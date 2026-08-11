ETV Bharat / international

Experts Urge Nepal To Adopt Clean Heating In Mountain Regions To Fight Environmental Changes

Kathmandu: Researchers and environmental leaders on Monday emphasised the need for clean heating in Nepal's mountainous regions to combat rapid environmental shifts and changing lifestyles driven by the booming tourism industry.

Clean heating involves the use of high-efficiency technologies and low-emission, renewable or zero-carbon energy sources to minimise environmental and health impacts. During a workshop organised by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) in Kathmandu, experts urged Nepal to adopt modern energy technologies.

ICIMOD is an intergovernmental organisation dedicated to the people and ecosystems of the Hindu Kush Himalaya range. ICIMOD has eight member countries, including India. Experts at the workshop emphasised the need to upgrade traditional practices to address environmental changes, evolving lifestyles and the growing impact of tourism.

ICIMOD Director General Pema Gyamtsho warned that many households in Nepal's mountainous regions continue to use firewood, which releases harmful black carbon, causes indoor and outdoor air pollution and contributes to the melting of snow in the region. Renewable energy, particularly solar power, was proposed as a viable alternative for the mountainous regions.