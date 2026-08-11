Experts Urge Nepal To Adopt Clean Heating In Mountain Regions To Fight Environmental Changes
Experts emphasised the need to upgrade traditional practices to address environmental changes, evolving lifestyles and the growing impact of tourism.
By PTI
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:03 AM IST
Kathmandu: Researchers and environmental leaders on Monday emphasised the need for clean heating in Nepal's mountainous regions to combat rapid environmental shifts and changing lifestyles driven by the booming tourism industry.
Clean heating involves the use of high-efficiency technologies and low-emission, renewable or zero-carbon energy sources to minimise environmental and health impacts. During a workshop organised by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Kathmandu, experts urged Nepal to adopt modern energy technologies.
ICIMOD is an intergovernmental organisation dedicated to the people and ecosystems of the Hindu Kush Himalaya range. ICIMOD has eight member countries, including India. Experts at the workshop emphasised the need to upgrade traditional practices to address environmental changes, evolving lifestyles and the growing impact of tourism.
ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho warned that many households in Nepal's mountainous regions continue to use firewood, which releases harmful black carbon, causes indoor and outdoor air pollution and contributes to the melting of snow in the region. Renewable energy, particularly solar power, was proposed as a viable alternative for the mountainous regions.
At the day-long workshop, jointly organised by ICIMOD and Practical Action, experts also discussed ways to make the transition to sustainable energy economically feasible for the public. The panel focused on financial solutions, including targeted loans and subsidies, to ease the burden on local communities.
The upcoming HEARTH project (Harnessing Renewable Energy for Clean Heating in the Himalaya) was also discussed during the meeting. Key insights from a recent renewable energy trial in Marpha village in Nepal's remote Mustang district were also shared at the workshop. Practical Action's Country Director Pooja Sharma highlighted the environmental and public health risks associated with the use of traditional biomass.
She also expressed optimism that the strategies discussed during the meeting would help promote the adoption of cleaner and more sustainable heating solutions in Nepal's mountainous regions.