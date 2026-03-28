Explained | From Red Sea To World Markets: The Strategic Stakes Of A Bab al-Mandab Blockade
As Hormuz tensions simmer, Bab al-Mandab emerges as the next pressure point for energy flows, with consequences for fuel prices and supply chains worldwide.
Published : March 28, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST|
Updated : March 28, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: As tensions ripple across West Asia’s sea lanes, attention is rapidly shifting from the Strait of Hormuz to another, less discussed but equally critical maritime corridor - the Bab al-Mandab Strait.
Linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden, this narrow passage forms the southern gateway to the Suez Canal, through which a significant share of global oil shipments and container trade flows between Asia and Europe. Any disruption here would send shockwaves through energy markets and supply chains worldwide.
Why has the threat of blockade of Bab al-Mandab emerged more than ever?
The West Asia conflict entered a new phase on Saturday morning when Yemen’s Houthi militia, backed by Iran, shifted from weeks of rhetorical support for Tehran to direct military action. After nearly a month of restraint, the group launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at what it called “sensitive Israeli military sites” in southern Israel.
Air raid sirens sounded across Beersheba as Israel’s military reported detecting and intercepting at least one missile fired from Yemeni territory — the first such interception since the wider US-Israel war on Iran began on February 28. The development was rapid, consequential, and long expected.
Brigadier-General Yahya Saree, the Houthis’ military spokesperson, confirmed the operation in a televised statement on the group’s Al Masirah channel, making clear both the intent and the breadth of the move.
According to the Houthis, the strike was in retaliation for ongoing US and Israeli operations in Iran, Lebanon, Iraq, and the Palestinian territories. They signalled that further action would follow “until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases”. Deputy Information Minister Mohammed Mansour reinforced the message, saying that closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait — a critical maritime chokepoint linking the Red Sea to major global shipping routes — remained a viable option.
The declaration marked a sharp departure from the group’s earlier stance. In the initial weeks of the war, Houthi leaders had suggested they would refrain from direct involvement at Tehran’s request, opting instead to conserve their capabilities for a later stage of the conflict.
On March 25, Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency had reported that Tehran was considering blocking the Bab al-Mandab Strait after having choked the Strait of Hormuz.
“If there is a need to control the Bab al-Mandab Strait to further punish the enemy, the heroes of Yemeni Ansarullah (commonly known as the Houthis) are fully prepared to play a key role,” Tasnim had quoted an informed source as saying, stressing the fact that Iran alone has the ability to produce a credible threat in Bab al-Mandab Strait.
The source at the same time noted that the Houthi militia has already shown that closing the Bab al-Mandab Strait and exerting the will of the Resistance movement in the Red Sea is an easy task for them. Earlier, a military source had told Tasnim that “in case the enemy decides to take provocative measures in southern Iran, new fronts could open that will surprise the enemy”.
“We are constantly monitoring and keeping an eye on the enemy front’s preparations and developments,” the source was quoted as saying. “If the enemy wants to take action on land in the Iranian islands or anywhere else in our lands or to inflict costs on Iran with naval movements in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, we will open other fronts for them as a surprise so that their action will not only be of no benefit to them but will also double their costs.”
What is the significance of the Bab al-Mandab Strait in global trade and energy supplies?
The Bab al-Mandab Strait is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime chokepoints, and any threat to its security reverberates far beyond the region. Located between Yemen on the Arabian Peninsula and Djibouti and Eritrea in the Horn of Africa, the narrow waterway connects the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and, by extension, the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean. This link forms a critical segment of the main global shipping route that connects Asia, the Middle East, and Europe via the Suez Canal - a route used by the vast majority of international trade and energy shipments.
Bab al-Mandab sits at the southern gateway of the Red Sea, through which a significant portion of the world’s seaborne petroleum and liquefied natural gas passes. Flowing through this chokepoint are shipments from the Persian Gulf destined for Europe, North America, and Asia. Millions of barrels per day of crude oil and refined products transit via this route on their way to key markets. Estimates put these flows at roughly 9–12 percent of total seaborne-traded petroleum, underscoring the strait’s central role in global energy security.
Beyond oil and gas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait is a vital artery for commercial shipping more broadly. Container vessels, bulk cargo carriers, and other merchant ships use the waterway as the shortest maritime connection between Asia and Europe, helping to keep shipping times, insurance costs, and freight rates competitive. Any prolonged disruption would force carriers to reroute around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of Africa, adding thousands of extra nautical miles, higher fuel expenditures, and delays that could ripple through global supply chains.
Due to its narrow width - just 26 km (about 16 miles) at the tightest point and divided into limited navigable channels - the Bab al-Mandab Strait is highly susceptible to blockades or militant activity. In addition to energy and goods shipments, the strait also hosts underwater communication cables that form part of the global internet infrastructure, amplifying its strategic significance beyond trade alone.
Why should the Houthis’ threat of blocking the Bab al-Mandab Strait be taken seriously?
After the Hamas attack on Israel in October 2023, the Houthis declared solidarity with the Palestinians and began attacking shipping in the Red Sea region, saying they would target vessels linked to Israel. These attacks included ballistic missiles, drones, and direct seizure of ships – most prominently the Galaxy Leader cargo ship – and seriously disrupted maritime commerce.
Over 50 Houthi attacks were reported in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with multiple sinking or damaging of merchant vessels. This led many companies to reroute through the longer route around Africa.
While they did not fully “close” the Bab al-Mandab Strait in the sense of a formal blockade under international law, the Houthis threatened to disrupt it, escalating their rhetoric and operations in line with the broader regional tensions. They have repeatedly said any continuation of hostilities by Israel, the US, or allies would justify greater action, including attempts to make maritime passage hazardous.
During parts of the 2023–2025 Red Sea crisis, the risk was high enough that shipping insurance premiums soared and several nations deployed naval escorts to protect commercial traffic.
For energy markets already rattled by tensions in the Gulf, the spectre of simultaneous threats to both Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab underscore the vulnerability of the world’s maritime energy arteries. Even the perception of risk in this corridor can trigger speculative spikes in crude prices, compel governments to dip into strategic reserves, and prompt refiners to scramble for alternate routes and suppliers. The economic impact, therefore, begins long before any formal closure takes effect.
Ultimately, the situation highlights how geopolitical flashpoints in seemingly distant waters can translate into immediate economic consequences for households and industries across continents. The fate of a strait barely 30 km wide has the potential to influence global inflation, trade balances and energy security. As tensions rise, the Bab al-Mandab Strait stands as a reminder that in an interconnected world, maritime chokepoints are not just geographic features - they are critical pressure valves of the global economy.
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