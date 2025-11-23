ETV Bharat / international

Ex-CIA Officer Says Pakistani Generals Were On AQ Khan's Payroll

Washington: Celebrated former CIA officer James Lawler, widely credited for bringing down A Q Khan's nuclear smuggling network, recounted the early experiences that shaped his intelligence career, describing how he earned the nickname "Mad Dog" and why he came to call Khan the "Merchant of Death".

The former head of the CIA's Counter-Proliferation Division, in an interview with ANI, detailed his role in exposing and sabotaging global nuclear trafficking networks linked to the Pakistani scientist.Lawler outlined how these covert efforts eventually drew in AQ Khan's proliferation network. The United States had monitored Khan's role in building Pakistan's nuclear capability for years before analysts realised the scale of his outward trafficking.

"We were very slow. We thought it was serious that he was supplying Pakistan, but we did not imagine he was going to turn around and become an outward proliferator," he noted. "I nicknamed AQ Khan the 'Merchant of Death.'"

He recounted how the CIA had confirmed that Khan's operation was supplying multiple foreign programmes. Addressing questions about Pakistani involvement, Lawler stated, "AQ Khan had certain Pakistani generals and leaders on his payroll," while emphasising that individual complicity did not amount to official state policy.

Lawler's narrative detailed his counter-proliferation career, which started during a posting in a "beautiful Alpine country" known for advanced technology sought by states pursuing nuclear weapons. After returning to CIA headquarters in 1994, he was selected to lead the counter-proliferation office in the European division and was later assigned to infiltrate and disrupt the Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Expanding on the methods he adopted, Lawler explained how inspiration from Felix Dzerzhinsky's "Trust" operation led him to establish covert overseas entities that appeared to supply nuclear-related technology. "If I want to defeat proliferation and proliferators, I need to become a proliferator," he noted. These entities were used in sting operations to deliver compromised materials designed to hinder illicit nuclear activity. "We took the reverse of the Hippocratic oath. We always did harm."

This approach aligned with how AQ Khan's network itself evolved. Over the decades, the network expanded significantly, shifting from procurement to full-scale trafficking. "Instead of being a consumer of this technology, they became a purveyor of the technology," Lawler observed, highlighting Khan's influence and popularity in Pakistan.

He linked the slow early response from the United States to limited resources and competing geopolitical crises in the 1970s and 1980s, including the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan and conflicts in Latin America. He rejected claims that Saudi pressure shaped US inaction, emphasising instead that counter-proliferation only became a priority in the 1990s.

A turning point came once analysts presented evidence confirming outward proliferation. The CIA then expanded contacts and infiltrated the network across multiple jurisdictions with a small team. No more than 10 officers at headquarters focused exclusively on the operation, supported by personnel overseas.