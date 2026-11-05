ETV Bharat / international

Explained | How India Is Stepping Up Latin America Outreach With $500-Million Credit Line And 3 Pacts With Guyana

In this image posted on Nov. 5, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses the gathering during the Commonwealth Heads of Government and Business Leaders Breakfast Meeting, at the retreat, in Antigua and Barbuda. ( (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI Photo) )

New Delhi: India has announced a new line of credit (LoC) worth $500 million to Guyana to support the South American country’s development priorities and infrastructure projects, marking a significant expansion of New Delhi’s development partnership with the resource-rich nation.

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar following his meeting with Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) in Antigua and Barbuda on Wednesday.

Stating that he was delighted to meet President Ali, Jaishanlar posted on his X handle: “Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation, especially after PM @narendramodi’s visit in 2024. Announced the extension of a USD 500 mn Line of Credit for roads, health & defence projects. Signed agreements on supply & installation of MSEs manufacturing projects, grant assistance for implementation of Quick Impact Projects, and cooperation in Digital Public Infrastructure & functioning of a UPI-like System in Guyana.”

The two countries also signed three agreements covering the establishment of manufacturing projects for micro and small enterprises (MSEs), grant assistance for Quick Impact Projects (QIPs), and cooperation in digital public infrastructure (DPI), including the development and functioning of a Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-like system in Guyana.

The outcomes of the meeting underline the growing breadth of India-Guyana relations, with both sides seeking to expand cooperation beyond their traditional historical and cultural connections into trade, investment, energy, agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and digital technology.

$500-million credit line to strengthen development partnership

The new $500-million LoC represents a substantial financial commitment by India towards Guyana’s development agenda. The facility is intended to support the country’s priority infrastructure projects and other development requirements, further consolidating India’s role as a development partner in South America.

“India has already completed several development projects in Guyana, and the new line of credit will further strengthen the development partnership between the two countries,” a statement issued by India’s Ministry of External Affairs reads.

India has already completed several development projects in Guyana, and the latest credit commitment is expected to provide additional momentum to bilateral cooperation. It also reflects New Delhi’s continued emphasis on development financing as an instrument of economic diplomacy and engagement with countries of the Global South.

For Guyana, the availability of additional development financing could create opportunities to accelerate infrastructure development, strengthen productive capabilities and address priority requirements through projects undertaken in partnership with India.

For Indian companies, the expanding development partnership could also open avenues for greater participation in Guyana’s infrastructure, manufacturing, technology and other economic sectors.

Manufacturing and grassroots development through three agreements

The three agreements signed during the meeting seek to address different but complementary aspects of Guyana’s economic development.

The first agreement, concerning the supply and installation of manufacturing projects for micro and small enterprises, is aimed at supporting the development of small-scale industrial and manufacturing capabilities in Guyana.

The initiative could help strengthen local entrepreneurial activity, encourage the growth of small businesses and create opportunities for employment generation. Building manufacturing capabilities at the micro and small enterprise level could also contribute to economic diversification by expanding productive activities beyond traditional sectors.

The second agreement provides grant assistance for the implementation of Quick Impact Projects (QIPs). These projects are intended to address specific development requirements through targeted interventions that can deliver tangible benefits to local communities.

India has increasingly used the QIP model in its development partnerships, particularly with countries of the Global South. Such initiatives provide an avenue for supporting locally identified priorities and extending development cooperation to communities through relatively focused projects.

The third agreement, covering cooperation in digital public infrastructure and the functioning of a UPI-like system in Guyana, marks an important technological dimension of the expanding relationship.

India’s digital payments experience to support Guyana

The proposed cooperation in digital public infrastructure could become one of the more consequential aspects of the latest bilateral engagement.

India’s UPI has transformed the country’s digital payments ecosystem by enabling instant, interoperable bank-to-bank transactions through a common digital platform. Its widespread adoption has helped facilitate digital transactions across businesses, consumers and service providers.

Cooperation with Guyana in developing and operating a UPI-like system could provide an opportunity for the South American country to draw upon India’s experience in building large-scale digital payment infrastructure.

A more accessible and interoperable digital payments ecosystem could help facilitate financial transactions, improve access to formal financial services and support the expansion of digital commerce. It could also contribute to financial inclusion by making digital payment facilities more accessible to individuals and small businesses.

The agreement is also significant in the context of India’s growing international digital diplomacy. New Delhi has increasingly promoted its digital public infrastructure model as a potential development resource for partner countries, particularly those seeking cost-effective and scalable solutions for financial inclusion and public service delivery.

By extending cooperation in this area, India and Guyana are seeking to add a technology-driven dimension to a relationship traditionally anchored in historical, cultural and diplomatic connections.