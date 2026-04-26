ETV Bharat / international

Explained | Beyond the Indo-Pacific Rhetoric: India’s Quiet Pacific Push Through Vanuatu And Tuvalu

New Delhi: India’s outreach to the far Pacific has often unfolded away from the glare of headline diplomacy, but the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita earlier this week to Vanuatu and Tuvalu signals how New Delhi is steadily expanding the geographic and strategic scope of its Act East Policy.

The visit, rich in development assistance, digital capacity building, healthcare cooperation and climate resilience initiatives, underscores India’s evolving approach to the Pacific Island Countries as partners in a shared developmental and geopolitical space rather than distant, aid-receiving microstates.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, in the first leg of his visit to Vanuatu, Margherita paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Jotham Napat in Port Vila on April 23, reaffirming the strong and friendly ties between the two countries.

“He subsequently held bilateral talks with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Xavier Emanuel Harry,” the statement reads. “Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in capacity building, digital development, climate resilience, economic engagement, and multilateral cooperation.” Margherita also visited the India-supported Centre of Excellence in Information Technology (CeIT) on April 22 and interacted with students and alumni, highlighting its role in strengthening digital skills and human resource capacity.

“During the visit, he announced India’s assistance, including food grain assistance, provision of additional IT hardware and software for CeIT, and support for specialised medical treatment of 10 patients in India under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative,” the statement reads. In the second leg of his visit to Tuvalu, Margherita called on Governor-General Sir Tofinga Vaevalu Falani and thereafter held a meeting with Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Labour and Trade Paulson Panapa in Funafuti on April 24.

He also held bilateral meetings with Minister for Home Affairs, Climate Change and Environment Maina Talia and Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and Acting Minister for Health and Social Welfare Hamoa Holona, according to the Ministry statement.

“Discussions focused on cooperation in healthcare, capacity building, climate resilience, heritage conservation, and people-to-people ties,” the statement further reads. Margherita visited Princess Margaret Hospital and interacted with healthcare professionals, underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening healthcare systems in Tuvalu through capacity building and technical cooperation.

“During a state banquet hosted in his honour, he handed over a cheque towards a Quick Impact Project for preservation of cultural and heritage sites,” the Ministry stated. “He also announced India’s support including provision of a sea ambulance, food grain assistance, and sponsorship of 10 patients for specialized medical treatment in India under the ‘Heal in India’ initiative. The visit further strengthened India’s close and friendly relations with Vanuatu and Tuvalu and reaffirmed India’s role as a trusted development partner. It is in line with India’s continued engagement with Pacific Island Countries under the Act East Policy and the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) framework.”

Margherita’s visit reflects the maturation of India’s Pacific diplomacy since the launch of FIPIC in 2014, when New Delhi began institutionalising engagement with 14 Pacific island countries. A decade later, the emphasis has shifted from summitry to sustained project-based cooperation on the ground. Margherita’s announcements in Vanuatu and Tuvalu demonstrate how India is translating political intent into tangible outcomes, reinforcing its image as a reliable and non-intrusive development partner.

What is the significance of Pacific island nations in the current geopolitical scenario?

Small island states like Vanuatu and Tuvalu, despite their size, occupy disproportionate strategic importance. They sit astride vital sea lanes in the wider Indo-Pacific region. They are central voices in global climate negotiations. They have become arenas of influence between traditional partners like Australia, New Zealand, US and France, and an increasingly assertive China. Their development needs – digital connectivity, healthcare, climate resilience, and capacity building – are areas where India offers non-intrusive, demand-driven cooperation.

In recent years, China’s security and infrastructure engagements across the Pacific have triggered concerns among regional powers. India’s approach, by contrast, is deliberately framed around human capacity, digital empowerment, healthcare, and climate support – sectors that align directly with Pacific island nations’ priorities without securitising the relationship.

What is the significance of Margherita’s visit to Vanuatu?