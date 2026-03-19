ETV Bharat / international

Explained | India Faced With A New Kind Of Threat As Foreign Mercenaries Enter Nation’s Security Calculus

File photo of the arrested foreigners being taken away from the Patiala House Court after being produced before the NIA court, in New Delhi ( ANI Video Grab )

New Delhi: The arrest of Matthew VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals by India’s National Investigation Agency earlier this month has cast a spotlight on an emerging and largely underexamined dimension of India’s security environment – the presence of foreign mercenaries, including those from Western countries, on or around Indian soil.

NIA, the principal counter-terrorism law enforcement agency, arrested US national VanDyke in Kolkata on March 13, accusing him of participating in a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities linked to drone operations. According to documents submitted by the NIA before a court in Delhi, Van Dyke was among seven foreign nationals arrested, including six Ukrainian nationals.

The agency alleged that the accused were involved in the procurement and transfer of drone consignments from Europe, which were reportedly delivered to groups operating in India’s northeastern region and across the border in Myanmar. During his weekly media briefing here Thursday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the development as a “legal matter”.

Responding to a question on whether India has received a request from Ukraine for consular access to the arrested Ukrainian nationals, Jaiswal said: “Yes, we have received consular access request and these will be addressed keeping in mind the legal requirements that are involved in this particular case.”

He further stated that the matter is under investigation presently and the government will see how to take it forward. “We will look into it as per the legal requirements that are there in the case,” Jaiswal said. Meanwhile, the US Embassy here said that it was aware of the situation.

“For privacy reasons, we cannot comment on cases involving US citizens,” the US Embassy spokesperson here said.

According to the NIA’s first information report (FIR), some of the accused had entered India on tourist visas and travelled to states such as Assam and Mizoram, a state that is illegal for foreigners to travel without a Protected Area Permit (PAP), and before allegedly crossing into Myanmar without required permits. The agency further alleged that they conducted training related to drone operations for Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups, which it claims have links to insurgent organizations in northeastern India.

What is the PAP?

PAP is a special permit required by foreign nationals to visit certain areas in India deemed sensitive due to their proximity to international borders. The PAP regime covers entire or parts of states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.

The PAP regime was lifted from Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland in January 2011 to promote tourism. However, the Home Ministry reinstated the PAP regime in these three states two years back due to growing security concerns caused by the influx from neighbouring countries. Under the Foreigners (Protected Areas) Order, 1958, foreign nationals visiting these states must obtain PAP for entry.

VanDyke and the Ukrainians were booked under provisions of India’s Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including charges related to participation in a terrorist conspiracy. Media reports indicated that the arrests were triggered by intelligence shared by Russian authorities with Indian agencies. The suspects had reportedly been tracked for nearly three months across India’s northeastern region prior to their arrest.

Investigators alleged that the group had made repeated trips to Myanmar since 2024, supplying drones and signal-jamming equipment and providing training to ethnic armed groups. According to submissions cited in reports, the accused are alleged to have conducted such training on multiple occasions, though detailed evidence has not been publicly disclosed. The investigation has also focused on identifying local support networks that may have facilitated their movements.

History of foreign mercenaries’ activities in India

The involvement of foreign or Western mercenaries in India’s political and security landscape has historically been limited compared to regions like West Asia or Africa. However, emerging patterns – particularly in India’s neighbourhood – suggest that this phenomenon can no longer be dismissed as remote. While India has not traditionally been a theatre for foreign mercenary activity, evolving conflict dynamics, porous borders, and the globalisation of warfare are creating new risks.

In the decades following 1947, India’s security challenges were primarily state-driven or internally rooted. Conflicts such as the India-Pakistan war of 1947-48 involved irregular fighters, but these were largely tribal militias backed by Pakistan rather than independent mercenaries in the modern sense.