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Explained | India-South Africa Ties: From Cheetah Conservation To Critical Minerals

New Delhi: The inclusion of cheetah conservation in the agenda of the 12th round of India-South Africa Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Pretoria highlights the expanding scope of a relationship encompassing trade, defence, critical minerals, environmental protection, science and technology and development cooperation.

Held on November 11, the consultations assume significance as the two countries prepare to mark the 30th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership in 2027. Discussions covered trade and investment, defence and security, development cooperation, science and technology, education, counter-terrorism, wildlife conservation, culture and people-to-people ties.

The Indian delegation was led by Janesh Kain, Joint Secretary (East & Southern Africa) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while the South African side was headed by Ambassador David Malcomson, Acting Deputy Director General of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

Both sides reviewed bilateral ties, exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed cooperation in multilateral forums, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening a partnership of growing economic and strategic importance.

South Africa occupies a prominent place in India’s Africa policy as a major economic partner and an influential member of BRICS, IBSA and the G20. Closer engagement with Pretoria supports New Delhi's objective of expanding its political, economic and strategic presence across the continent.

Trade and investment

Economic cooperation remains a major pillar of bilateral relations. India-South Africa trade stood at approximately $18.01 billion in 2024-25, according to the High Commission of India in Pretoria.

India’s principal exports include automobiles and components, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, chemicals, textiles and petroleum products. Imports from South Africa comprise gold, coal, copper ores, manganese and other minerals.

Indian companies have invested in South Africa’s pharmaceutical, information technology, automobile, banking, telecommunications, mining and manufacturing sectors. South Africa’s industrial infrastructure and access to southern African markets make it an attractive destination for Indian businesses, while India offers Pretoria a large market for minerals and manufactured goods.

The proposed preferential trade agreement between India and the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), comprising South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Eswatini, could boost economic ties through improved market access and greater regional investment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa discussed the proposed arrangement on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September 2026. They also discussed mining, critical minerals, infrastructure, food security, Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and emerging technologies. The November consultations provide an opportunity to translate these understandings into concrete initiatives.

Defence and maritime security

Defence cooperation has developed steadily since the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defence equipment cooperation in 1996, followed by a broader defence cooperation agreement in 2000 and the establishment of the India-South Africa Joint Defence Committee.

The Committee’s ninth meeting, held in Johannesburg in June 2025, reviewed defence policy, military exchanges, equipment acquisition, production, research and development.

Maritime security offers considerable scope for further engagement. South Africa’s location near the Cape of Good Hope gives it strategic importance for international shipping, particularly when disruptions affect other major maritime chokepoints. For India, which depends heavily on maritime routes for trade and energy supplies, secure sea lanes remain a priority.

Cooperation could expand in maritime domain awareness, anti-piracy operations, naval training, protection of commercial shipping and efforts to combat illegal fishing and trafficking. The India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise (IBSAMAR) provides an existing framework for trilateral naval engagement. Counter-terrorism, intelligence exchanges, terrorist financing and organised crime are other areas of common interest.

Critical minerals and energy security

Critical minerals are emerging as a promising area of bilateral cooperation. South Africa possesses substantial reserves of platinum-group metals, manganese and chromium, essential for advanced manufacturing, electric vehicles, batteries, hydrogen technologies and clean-energy applications.

India’s efforts to diversify mineral supplies for electronics manufacturing, electric mobility and renewable energy create opportunities for cooperation in exploration, extraction, processing and research. India could benefit from South Africa’s resources and mining expertise, while Pretoria could attract Indian investment, engineering capabilities and mineral-processing technologies. Such cooperation would also help reduce vulnerabilities arising from concentrated global supply chains.

The India-South Africa Critical Minerals Symposium, held in Pretoria in March 2026, reflected growing interest in the sector. It brought together South African mining companies, industry experts and academic institutions, alongside Indian representatives, including professors from IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad.

Renewable energy and green hydrogen offer further opportunities. India’s strengths in solar manufacturing and renewable energy deployment could complement South Africa’s mineral resources and industrial infrastructure, helping diversify Indian supply chains while enabling South Africa to attract investment and increase domestic value addition.

Development, science and technology

India’s development partnership with South Africa forms part of its wider engagement with Africa, which emphasises capacity building, technical assistance and infrastructure development.

New Delhi has extended more than 190 concessional lines of credit worth over $10 billion to 41 African countries for projects in electricity, agriculture, transportation, water supply and industrial infrastructure. It has also supported educational institutions, vocational training and technical assistance.

South Africa’s economic weight, industrial capabilities and regional influence make it an important partner. Cooperation can expand in healthcare, agricultural modernisation, education, skill development, digital governance and renewable energy. India’s experience in affordable pharmaceuticals, digital public infrastructure and agricultural technology could complement South Africa's industrial and technological strengths.