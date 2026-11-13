Explained | India-South Africa Ties: From Cheetah Conservation To Critical Minerals
The 12th round of India-South Africa Foreign Office Consultations highlights the expanding scope of their Strategic Partnership.
Published : November 13, 2026 at 9:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The inclusion of cheetah conservation in the agenda of the 12th round of India-South Africa Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Pretoria highlights the expanding scope of a relationship encompassing trade, defence, critical minerals, environmental protection, science and technology and development cooperation.
Held on November 11, the consultations assume significance as the two countries prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership in 2027. Discussions covered trade and investment, defence and security, development cooperation, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism, wildlife conservation, culture and people-to-people ties.
The Indian delegation was led by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the South African side was headed by Ambassador David Malcomson, Acting Deputy Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).
Both sides reviewed bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed cooperation in multilateral forums, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening a partnership of growing economic and strategic importance.
South Africa occupies a prominent place in India’s Africa policy as a major economic partner and an influential member of BRICS, IBSA and the G20. Closer engagement with Pretoria supports New Delhi's objective of expanding its political, economic and strategic presence across the continent.
Trade and investment
Economic cooperation remains a major pillar of bilateral relations. India-South Africa trade stood at approximately $18.01 billion in 2024-25, according to the High Commission of India in Pretoria.
India’s principal exports include automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, textiles and petroleum products. Imports from South Africa comprise gold, coal, copper ores, manganese and other minerals.
Indian companies have invested in South Africa’s pharmaceutical, information technology, automobile, banking, telecommunications, mining and manufacturing sectors. South Africa’s industrial infrastructure and access to southern African markets make it an attractive destination for Indian businesses, while India offers Pretoria a large market for minerals and manufactured goods.
The proposed preferential trade agreement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, could boost economic ties through improved market access and greater regional investment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the proposed arrangement on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026. They also discussed mining, critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and emerging technologies. The November consultations provide an opportunity to translate these understandings into concrete initiatives.
Defence and maritime security
Defence cooperation has developed steadily since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defence equipment cooperation in 1996, followed by a broader defence cooperation agreement in 2000 and the establishment of the India-South Africa Joint Defence Committee.
The Committee’s ninth meeting, held in Johannesburg in June 2025, reviewed defence policy, military exchanges, equipment acquisition, production, research and development.
Maritime security offers considerable scope for further engagement. South Africa’s location near the Cape of Good Hope gives it strategic importance for international shipping, particularly when disruptions affect other major maritime chokepoints. For India, which depends heavily on maritime routes for trade and energy supplies, secure sea lanes remain a priority.
Cooperation could expand in maritime domain awareness, anti-piracy operations, naval training, protection of commercial shipping and efforts to combat illegal fishing and trafficking. The India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR) provides an existing framework for trilateral naval engagement. Counter-terrorism, intelligence exchanges, terrorist financing and organised crime are other areas of common interest.
Critical minerals and energy security
Critical minerals are emerging as a promising area of bilateral cooperation. South Africa possesses substantial reserves of platinum-group metals, manganese and chromium, essential for advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries, hydrogen technologies and clean-energy applications.
India’s efforts to diversify mineral supplies for electronics manufacturing, electric mobility and renewable energy create opportunities for cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing and research. India could benefit from South Africa’s resources and mining expertise, while Pretoria could attract Indian investment, engineering capabilities and mineral-processing technologies. Such cooperation would also help reduce vulnerabilities arising from concentrated global supply chains.
The India-South Africa Critical Minerals Symposium, held in Pretoria in March 2026, reflected growing interest in the sector. It brought together South African mining companies, industry experts and academic institutions, alongside Indian representatives, including professors from IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.
Renewable energy and green hydrogen offer further opportunities. India’s strengths in solar manufacturing and renewable energy deployment could complement South Africa’s mineral resources and industrial infrastructure, helping diversify Indian supply chains while enabling South Africa to attract investment and increase domestic value addition.
Development, science and technology
India’s development partnership with South Africa forms part of its wider engagement with Africa, which emphasises capacity building, technical assistance and infrastructure development.
New Delhi has extended more than 190 concessional lines of credit worth over $10 billion to 41 African countries for projects in electricity, agriculture, transportation, water supply and industrial infrastructure. It has also supported educational institutions, vocational training and technical assistance.
South Africa’s economic weight, industrial capabilities and regional influence make it an important partner. Cooperation can expand in healthcare, agricultural modernisation, education, skill development, digital governance and renewable energy. India’s experience in affordable pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure and agricultural technology could complement South Africa's industrial and technological strengths.
The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which seeks to create a unified continental market, offers opportunities for joint ventures, manufacturing partnerships and regional supply chains involving Indian and South African businesses.
Science and technology provide another expanding dimension. India’s capabilities in information technology, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, space applications and digital governance offer scope for collaboration with South African research institutions and industries. Its experience in digital identity, electronic payments and technology-enabled public services could support financial inclusion and improve governance. Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing are other potential areas for cooperation.
BRICS, IBSA and the Global South
An important strategic dimension of India-South Africa relations is their shared commitment to strengthening the voice of developing countries in international affairs. Both are members of BRICS, the IBSA Dialogue Forum and the G20, providing platforms to coordinate positions on global economic and political issues.
Samir Bhattacharya, Associate Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation and an expert on Africa, believes IBSA has considerable untapped potential despite being positioned between the broader G20 and BRICS groupings.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said South Africa's priorities within IBSA largely converge with India's international objectives, making closer coordination important.
Bhattacharya emphasised the need for a just and equitable energy transition, suggesting that India’s experience with the Ujjwala scheme and city gas distribution could offer useful lessons to South Africa and Brazil. He also noted that South Africa’s focus on poverty eradication and zero hunger under the UN Sustainable Development Goals aligns with India’s development priorities. Poverty reduction, employment generation and food security, he observed, are interconnected challenges requiring integrated solutions.
As BRICS members, India and South Africa share an interest in expanding cooperation in trade, investment, development finance and global governance reform. The New Development Bank provides a mechanism for financing infrastructure and sustainable development projects.
Established in 2003, IBSA brings together three major democracies from Asia, Africa and Latin America. Its agenda includes South-South cooperation, poverty alleviation, sustainable development and reform of international institutions. The IBSA Fund for the Alleviation of Poverty and Hunger supports development projects in other developing countries.
During their September 2026 meeting in New Delhi, Modi and Ramaphosa reaffirmed their commitment to Africa’s progress, the priorities of the Global South and a more balanced international order. The November consultations provide an opportunity to sustain this coordination and translate shared positions into practical cooperation.
Cheetah conservation: A distinctive partnership
The inclusion of cheetah conservation illustrates how bilateral cooperation is extending into environmental protection and scientific research.
The cheetah was declared extinct in India in 1952. Under Project Cheetah, India brought eight cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh in September 2022. Additional animals were subsequently brought from South Africa under a bilateral arrangement.
South Africa’s expertise in wildlife management, veterinary science, habitat conservation and maintaining viable cheetah populations makes it an important partner. Cooperation extends beyond animal translocation to veterinary care, scientific monitoring, disease management, habitat assessment and breeding programmes.
This expertise is particularly valuable in addressing the challenges of establishing a sustainable cheetah population in India. The programme has faced difficulties, including animal mortality, adaptation to unfamiliar habitats, disease risks and the availability of adequate prey. Sustained collaboration between wildlife experts and conservation institutions in both countries will be essential for its long-term success.
The initiative demonstrates how scientific expertise and institutional cooperation can extend bilateral engagement beyond conventional diplomatic and economic areas to address shared environmental challenges.
Historical ties and the road ahead
Historical and cultural connections provide an enduring foundation for India-South Africa relations. South Africa has a substantial population of Indian origin, whose roots can be traced to the arrival of indentured labourers during the 19th century. The community has made significant contributions to the country's political, economic and cultural development.
Mahatma Gandhi’s association with South Africa further strengthens the historical bond. His experiences there helped shape his philosophy of non-violent resistance and subsequently influenced India's freedom struggle.
Greater exchanges among universities, cultural institutions, media organisations, business associations and tourism bodies could deepen mutual understanding and create opportunities for younger generations.
The 12th round of Foreign Office Consultations reflects the evolution of a relationship that has broadened considerably since diplomatic relations were established in 1993 and the Strategic Partnership launched in 1997. The inclusion of cheetah conservation alongside trade, defence, development cooperation and science and technology illustrates this diversification.
For India, South Africa is not merely an important bilateral partner but also a significant gateway for deeper engagement with Africa. Its industrial capabilities, mineral resources, regional influence and international standing make it central to New Delhi’s efforts to strengthen its position in the Global South.
As the two countries approach the 30th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership in 2027, the priority will be to translate historical goodwill and political convergence into tangible outcomes in trade, investment, critical minerals, technology, defence and development cooperation. A stronger partnership can advance the interests of two influential countries of the Global South while providing a broader foundation for India's expanding economic and strategic engagement with Africa.
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