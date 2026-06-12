European Weapons Used Against India; US Urged Russian Oil Purchases After Ukraine War: Jaishankar
The minister said Russia had been a reliable supplier at a time when energy markets were under severe strain
By PTI
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Helsinki: European countries sell weapons that are used against India, but New Delhi has never done anything to endanger Europe's security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
His sharp remarks came in response to a question on India allegedly adopting a "morally ambiguous" position on the Russia-Ukraine war during an interactive session held in Finland on Thursday.
Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks, the minister also said the US had "specifically" asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the global energy market after the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.
"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons vis-a-vis India. So keep that in mind," Jaishankar said.
"Europeans sell weapons which are used to attack India. Not now. For many, many years," he said in an apparent reference to the long-standing supply of military equipment by several European countries to Pakistan.
"We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe," Jaishankar added.
Defending India's energy ties with Moscow, Jaishankar said New Delhi did not buy a significant amount of Russian oil before 2022 and turned to the Russian market only after the Ukraine conflict disrupted global energy supplies.
"When we started, we didn't buy a significant amount of Russian oil until 2022. Circumstances compelled us to get into that market," he said.
The minister said Russia had been a reliable supplier at a time when energy markets were under severe strain and India, like other countries, purchased oil based on price and availability.
Recalling the situation following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar said the US had encouraged India to purchase Russian crude to help prevent turmoil in global energy markets.
"At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the world markets," he said.
The external affairs minister also criticised the US' double standards and its "on-and-off" sanctions on Russian oil.
"After having first put tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions on Russian oil. So let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here.
"If it is on, off, on, off, and do it when it suits us and don't do it when it doesn't suit us... We are all adults in the room. We know what the game is. So I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted," he said.
The India-US ties came under strain last year after the Donald Trump administration imposed tariffs of up to 50 per cent on Indian exports, including an additional 25 per cent levy linked to New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil.
The duties were subsequently reduced to 18 per cent in February after the two sides agreed on the framework for an interim trade arrangement. Following a US Supreme Court ruling, the tariff rate was further lowered to 10 per cent.
After the outbreak of the Iran conflict, Washington eased restrictions on Russian seaborne oil exports. The move was aimed at preventing a spike in global crude prices amid concerns over supply instability in West Asia.
India, however, has maintained that its purchases of Russian oil are guided solely by commercial considerations and energy security requirements.
New Delhi has consistently asserted that its energy policy remains independent of changes in US sanctions policy and that it will continue sourcing crude from wherever it is available at competitive prices.
Addressing the forum, Jaishankar reiterated that India's energy purchases were guided by economic considerations and the realities of the global market.
India buys oil based on cost and availability, he asserted.
When the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in 2022, "at that point of time, much of the oil available in the market was Russian because Europeans were essentially buying up the Middle East oil, which was our traditional supply. So circumstances pushed us in a certain direction," Jaishankar said.
India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the Ukraine conflict while maintaining close relations with both Russia and Ukraine.
The war triggered major disruptions in global energy markets, prompting India to significantly increase imports of discounted Russian crude.
India has consistently maintained that the country's energy security needs and the welfare of its population require access to affordable oil supplies.
Jaishankar has frequently pushed back against Western criticism of India's Russia policy, arguing that Europe continued extensive trade with Russia in the initial stages of the conflict and that developing countries cannot be expected to bear a disproportionate economic burden.
Jaishankar was in Finland on the concluding leg of his two-nation Europe tour to participate in the Kultaranta Talks. He had arrived in Finland from Bulgaria.
The annual dialogue, hosted by Finnish President Alexander Stubb, brings together senior leaders and policymakers to discuss global and regional security challenges. PTI SCY SCY