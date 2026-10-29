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Explained | How Israel Election Has Left Netanyahu Short Of Majority As Arab Parties Emerge As Kingmakers

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greets his supporters at Likud party headquarters in Jerusalem after the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Israel’s parliamentary election has produced an inconclusive verdict, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led right-wing bloc emerging as the largest political grouping in the preliminary count but falling short of the majority required to form a government.

The strong performance of Arab-led parties has further complicated the political arithmetic, potentially giving them a decisive role in determining who governs the country.

The latest reports published on October 28 provide a clearer picture of the election’s central contradiction. After approximately 92 percent of ballots had been tallied, The Guardian reported that Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to win 53 seats, the Jewish opposition bloc 48, and the Arab-led parties 19 at the time of filing this report. This would leave Netanyahu eight seats short of the 61 required for a majority, while the opposition could theoretically reach 67 if the Arab-led parties supported it.

That arithmetic makes the Arab-led parties central to the negotiations, but it does not guarantee an opposition government. Several Jewish opposition leaders had resisted entering a coalition with Arab parties during the campaign, while Netanyahu has rejected relying on their support. The Joint List, a political alliance of Arab-majority political parties in Israel, was formed by Hadash, Balad, Ra’am, and Ta’al ahead of the 2015 election. It has nevertheless signalled its willingness to help remove Netanyahu from office, creating pressure on Eisenkot to decide whether to negotiate with parties that differ sharply from his own on national identity and the Palestinian question.

Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar ("Straight") party, waves an Israeli flag onstage following the release of the first exit poll results in Israel's general election in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026. (AP)

What the election means for Israel

The election has weakened Netanyahu’s claim to an automatic continuation of his government, even though Likud remains the leading individual party. His immediate challenge is to prevent the opposition from combining its parliamentary strength with Arab-party support.

The distinction is important. Netanyahu has survived numerous political crises during his career, and his opponents have previously struggled to translate public dissatisfaction into a durable governing coalition. His ability to negotiate with smaller parties, retain the support of religious factions, and exploit divisions among his rivals remains significant.

At the same time, the result exposes the limits of his political strategy. A government that depends on a narrow parliamentary majority could face renewed instability over military-service exemptions, settlement policy, budgets, and the future of Gaza.

Gadi Eisenkot faces a test of political leadership

Eisenkot has emerged as a serious challenger by combining military credentials with a demand for political change. His party’s projected strength gives him a basis for negotiations, but not an independent majority.

His most consequential decision will be whether to seek parliamentary support from the Joint List and Ra’am. Doing so could provide a numerical route to government, but it would require him to manage ideological disagreements and criticism from sections of the Jewish electorate.

Alternatively, he could seek a broader unity government or allow negotiations to fail. Either approach could leave Netanyahu in office as caretaker prime minister.

An Arab woman walks with a child next to a torn Likud party campaign ad featuring Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump, with a Hebrew message reading "We have one opportunity to win," in Jerusalem on Wednesday, a day after the elections in Israel. (AP)

The election has therefore given Eisenkot an opportunity, not a guarantee of power.

Arab representation could reshape coalition politics

The projected 19 seats for the Arab-led parties would make them pivotal in the new Knesset. Their potential influence reflects both their electoral performance and the inability of the two main Jewish political camps to secure a majority independently.

Their role could also test whether Israeli coalition politics can accommodate a more explicit partnership between Jewish opposition parties and Arab political representatives. Such an arrangement would be politically contentious, but there is precedent for Arab-party participation in parliamentary arrangements supporting an Israeli government.

Whether this translates into formal coalition membership, external support or continued opposition will be one of the most important developments to watch.

Security policy is likely to remain central

A change of government would not automatically transform Israel’s approach to Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas. Eisenkot’s military background and security-focused platform suggest that a government led by him would also prioritise deterrence and the protection of Israeli territory.

The more immediate differences could concern accountability for the October 7, 2023, security failures, the management of military operations, the future administration of Gaza, and the relationship between military action and political objectives.

Israel’s relations with Washington and other international partners will likewise depend on the new government’s policies, not merely the identity of its leader.