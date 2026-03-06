ETV Bharat / international

Nepal GenZ Election: Ex-Rapper-Led RSP Gallops To Victory, As Old Parties Trail Behind

FILE - Balendra Shah, right, former mayor of Kathmandu Metropolitan City and prime ministerial candidate of the Rastriya Swatantra Party, joins Rabi Lamichhane, left, the party's president, during an election campaign rally in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Dealing a crushing blow to Nepal’s old guard parties, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah has secured early leads in nearly 100 out of the 165 constituencies following Thursday's elections, the first since #GenZRevolt felled the government led by veteran communist leader KP Sharma Oli.

As vote counting continues nationwide, the RSP candidates seem far ahead of traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML and the NCP. Shah himself appears to be rapidly inching closer to victory in Jhapa-5, where Oli is still trailing behind with a huge margin of around 9,000 votes as of Friday evening.

Having extended moral support to last September's #GenZRevolt in Nepal, the RSP fielded mostly young candidates, as well as professionals from various fields, with little or no experience in politics. As vote counting continued, the RSP candidates were leading in at least 100 constituencies, with the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML candidates leading in just around 12 constituencies each.

Supporters of Rastriya Swatantra Party celebrate the victory of Ranju Darshana, a candidate for a seat in the House of Representatives in Kathmandu, Nepal, Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP)

Former Maoist Supremo Puspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who now leads the newly formed Nepali Communist Party (NCP), appeared to be the only leader of the older generation inching closer to victory. Little wonder that he fielded his candidacy from the remote western hill district of Rukum, one of his strongholds during the heydays of Maoist insurgency between 1996 and 2006.

Ranju Neupane, contesting from Kathmandu-1, became the first RSP candidate to be officially declared victorious. "I'm glad that our voters are choosing us and shutting the door on all those who did nothing despite getting so many opportunities in the past 35 years [since the restoration of democracy in 1990]," she remarked at a victory rally gathering, as her supporters rang the Bell, her party’s election symbol, and cheered.

Soon, Toshima Karki, a medical doctor contesting from Lalitpur-3, became the party's second official victor.

Yet, as the results are showing, no one can beat the RSP’s top leaders, such as the rapper-turned-former-mayor Balendra Shah, who also holds a degree in structural engineering from a Bangalore university.

And consider his close colleague. The founder and chair of the RSP, former TV show host Rabi Lamichhane, is leading in Chitwan-2 with a huge margin and seems to be rapidly galloping to victory. That he continues to face criminal charges in courts on account of cooperatives fraud fiasco didn’t seem to matter much.

Just like several of his younger party colleagues, another RSP heavyweight, Swarnim Wagle, too, seems to be following suit, leading with a huge margin in Tanahun-1.