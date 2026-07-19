ETV Bharat / international

Exercise Increased Caution: US Issues Worldwide Travel Advisory Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

New Delhi: The US Department of State on Saturday (local time) issued a worldwide travel caution for American citizens, citing heightened tensions in West Asia and warning of a complex security environment with the potential for unforeseen escalation amid the heightened military operations from both the US and Iranian sides in the region.

In a statement, the State Department advised Americans across the world, particularly those in West Asia, to exercise increased caution and stay informed about rapidly evolving security developments. "Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation," the advisory said.

The department urged US citizens in the region to closely monitor the news for breaking developments and follow security guidance issued by the nearest US embassy or consulate. "We remind Americans in the region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments. The Department of State advises Americans worldwide, and especially in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution," the statement added.