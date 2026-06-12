ETV Bharat / international

European Weapons Used Against India; US Urged Russian Oil Purchases After Ukraine War: Jaishankar

In this image posted on June 11, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Finland President Alexander Stubb during a meeting on the sidelines of the 14th edition of the Kultaranta Talks. ( PTI )

Helsinki: European countries sell weapons that are used against India, but New Delhi has never done anything to endanger Europe's security, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.

His sharp remarks came in response to a question on India allegedly adopting a "morally ambiguous" position on the Russia-Ukraine war during an interactive session held in Finland on Thursday.

Speaking at the Kultaranta Talks, the minister also said the US had "specifically" asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the global energy market after the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

"No European country has been attacked with Indian weapons. I wish I could say that for European weapons vis-a-vis India. So keep that in mind," Jaishankar said.

"Europeans sell weapons which are used to attack India. Not now. For many, many years," he said in an apparent reference to the long-standing supply of military equipment by several European countries to Pakistan.

"We Indians have never done anything to endanger Europe," Jaishankar added.

Defending India's energy ties with Moscow, Jaishankar said New Delhi did not buy a significant amount of Russian oil before 2022 and turned to the Russian market only after the Ukraine conflict disrupted global energy supplies.

"When we started, we didn't buy a significant amount of Russian oil until 2022. Circumstances compelled us to get into that market," he said.

The minister said Russia had been a reliable supplier at a time when energy markets were under severe strain and India, like other countries, purchased oil based on price and availability.

Recalling the situation following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Jaishankar said the US had encouraged India to purchase Russian crude to help prevent turmoil in global energy markets.

"At that time, the US specifically asked India to buy Russian oil to stabilise the world markets," he said.

The external affairs minister also criticised the US' double standards and its "on-and-off" sanctions on Russian oil.

"After having first put tariffs on us last year for buying Russian oil, the US then again lifted its sanctions on Russian oil. So let's not pretend that there is some great principle involved here.

"If it is on, off, on, off, and do it when it suits us and don't do it when it doesn't suit us... We are all adults in the room. We know what the game is. So I don't think making this about sanctimony is really warranted," he said.