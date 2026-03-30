Explained | Brent At $116 BPD: Why The World’s Oil Benchmark Matters – And What The Spike Means For India
As Brent jumps on conflict fears, the benchmark’s central role in pricing global crude exposes India’s vulnerability to external shocks in oil markets.
Published : March 30, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Global oil markets were jolted at the beginning of this week as Brent Crude Oil surged past $115 per barrel after fresh missile attacks by Yemen’s Houthis widened the West Asian conflict.
Brent’s jump to $116 per barrel Monday reflects market fears over potential disruptions to critical oil supply routes and export hubs. Apart from the Houthis’ entry into the war launched by the US-Israel coalition against Iran, the spike also comes after US President Donald Trump’s comments that he would seize the Iranian oil export hub of Kharg Island.
“To be honest with you, my favourite thing is to take the oil in Iran, but some stupid people back in the US say: ‘Why are you doing that?’ But they’re stupid people,” Trump told the Financial Times in an interview Sunday. “Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don’t. We have a lot of options,” he said.
For India, which imports over 80 per cent of its crude needs, the rise translates into immediate economic consequences – from higher fuel costs to inflationary pressures and widening trade deficits.
What is Brent Crude Oil?
Brent Crude may refer to any or all of the components of the Brent Complex, a physically and financially traded oil market based around the North Sea of northwest Europe; colloquially, Brent Crude usually refers to the price of the ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) Brent Crude Oil futures contract or the contract itself. The original Brent Crude referred to a trading classification of sweet light crude oil first extracted from the Brent oilfield in the North Sea in 1976.
As production from the Brent field declined to zero in 2021, crude oil blends from other oilfields have been added to the trade classification. The current Brent blend consists of crude oil produced from the Forties off the coast of Aberdeen in Britain in the North Sea (added 2002), Oseberg (added 2002), Ekofisk (added 2007), Troll (added 2018) oil fields – all in Norway - and oil drilled from Midland, Texas, in the US in the Permian Basin (added 2023)
The Brent Crude oil marker is also known as Brent Blend, London Brent and Brent petroleum. This grade is described as light because of its relatively low density, and sweet because of its low sulphur content.
Brent sets prices for around 80 per cent of globally traded crude, especially Atlantic basin grades, and ranks as one of two primary worldwide benchmarks alongside West Texas Intermediate (WTI).
Why does Brent Crude Oil set prices for around 80 per cent of globally traded crude?
In the complex world of oil trading, most physical barrels do not sell at a fixed posted price. Instead, they are priced as a differential to a benchmark. For roughly four-fifths of internationally traded crude, that reference point is Brent. This dominance is not accidental; it is the product of geology, geography, market design, transparency, and decades of trader confidence converging around a benchmark that the market trusts.
Most internationally traded crude moves by sea. Brent originated from North Sea fields with ready access to open ocean shipping lanes, making it naturally suited to price waterborne cargoes headed to Europe, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Since it is not landlocked, Brent reflects the economics of global maritime trade far better than inland benchmarks.
What traders call “Brent” today is not just oil from one field. It is a basket drawn from five North Sea streams mentioned above, often abbreviated as BFOET. This basket approach ensures sufficient underlying supply to support active trading, reduces the risk that outages in one field distort pricing, and preserves continuity as older fields decline and newer ones join.
This evolution kept the benchmark credible even as North Sea production matured. Brent gained prominence in the 1980s as North Sea production rose and OPEC (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries) pricing power fluctuated. Traders, oil majors, and refiners began referencing Brent in contracts.
Over time, this created a powerful network effect. The more contracts referenced Brent, the more essential Brent became. Today, producers across West Africa, the North Sea, the Mediterranean, parts of the Middle East, and even some Asian grades sell crude at a differential to Brent because counterparties are accustomed to it.
Brent is seen as politically neutral. It is not controlled by a single producer nation or cartel, and it is priced in open markets under transparent rules. This makes it acceptable across geopolitical blocs—from Atlantic Basin producers to Asian importers.
Brent trading aligns with European and Asian market hours and overlaps with US trading, enabling nearly round-the-clock liquidity. London’s role as a financial hub also helped Brent futures become a preferred hedging instrument.
How does Brent Crude Oil pricing impact India’s economy?
For India, Brent is not just a market quote from the North Sea. It is a macroeconomic variable that ripples through inflation, public finances, the currency, trade balances and corporate profitability. Since most of India’s imported crude is priced at a differential to Brent, swings in this benchmark quickly transmit into the domestic economy.
India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude requirement. When Brent rises, the oil import bill expands almost immediately. This widens the current account deficit (CAD), increases demand for dollars, and exerts pressure on the rupee. Conversely, softer Brent prices ease CAD stress and improve external balances.
What is India faced with given the latest spike in Brent prices?
In a regular inter-ministerial briefing held here Monday in the context of the conflict in West Asia, the government assured people that sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.
“In the domestic market, petrol and diesel should be available in sufficient quantities and the price should not increase,” Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said. “For this, the Indian government has reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel as you know.” Sharma also appealed to people not to believe in rumours and “to use petrol and diesel as required”.
But, at the end of the day, the fact of the matter is that, since India prices most of its crude imports relative to Brent, this benchmark effectively acts as an external macroeconomic driver. A $10–$15 swing in Brent over a sustained period can materially alter India’s inflation trajectory, fiscal arithmetic, exchange rate stability, corporate profitability and household spending power.
In short, Brent is not just an energy benchmark for India – it is a barometer of economic stability.
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