from the American Northrop F-5. However, the air force is considered inferior to both the US and Israeli air forces, which dominate the air domain.

Air defence systems

Iran has invested heavily in air defence to protect its territory and missile sites. Key systems include the S-300PMU-2, a Russian long-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, the Bavar-373, the Iranian equivalent to the Russian long-range surface-to-air missile system, S-300, the Khordad-15, an indigenously-designed designed medium-to-long-range mobile SAM system, and the Tor-M1, an all-weather, low-to medium-altitude, short-range SAM system designed for destroying airplanes, helicopters, cruise missiles, UAV and short-range ballistic threats.

Ground forces

Iran fields large manpower reserves. These include the IRGC, the regular military called the Artesh, and the Basij militia.

The IRGC is a multi-service primary branch of the Iranian armed forces. It was officially established by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as a military branch in May 1979 in the aftermath of the Iranian Revolution. As of 2024, the IRGC had approximately 125,000 total personnel. The IRGC Navy is now Iran’s primary force exercising operational control over the Persian Gulf, serving as a de facto coast guard.

The Artesh is the conventional armed forces of Iran and have 350,000 personnel. The IRGC’s Basij, a paramilitary volunteer militia, has a further approximately 90,000 active personnel.

Proxy militias

One of Iran’s biggest assets is its regional proxy network. The key partners include the Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Shia militias in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, and Syrian militia groups. These groups possess Iranian missiles and drones, enabling Iran to attack US and Israeli targets indirectly.

So, how long can Iran sustain the ongoing war given its strengths and weaknesses?

Former Indian diplomat Talmiz Ahmad, who served as Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), expressed his firm view that there is no timeframe within which there will be capitulation. “I do not believe there is any scenario in which the Islamic Republic will cease to exist,” Ahmad told ETV Bharat.

In this connection, he referred to the US invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq. “You have the example of the Taliban and you have the example of the Iraqis,” he said. “On both occasions, the Americans were subject to constant harassment. In both cases, the US had boots on the ground. Now, without boots on the ground, how is the American President ever going to declare victory?”

Ahmad said that President Trump will have to work with any regime that emerges from the debris of the war.

“Based on these two criteria, I am going to say that without a diplomatic initiative, the conflict cannot be brought to an end. It will keep going on,” he said. He further explained that the US got into this conflict with Iran despite the fact that it was engaged in a very substantial diplomatic dialogue.

“To my mind, it appears as if this dialogue had made considerable progress, as has come out very clearly from the statement of the Omani foreign minister, who was the mediator at the talks,” Ahmad said. “Now, to go forward, my own view is that the Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) laid on Trump’s ego during his visit on February 11.” According to the former diplomat, Netanyahu may have made three points to Trump to justify the cause of war.

“Number one, that Iran is evil and violent, and it is killing large numbers of its own people,” Ahmad said. “Number two, that it has not given up the nuclear programme, and it is just one week away from enrichment. Number three, that if we assassinate the supreme leader, we will facilitate the regime change. And you (Trump) will go down in American history as the greatest American president, who achieved something which no other president has been able to achieve in 40 years. Now, this is what happened.”

He expressed the view that Trump was initially interested in the diplomatic settlement. “But by the time the negotiations began, and by the time the negotiations ended, he was persuaded that just taking out Ayatollah Khomeini will be more than enough, and Iran will fall within a few days of the bombing campaign. He did not know,” Ahmad said.

He said that “gullible” President Trump, “puffed by megalomania and hubris”, got into this conflict. “However, all the mainstream American commentators have been saying that the United States president has got into war without any war aims,” Ahmad said. “He does not know what he wants to achieve. He does not have a timeframe in that regard.”

He referred to the fact that Trump does not know what is the pressure that he has to mount on Iran. “He keeps on talking now after five days of bombing that he wants total capitulation,” Ahmad said. “To my mind, this is a hint that he’s already feeling the pressure. He was under the impression that the war will be over in five days. Now he’s talking about six weeks and seven weeks, but has never mentioned what he wants to do in the six weeks and seven weeks. What does he want to attack Iran with? He wants to bomb Iran more and more every day.”

If the US believes, according to the former Indian diplomat, that there is a section of the Iranian people that wish (for a major change, “many after many casualties that have taken place”, it is very likely that most Iranian people will turn away from the American president and from the US.

“Then also another point you have to note is that the President’s constituency, MAGA (Make America Great Again), are overwhelmingly against the war,” Ahmad pointed out. “The far right among them are talking the language of anti-Semitism and they are very abusive of Israel and are criticising Donald Trump for dragging the country into a war that is not supported by the right-wing elements in the US who are his core supporters.”

According to Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Iran has a strong military base but it is no match for the US and Israel. “If we speak only about sustaining the war, it can go on for two to three months,” Quamar told ETV Bharat. “But Iran is preparing for a long haul and is not in a hurry.”

It is worth mentioning here that, earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian apologised to neighbouring countries in the Persian Gulf for attacks launched during its war with Israel and the US, but asserted that Tehran will not strike “unless they attack first”.

“I must apologise on my own behalf and on behalf of Iran to the neighbouring countries that were attacked by Iran,” Pezeshkian was quoted as saying during an address broadcast by Iranian state TV. “The interim leadership council agreed yesterday that no more attacks will be made on neighbouring countries and no missiles will be fired unless an attack on Iran originates from those countries.”

However, he made it very clear that Iran would not surrender to the US and Israel even after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. According to Quamar, Iran is recalibrating its military tactics.

“The question is whether the US and Israel will put boots on the ground,” Quamar said. “It is about whether the US and Israel are going to use the Kurds against Iran. It is also about whether Iran is going to use its militias in the region.” He said that if air strikes and missile attacks continue, the conflict can go on for months.

“But, if ground forces enter Iranian territory and there is internal conflict happens, this can go on for a year at least,” Quamar said. “We have seen this in Syria, Iraq and Libya.” He said that the situation in Iran can be seen from the perspective of two scenarios.

“If there is mediation in the midst of this situation, the conflict might end within this year itself – within weeks or months,” Quamar said. “But, if a civil war-like situation happens, we are looking at a very long conflict.”