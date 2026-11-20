ETV Bharat / international

European Troops From 11 Countries Hold A Drill In Poland For A Potential Postwar Ukraine Mission

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, answers questions from journalists following the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Berlin, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026 ( AP )

Nowa Deba: Thousands of European troops are taking part in an unprecedented military exercise in southeastern Poland to prepare for a potential postwar mission in Ukraine aimed at helping to stabilize the country and rebuild its military once the war ends.

Led by France and the United Kingdom, the multinational force is a non-NATO military initiative of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, a wider political group of 37 nations supporting Ukraine. The two-week exercise, which began on Nov. 9, is for the first time checking this coalition's ability to deploy in Ukraine once the war ends. It is aimed both at testing deployment plans and sending a message to Russia and the Trump administration that European countries are stepping up militarily.

Meanwhile, the Polish military said it was looking into a “suspected violation” of the country’s airspace on Friday morning, near the Ukrainian border. Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said he believes the incident was another provocation by Russia, timed to the ongoing drill.

A search and rescue team was dispatched to an area where an unidentified object may have fallen, with the aim of verifying a radar signal that was detected and reports by local residents, the military said on X. The location is about 75 kilometers (47 miles) from the area of the military drill.

European allies rally in support of Ukraine

Leaders from Ukraine and nearly 40 other delegations met in Berlin on Thursday to underline their support for Kyiv and explore Ukraine’s postwar security arrangements. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to ensure that Russia doesn’t invade again. Moscow wants to keep NATO away from its borders.

U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Thursday he believes Russia is “comfortable” with NATO-like security guarantees for postwar Ukraine. He and fellow U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff were in Berlin to reassure European leaders about U.S. President Donald Trump’s discussions on ending the nearly 5-year-old war at his historic trilateral talks Thursday with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China.

Trump called into the Berlin talks following his meeting with Putin, according to Kushner. Ukraine has long sought entry into NATO, particularly for its common defense guarantee under the alliance’s Article 5, in which an attack on one member is considered an attack on all. It was not immediately clear what form potential security guarantees would take, and whether Russia and Ukraine would ultimately accept them.

After Thursday's meeting, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the drill in Poland shows that the "Coalition of the Willing is ready to contribute with the United States of America to securing a peace.”

A multinational force would help regenerate Ukraine's military

Around 2,800 personnel from Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the U.K. are taking part in the exercise, with Poland providing the logistical backup. Turkey was participating remotely from Istanbul.