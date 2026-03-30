ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Brent At $116 BPD: Why The World’s Oil Benchmark Matters – And What The Spike Means For India

New Delhi: Global oil markets were jolted at the beginning of this week as Brent Crude Oil surged past $115 per barrel after fresh missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis widened the West Asian conflict.

Brent’s jump to $116 per barrel Monday reflects market fears over potential disruptions to critical oil supply routes and export hubs. Apart from the Houthis’ entry into the war launched by the US-Israel coalition against Iran, the spike also comes after US President Donald Trump’s comments that he would seize the Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island.

“To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump told the Financial Times in an interview Sunday. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” he said.

For India, which imports over 80 per cent of its crude needs, the rise translates into immediate economic consequences – from higher fuel costs to inflationary pressures and widening trade deficits.

What is Brent Crude Oil?

Brent Crude may refer to any or all of the components of the Brent Complex, a physically and financially traded oil market based around the North Sea of northwest Europe; colloquially, Brent Crude usually refers to the price of the ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) Brent Crude Oil futures contract or the contract itself. The original Brent Crude referred to a trading classification of sweet light crude oil first extracted from the Brent oilfield in the North Sea in 1976.

As production from the Brent field declined to zero in 2021, crude oil blends from other oilfields have been added to the trade classification. The current Brent blend consists of crude oil produced from the Forties off the coast of Aberdeen in Britain in the North Sea (added 2002), Oseberg (added 2002), Ekofisk (added 2007), Troll (added 2018) oil fields – all in Norway - and oil drilled from Midland, Texas, in the US in the Permian Basin (added 2023)

The Brent Crude oil marker is also known as Brent Blend, London Brent and Brent petroleum. This grade is described as light because of its relatively low density, and sweet because of its low sulphur content.

Brent sets prices for around 80 per cent of globally traded crude, especially Atlantic basin grades, and ranks as one of two primary worldwide benchmarks alongside West Texas Intermediate (WTI).

Why does Brent Crude Oil set prices for around 80 per cent of globally traded crude?

In the complex world of oil trading, most physical barrels do not sell at a fixed posted price. Instead, they are priced as a differential to a benchmark. For roughly four-fifths of internationally traded crude, that reference point is Brent. This dominance is not accidental; it is the product of geology, geography, market design, transparency, and decades of trader confidence converging around a benchmark that the market trusts.

Most internationally traded crude moves by sea. Brent originated from North Sea fields with ready access to open ocean shipping lanes, making it naturally suited to price waterborne cargoes headed to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Since it is not landlocked, Brent reflects the economics of global maritime trade far better than inland benchmarks.

What traders call “Brent” today is not just oil from one field. It is a basket drawn from five North Sea streams mentioned above, often abbreviated as BFOET. This basket approach ensures sufficient underlying supply to support active trading, reduces the risk that outages in one field distort pricing, and preserves continuity as older fields decline and newer ones join.