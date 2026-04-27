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Explained | Beyond Diplomacy: The Significance Of Dinesh Trivedi's Posting In Bangladesh

New Delhi: In a departure from diplomatic convention, India has appointed veteran politician Dinesh Trivedi as its next High Commissioner to Bangladesh, signalling that New Delhi sees Dhaka less as a routine foreign posting and more as a politically sensitive neighbourhood priority.

"Shri Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the People's Republic of Bangladesh," the External Affairs Ministry stated on Monday. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

The choice of a political figure rather than a career diplomat comes at a time when Bangladesh’s internal political landscape is in flux and India is recalibrating its engagement beyond established state channels.

Trivedi’s appointment suggests a shift in emphasis from protocol-driven diplomacy to political outreach, as India seeks to build relationships across Bangladesh’s evolving power centres. It reflects a recognition that in the current phase of India-Bangladesh ties, political access and informal channels of communication may be as important as formal diplomatic engagement.

The announcement comes even as new Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has reached out directly to India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), proposing a formal political channel between his governing Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the BJP.

BJP’s foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale at an event hosted by the Hudson Institute in Washington last week said that this is more than a routine political contact – it points to an attempt to rebuild India-Bangladesh ties from the political foundation upward after a prolonged phase of mistrust.

For New Delhi and Dhaka, this outreach could mark the beginning of a structural reset, acknowledging that bilateral relations strained by political transition cannot be repaired by bureaucratic diplomacy alone, but require direct party-to-party understanding at the highest level.

Chauthaiwale noted that recent visits to India by Bangladesh’s Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman and the Foreign Adviser to Prime Minister Rahman, Humayun Kabir, had yielded encouraging outcomes. He described his own interaction with Bangladesh’s Kabir as cordial and constructive.

Chauthaiwale also disclosed that Tarique Rahman had sent a letter to BJP President Nitin Nabin, which was delivered to him by Kabir. According to Chauthaiwale, there is interest at the highest political level in initiating sustained party-to-party interaction and expanding dialogue between the BNP and the BJP.

What is the political career of Dinesh Trivedi?

Trivedi was a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from West Bengal and a former Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha (2009-19), representing Barrackpore constituency of West Bengal. Before that, he was a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha for two separate terms (1990–96, 2002–08). He is the former Union Minister for Railways and the former Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare under the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s cabinet.

Trivedi was the recipient of the Outstanding Parliamentarian Award for the 2016–17 period and was felicitated at an event at the Central Hall of Parliament. He is also the Chairman of the Indo-European Union Parliamentary Forum (IEUPF) and other parliamentary forums.

On February 12, 2021, Trivedi resigned from Trinamool Congress and also decided to quit his Rajya Sabha seat. He joined the BJP on March 6, 2021.