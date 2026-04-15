ETV Bharat / international

Expanding Permanent Category With Veto Critical To Real Reform Of UNSC: India

United Nations: India has asserted that any reform of the United Nations Security Council not accompanied by expansion in the permanent category with veto would perpetuate existing imbalance and inequities in the UN organ.

Addressing the Inter-Governmental Negotiations (IGN) meeting on Security Council reforms on Tuesday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish also noted that consideration of a new category, with or without veto, would “complicate” an already existing discussion that involves wide-ranging views.

“There are two fundamental aspects that result in an imbalanced structure and lack of legitimacy and non-representativeness of the UN Security Council – these are the membership; and veto.

“There is broad agreement on the dire need to reform the UN Security Council. It is evident that a structure designed more than 80 years ago does not meet the requirements of the current geo-political realities,” Harish said.

The Indian envoy recalled that the sole reform of the Council in the 1960s, which expanded only the non-permanent category, led to an increase in the relative power of veto-wielders.

In comparative terms, while the original ratio of permanent members, with veto, to non-permanent members was 5:6, it was amended to 5:10 thereafter to the relative advantage of veto-wielders.

“Any reform that is not accompanied by an expansion in the permanent category with veto would deteriorate this ratio further and thereby, perpetuate the existing imbalance and inequities. Therefore, expanding the permanent category with veto is critical to real reform of the Security Council,” he said.

Harish also noted that consideration of a new category under the framework of UNSC reform, with or without veto, would “complicate” an already existing discussion that involves wide-ranging views. “It is important to limit the scope of reforms to the existing framework in order to streamline and fast-track the path to reforms,” he said.