ETV Bharat / international

Ex-Commander Of Sri Lankan Navy Arrested Over Irregular Appointment

Colombo: Sri Lankan anti-graft agency on Friday arrested a former commander of the Navy over the irregular appointment of ex-president Mahinda Rajapaksa’s son in the force. Wasantha Karannagoda, a former commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), according to a statement issued by CIABOC.

Karannagoda is accused of enlisting Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the second son of the former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, in the Navy after altering the required qualifications in 2006. He was later sent to the British Royal Navy Academy for training at the state's expense.