Explained | How Israel Election Has Left Netanyahu Short Of Majority As Arab Parties Emerge As Kingmakers
High turnout and gains by Arab-led parties have complicated government formation, leaving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot facing difficult coalition negotiations.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:39 PM IST|
Updated : October 29, 2026 at 10:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Israel’s parliamentary election has produced an inconclusive verdict, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud-led right-wing bloc emerging as the largest political grouping in the preliminary count but falling short of the majority required to form a government.
The strong performance of Arab-led parties has further complicated the political arithmetic, potentially giving them a decisive role in determining who governs the country.
The latest reports published on October 28 provide a clearer picture of the election’s central contradiction. After approximately 92 percent of ballots had been tallied, The Guardian reported that Netanyahu’s bloc was projected to win 53 seats, the Jewish opposition bloc 48, and the Arab-led parties 19 at the time of filing this report. This would leave Netanyahu eight seats short of the 61 required for a majority, while the opposition could theoretically reach 67 if the Arab-led parties supported it.
That arithmetic makes the Arab-led parties central to the negotiations, but it does not guarantee an opposition government. Several Jewish opposition leaders had resisted entering a coalition with Arab parties during the campaign, while Netanyahu has rejected relying on their support. The Joint List, a political alliance of Arab-majority political parties in Israel, was formed by Hadash, Balad, Ra’am, and Ta’al ahead of the 2015 election. It has nevertheless signalled its willingness to help remove Netanyahu from office, creating pressure on Eisenkot to decide whether to negotiate with parties that differ sharply from his own on national identity and the Palestinian question.
What the election means for Israel
The election has weakened Netanyahu’s claim to an automatic continuation of his government, even though Likud remains the leading individual party. His immediate challenge is to prevent the opposition from combining its parliamentary strength with Arab-party support.
The distinction is important. Netanyahu has survived numerous political crises during his career, and his opponents have previously struggled to translate public dissatisfaction into a durable governing coalition. His ability to negotiate with smaller parties, retain the support of religious factions, and exploit divisions among his rivals remains significant.
At the same time, the result exposes the limits of his political strategy. A government that depends on a narrow parliamentary majority could face renewed instability over military-service exemptions, settlement policy, budgets, and the future of Gaza.
Gadi Eisenkot faces a test of political leadership
Eisenkot has emerged as a serious challenger by combining military credentials with a demand for political change. His party’s projected strength gives him a basis for negotiations, but not an independent majority.
His most consequential decision will be whether to seek parliamentary support from the Joint List and Ra’am. Doing so could provide a numerical route to government, but it would require him to manage ideological disagreements and criticism from sections of the Jewish electorate.
Alternatively, he could seek a broader unity government or allow negotiations to fail. Either approach could leave Netanyahu in office as caretaker prime minister.
The election has therefore given Eisenkot an opportunity, not a guarantee of power.
Arab representation could reshape coalition politics
The projected 19 seats for the Arab-led parties would make them pivotal in the new Knesset. Their potential influence reflects both their electoral performance and the inability of the two main Jewish political camps to secure a majority independently.
Their role could also test whether Israeli coalition politics can accommodate a more explicit partnership between Jewish opposition parties and Arab political representatives. Such an arrangement would be politically contentious, but there is precedent for Arab-party participation in parliamentary arrangements supporting an Israeli government.
Whether this translates into formal coalition membership, external support or continued opposition will be one of the most important developments to watch.
Security policy is likely to remain central
A change of government would not automatically transform Israel’s approach to Iran, Hezbollah or Hamas. Eisenkot’s military background and security-focused platform suggest that a government led by him would also prioritise deterrence and the protection of Israeli territory.
The more immediate differences could concern accountability for the October 7, 2023, security failures, the management of military operations, the future administration of Gaza, and the relationship between military action and political objectives.
Israel’s relations with Washington and other international partners will likewise depend on the new government’s policies, not merely the identity of its leader.
Outlook
The October 27 election has produced a fragmented parliament in which the incumbent prime minister retains a substantial base but lacks a clear route to a majority. The opposition has a possible path to power, but only if it overcomes internal divisions and determines how to engage with Arab-led parties.
The next decisive milestones are the final certified results, President Isaac Herzog’s consultations with party representatives, and the coalition negotiations that follow. Until those processes establish who can command a majority, the outcome should be described as an inconclusive election that has left Netanyahu politically vulnerable but not definitively defeated.
According to C Uday Bhaskar, strategic affairs expert and the Director of the New Delhi-based Society for Policy Studies think tank, this election underscores Israel’s fragmented politics and the structural difficulty of governing the Jewish state without either the far right or Arab parties - or both.
"For Israel, it means instability, intensified debate over the inclusion of Arab citizens but very likely policy continuity on security issues," Bhaskar told ETV Bharat.
"For the Arab region, it signals more of the same hard-line Israeli posture on core conflict issues, with the added uncertainty of a weak or caretaker government that could still pursue confrontational policies toward Iran and the Palestinians."
Bhaskar explained that the kingmaker role of the Arab parties is real in numbers, "but constrained by political taboos that both Jewish camps have reinforced".
"I do not see this otherwise encouraging electoral performance by Arab parties tangibly improving their status within Israel, or any redress to their long festering inequities," he said.
"The Arab region is used to dealing with whichever party is in power in Israel, and to that extent, continuity in Arab-Israeli relations is the more likely pattern," he added.
Bhaskar further stated that the most probable near-term outcome is prolonged negotiation or another round of voting, rather than a clean break from the Netanyahu era.
"The tight voting numbers show that despite all the criticism directed against him, PM Netanyahu retains considerable support among Israeli citizens,” he added.
According to Muddassir Quamar, Associate Professor at the Centre of West Asian Studies in the School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, right now, the situation is that no party or coalition has been able to get a majority, and Netanyahu’s coalition led by him, it has got the maximum number of seats.
"But it is still short of a majority, which means he would need support from either some other party or some other small group or something to form a government," Quamar told ETV Bharat.
"But as the leader of the largest coalition, the situation is that the President of Israel will invite the leader of the largest coalition to form the government, which is Netanyahu's coalition. So, they will form the government under Prime Minister Netanyahu."
He said that Netanyahu will then have to obviously prove his majority.
"And if he fails to prove majority, then the leader of the next coalition, you know, party, will be invited to form a government," he said. "Also, again, they will have to prove the majority. And in the meantime, Netanyahu will remain caretaker Prime Minister until a new government is formed."
Quamar explained that the country is in a situation where there is a hung parliament.
"And until unless there is one of the parties able to prove an approved majority, there would be a caretaker government,” he explained. “And Arab parties have certainly emerged as, I wouldn't say kingmakers, but in a better situation because of the historic turnout of Arab sector in the elections."
Quamar further stated that no party in Israel would want to really form a government with the complete “support and participation of the Arab sector, because it would be difficult”.
“It would lead to, you know, certain compromises, which they may not be ready to do it,” he said. “So, we’ll have to see what happens next."
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