ETV Bharat / international

Explained | From Red Sea To World Markets: The Strategic Stakes Of A Bab al-Mandab Blockade

This photo released by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) shows a shipwrecked boat on the shore of Djibouti, Republic of Djibouti, after it was used by migrants trying to cross the Bab el-Mandeb Strait from Djibouti to Yemen ( AP )

New Delhi: As tensions ripple across West Asia’s sea lanes, attention is rapidly shifting from the Strait of Hormuz to another, less discussed but equally critical maritime corridor - the Bab al-Mandab Strait.

Linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, this narrow passage forms the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, through which a significant share of global oil shipments and container trade flows between Asia and Europe. Any disruption here would send shockwaves through energy markets and supply chains worldwide.

Why has the threat of blockade of Bab al-Mandab emerged more than ever?

The West Asia conflict entered a new phase on Saturday morning when Yemen’s Houthi militia, backed by Iran, shifted from weeks of rhetorical support for Tehran to direct military action. After nearly a month of restraint, the group launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at what it called “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.

Air raid sirens sounded across Beersheba as Israel’s military reported detecting and intercepting at least one missile fired from Yemeni territory — the first such interception since the wider US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. The development was rapid, consequential, and long expected.

Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, the Houthis’ military spokesperson, confirmed the operation in a televised statement on the group’s Al Masirah channel, making clear both the intent and the breadth of the move.

According to the Houthis, the strike was in retaliation for ongoing US and Israeli operations in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories. They signalled that further action would follow “until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases”. Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Mansour reinforced the message, saying that closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait — a critical maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to major global shipping routes — remained a viable option.

The declaration marked a sharp departure from the group’s earlier stance. In the initial weeks of the war, Houthi leaders had suggested they would refrain from direct involvement at Tehran’s request, opting instead to conserve their capabilities for a later stage of the conflict.

On March 25, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that Tehran was considering blocking the Bab al-Mandab Strait after having choked the Strait of Hormuz.

“If there is a need to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait to further punish the enemy, the heroes of Yemeni Ansarullah (commonly known as the Houthis) are fully prepared to play a key role,” Tasnim had quoted an informed source as saying, stressing the fact that Iran alone has the ability to produce a credible threat in Bab al-Mandab Strait.

A ship sailing through the Strait of Hormuz (AP)

The source at the same time noted that the Houthi militia has already shown that closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait and exerting the will of the Resistance movement in the Red Sea is an easy task for them. Earlier, a military source had told Tasnim that “in case the enemy decides to take provocative measures in southern Iran, new fronts could open that will surprise the enemy”.