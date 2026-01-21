European Leaders, California Governor Go All Guns Blazing At Davos Against US' Trade Tariff, 'Greenland Threat'
US Secretary for Treasury Scott Bessent was left alone as he came in defence of the US administration at the WEF, Davos.
Published : January 21, 2026 at 4:43 PM IST
Davos: European leaders issued grave warnings even as California Governor Gavin Newsom resorted to expletives as leaders of the World Economic Forum grappled with US President Donald Trump's threat to take over Greenland and heightened concerns over global trade.
Newsom said, “I can’t take this complicity. People rolling over. I should’ve brought a bunch of knee pads for all the world leaders.”
The Governor of California and prominent Democrat said. “I hope people understand how pathetic they look on the world stage. I mean, at least from an American perspective, it’s embarrassing.” He added, “Diplomacy with Donald Trump? He’s a T-Rex. You mate with him or he devours you. One or the other ... Wake up! Where the hell has everybody been? Stop with this (expletive) diplomacy of sort of niceties and somehow we’re all going to figure it out, saying one thing privately and another publicly. Have some spine, some goddamn (expletive).”
President of France Emmanuel Macron began his address with, “It's a time of peace, stability and predictability.” Warning major powers against the temptation of modern colonial adventures, he added, “It’s a shift towards a world without rules. Where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest, and imperial ambitions are resurfacing.”
Macron took aim at the Trump administration, denouncing “competition from the United States of America, through trade agreements that undermine our export interests, demand maximum concessions, and openly aim to weaken and subordinate Europe, combined with an endless accumulation of new tariffs that are fundamentally unacceptable, even more so when they are used as leverage against territorial sovereignty.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said, “Great powers can afford for now to go it alone. They have the market size, the military capacity, and the leverage to dictate terms. Middle powers do not.” He said in a world of great power rivalry, the countries in between have a choice- compete with each other for favor or to combine to create a third path with impact. “(We) argue the middle powers must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu,” Carney said.
He strongly opposed US aspirations to expand its Arctic territory. “We stand firmly with Greenland and Denmark and fully support their unique right to determine Greenland’s future.”
With Trump's address delayed, US Secretary for the Treasury Scott Bessent defended his President at the World Economic Forum. “I think our relations have never been closer," he said, while playing down the rift among Western countries over Greenland. ”Calm down the hysteria. Take a deep breath."
Appeasement is always a sign of weakness. Europe cannot afford to be weak - neither against its enemies, nor ally. Appeasement means no results, only humiliation. European assertiveness and self-confidence have become the need of the moment.— Donald Tusk (@donaldtusk) January 20, 2026
He added, “We are in the middle of President Trump’s policies. And of course, Europe is an ally, the US-NATO membership is unquestioned. We are partners in trying to stop this tragic war between Russia and Ukraine, but that does not mean that we cannot have disagreements on the future of Greenland.”
But Bessent did not find an ally in Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever who said with Trump’s Greenland provocations, “so many red lines have been crossed” in Europe. “Being a happy vassal is one thing. Being a miserable slave is something else. If you back down now you’re going to lose your dignity,” he said during a panel discussion on redefining Europe’s place in the world.
Donald Trump is headed to @WEF in Switzerland to brag about wrecking the American economy.— Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) January 20, 2026
That's why I've also flown to Davos — with an extra suitcase of kneepads for those caving to Trump's insanity — to vigorously defend California as an alternative to Trump's world disorder. https://t.co/U1C0eLhrzm
De Wever said that he and Belgium’s King Philippe will meet with Trump on Wednesday when they will plan to press for a return to the old military alliance between Brussels and Washington. “We either stand together or we will stand divided, and if we are divided, there is the end of an era, of 80 years of Atlanticism, really drawing to a close,” he said.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said a diplomatic 'downward spiral' in the West would only embolden its adversaries.
Growth, peace, climate.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) January 20, 2026
The only way.
La croissance, la paix, le climat. Restons concentrés sur nos intérêts et défis communs. pic.twitter.com/UCyh8RhxYO
“The proposed additional tariffs are a mistake, especially between long-standing allies. The European Union and the United States have agreed to a trade deal last July. And in politics, as in business, a deal is a deal,” the EU’s top official said. The Commission president said Europe was obliged to respond to international pressure.
“My point is- if this change is permanent, then Europe must change permanently too. It is time to seize this opportunity and build a new independent Europe,” von der Leyen said. “We consider the people of the United States not just our allies, but our friends. And plunging us into a downward spiral would only aid the very adversaries we are both so committed to keeping out of the strategic landscape. ”
This moment of global change is fraught with dangers.— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 21, 2026
And Europe must be ready to change even faster.
To become more independent. For its own future ↓ https://t.co/LwlxjFLhZX
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, on X, called on Europeans to beware of “appeasement." "Appeasement is always a sign of weakness. Europe cannot afford to be weak — neither against its enemies, nor ally. Appeasement means no results, only humiliation. European assertiveness and self-confidence have become the need of the moment."
Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country does not regret joining NATO in 2024 despite the current upheaval.
“Absolutely not,” he said Tuesday in response to a journalist’s question on the Davos sidelines. “We are in very good cooperation with 31 allies within NATO and we are doing great progress and we are being integrated very rapidly and we are already making big efforts also to increase NATO’s combined capacities in our part of the world,” Kristersson said.
However, Danish veterans said they felt betrayed as the US escalated its threats to seize Greenland. In a conversation with the Associated Press, two veterans who fought alongside US forces in Afghanistan and Iraq said they understand Arctic security concerns but believe Denmark is committed to defending the region within NATO. They said they fear the Trump administration’s actions could end the alliance and damage their admiration for the US.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said he “would not speculate” on whether the NATO alliance has shattered beyond repair in the wake of Trump’s threats to take over Greenland. Sweden joined NATO in 2024.
Kristersson, speaking to the Associated Press on the sidelines of Davos, said Europeans are willing to beef up security in Greenland and across the Arctic but “we will not accept to be blackmailed.”
On the other hand, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi applauded the Lebanese government’s efforts to stabilize the tiny Mediterranean country, an apparent reference to its efforts to disarm non-state groups, notably Hezbollah. Speaking in a panel on Tuesday in Davos, the Egyptian leader said Lebanon “finds find a way to achieve complete stability.” El-Sissi also spoke about the latest development in Syria and called for the inclusion of all Syrian groups in the political process.
He said resolving Palestinian cause “is the core of regional stability, and a cornerstone to achieve a just and comprehensive peace.” The Egyptian leader lauded Trump’s efforts to help reach a ceasefire that stropped the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza in October. El-Sissi also encouraged international investment in his cash-strapped nation.
The president lauded his government’s efforts to overhaul infrastructure in Egypt, which he said was aimed at drawing private sector investments. “The environment in Egypt is very attractive,” he said during a panel discussion at Davos.
With Inputs From The Associated Press
