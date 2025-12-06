ETV Bharat / international

EU Hits Musk's X With 120-Mn-Euro Fine, Sparking US Ire

This illustration photograph shows the logo of X (formerly Twitter) social network displayed on a smartphone in front a Euopean Union flag in Brussels on September 29, 2025. ( AFP )

Brussels: The European Union hit Elon Musk's X with a 120-million-euro ($140-million) fine Friday for breaking its digital rules, sparking an angry reaction from Washington. The high-profile probe into the social media platform was seen as a test of the EU's resolve to police Big Tech. Even before the penalty was made public, US Vice President JD Vance warned against "attacking" US firms through "censorship". Hours after Brussels announced the fine, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined the attack. "The European Commission's $140 million fine isn't just an attack on X, it's an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments," Rubio posted on X. "The days of censoring Americans online are over." This was the first fine imposed by the European Commission under its Digital Services Act (DSA) on content. X was guilty of breaching the DSA's transparency obligation, said a Commission statement. The breaches include the deceptive design of its "blue checkmark" for supposedly verified accounts, and its failure to provide access to public data for researchers, it added. "This decision is about the transparency of X" and "nothing to do with censorship," the bloc's technology commissioner Henna Virkkunen told reporters -- pushing back against Washington's line of attack. Posting on X on Thursday, Vance had told the EU it "should be supporting free speech not attacking American companies over garbage" -- to which Musk replied "Much appreciated". 'Deception' Musk's platform -- targeted by the EU's first formal DSA investigation in December 2023 -- was found to have breached its rules on several counts in July 2024. The EU found that changes made to the platform's checkmark system after Musk took over in 2022 meant that "anyone can pay" to obtain a badge of authenticity -- without X "meaningfully verifying who is behind the account".