ETV Bharat / international

Experts Warn Against Nixing 60-Day Grace Period For Foreign Workers In US

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018, file photo, people arrive before the start of a naturalization ceremony at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Miami Field Office in Miami. ( AP )

Washington: The US proposal to eliminate the 60-day grace period for H-1B workers seeking employment after job loss will cause severe human displacement and loss of highly skilled talent, mostly from India, experts said. Indian nationals are among the largest beneficiaries of H-1B employment visas, comprising 71 per cent of all successful applicants in the 2024 fiscal year.

The Department of Homeland Security has proposed eliminating the 60-day grace period that allows H-1B workers and certain other legal nonimmigrants to remain in the US after their employment ends while they find another sponsor, change status, or prepare to leave.

“Scrapping the existing 60-day grace period entirely represents a severe regression that directly harms legal immigrants who have contributed significantly to the United States' technological and economic leadership,” Ajay Jain Bhutoria, a former White House advisor, said in a statement.

American attorney Adrian Pandev said all start-up founders quit their corporate jobs and utilise the 60-day grace period to file change of status petitions for their new ventures.

“Without it, the employee is incentivised to not mention anything to their current employer until the new petition is filed or even approved. That means the current employer could be finding out they are losing a team member on extremely short notice,” Pandev said in a post on X.