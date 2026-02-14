ETV Bharat / international

European Nations Say Alexei Navalny Was Poisoned By The Kremlin With Dart Frog Toxin

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. ( AP )

London: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by the Kremlin with a rare and lethal toxin found in the skin of poison dart frogs, five European countries said Saturday.

The foreign ministries of the U.K., France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands said analysis of samples taken from Navalny's body "conclusively confirmed the presence of epibatidine." It is a neurotoxin found in the skin of dart frogs in South America that is not found naturally in Russia, they said.

The countries said in a joint statement that "Russia had the means, motive and opportunity to administer this poison." They said they were reporting Russia to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons for a breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

They made the announcement as Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya attended the Munich Security Conference in Germany as the second anniversary of Navalny's death approaches. Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin's fiercest foe, died in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16, 2024. He was serving a 19-year sentence that he believed to be politically motivated.

"Russia saw Navalny as a threat," British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said. "By using this form of poison the Russian state demonstrated the despicable tools it has at its disposal and the overwhelming fear it has of political opposition."