ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Imam Jailed For Life For Raping Female Worshippers In East London

London: A former imam convicted of abusing his position as a respected religious leader in east London to rape female worshippers was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday.

Abdul Halim Khan pretended to have spiritual powers to coerce and sexually abuse girls as young as 12, a Metropolitan Police investigation revealed.

He was found guilty of 21 sexual offences, including rape, sexual assault and child sexual offences, against seven women and girls between 2004 and 2015.

At a hearing at Snaresbrook Crown Court in London this week, Justice Leslie Cuthbert sentenced the 54-year-old to life and directed that he must serve a minimum of 20 years before being considered for parole.

“Abdul Khan presented himself as a respectable man who could be trusted. However, this was far from the truth, and he instead preyed upon and took advantage of others," said Met Police Detective Chief Inspector Jennie Ronan, whose team led the investigation.

The court heard that Khan specifically targeted women and girls from the Bangladeshi Muslim community of Tower Hamlets in east London because of his standing in the area and the shame the victims might feel in speaking out about sexual abuse.

He abused his position as the imam of a mosque in the area to manipulate victims, arranging meetings in isolated locations and even their own homes. There he sexually abused them under the false pretence of being possessed or disguised as a jinn or supernatural spirit.

“Abdul Halim Khan abused his position as a trusted religious leader to prey on women and girls over many years, manipulating and controlling them for his own sexual gratification," said Melissa Garner, Specialist Prosecutor at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“He used their deeply held beliefs to instil fear and silence them, making them believe their families would be at risk if they ever spoke out.

“I hope this prosecution sends a clear message that the Crown Prosecution Service will work tirelessly to protect women and girls and bring anyone who commits these appalling crimes to justice,” she said.