Nepal GenZ Election: Ex-Rapper-Led RSP Gallops To Victory, As Old Parties Trail Behind
Analysts describe the dramatic rise of the new party as a crushing blow to older parties and a grim reminder to mend their ways
Published : March 6, 2026 at 6:00 PM IST
Kathmandu: Dealing a crushing blow to Nepal’s old guard parties, the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) led by former rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah has secured early leads in nearly 100 out of the 165 constituencies following Thursday's elections, the first since #GenZRevolt felled the government led by veteran communist leader KP Sharma Oli.
As vote counting continues nationwide, the RSP candidates seem far ahead of traditional parties such as the Nepali Congress, the CPN-UML and the NCP. Shah himself appears to be rapidly inching closer to victory in Jhapa-5, where Oli is still trailing behind with a huge margin of around 9,000 votes as of Friday evening.
Having extended moral support to last September's #GenZRevolt in Nepal, the RSP fielded mostly young candidates, as well as professionals from various fields, with little or no experience in politics. As vote counting continued, the RSP candidates were leading in at least 100 constituencies, with the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML candidates leading in just around 12 constituencies each.
Former Maoist Supremo Puspa Kamal Dahal Prachanda, who now leads the newly formed Nepali Communist Party (NCP), appeared to be the only leader of the older generation inching closer to victory. Little wonder that he fielded his candidacy from the remote western hill district of Rukum, one of his strongholds during the heydays of Maoist insurgency between 1996 and 2006.
Ranju Neupane, contesting from Kathmandu-1, became the first RSP candidate to be officially declared victorious. "I'm glad that our voters are choosing us and shutting the door on all those who did nothing despite getting so many opportunities in the past 35 years [since the restoration of democracy in 1990]," she remarked at a victory rally gathering, as her supporters rang the Bell, her party’s election symbol, and cheered.
Soon, Toshima Karki, a medical doctor contesting from Lalitpur-3, became the party's second official victor.
Yet, as the results are showing, no one can beat the RSP’s top leaders, such as the rapper-turned-former-mayor Balendra Shah, who also holds a degree in structural engineering from a Bangalore university.
And consider his close colleague. The founder and chair of the RSP, former TV show host Rabi Lamichhane, is leading in Chitwan-2 with a huge margin and seems to be rapidly galloping to victory. That he continues to face criminal charges in courts on account of cooperatives fraud fiasco didn’t seem to matter much.
Just like several of his younger party colleagues, another RSP heavyweight, Swarnim Wagle, too, seems to be following suit, leading with a huge margin in Tanahun-1.
Interestingly, the Nepali Congress party's young chair, Gagan Thapa, who revolted against his party's old guard, such as Sher Bahadur Deuba, and unilaterally organised his party's general convention a few months ago, appears to be struggling behind the RSP’s newcomer Amresh Kumar Singh, who, until recently, was Thapa's party colleague.
In the end, as Lamichhane proudly noted, the RSP appears to be on the verge of creating history in the Himalayan republic in the clearly consequential election held post #GenZRevolt. The polls saw nearly 60 per cent voter turnout. Of the nearly 19 million eligible voters, nearly one million were first-time voters.
The Election Commission has said that the final results under the direct elections should be known within 24 hours. But it would take days before all the votes are counted, verified, and the overall results are finalised.
Nepal follows mixed elections: according to which, 165 candidates will be directly elected while 110 will be picked from proportional bulk votes - aimed at electing representatives from across the society's diverse groups – that their parties garner.
Acknowledging the RSP's meteoric rise, former commissioner of Nepal's National Human Rights Commission Mohna Ansari criticised older parties which once thrived on the ideologies they followed.
She wrote on X: "People were terribly hurt. People vent their anger either on the streets or through ballots. Barring some exceptions, the politics of ideologies no longer seems valid in Nepal. All that the people now care about is delivery, they no longer have patience to wait."
Satirist and author Khagendra Sangroula welcomed the initial results. "Initial results have given a clear signal. Let the Bell [election symbol of the RSP] secure a clear majority and its baddies be tested and tried. And let the backers of older parties join the party of the living leaders."
Several commentators have urged the RSP leaders and followers to remain patient and not get overjoyed as the country grapples with multiple crises, including ensuring the safety of the nearly two million Nepali workers in the war-torn Persian Gulf region.
As the RSP marches to victory, not many senior leaders of the older parties – who appear to be counting their gains and losses still – have spoken out.
But Nepali Congress's vice chair Bishwa Prakash Sharma stated in a post that his party accepts the verdict of the voters. "Welcome to the RSP, which is rising from the ballots. Having already signalled the rise in the 2022 election, it is not unprecedented. High hopes should not turn into despair; we shall be both watchful and helpful on the main issues facing the nation."
