European Allies Back Zelenskyy After Trump Criticism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, with Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pose on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street, London, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, following a meeting of the leaders inside. ( AP )

London: Ukraine's European allies put on a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Monday as they expressed scepticism about parts of the US proposal to end Russia's nearly four-year invasion.

Zelenskyy first held a meeting in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany before heading to Brussels later Monday for talks with the heads of the EU and of NATO. Afterwards, he was to fly to Rome for a meeting Tuesday with the Italian prime minister.

The discussions came after US President Donald Trump accused Zelenskyy of not reading his administration's proposal on a deal to end nearly four years of war sparked by Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

That followed days of talks between Ukrainian and US officials in Miami that ended on Saturday with no apparent breakthrough, but with Zelenskyy committing to further negotiations. In London, Zelenskyy spoke with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

At a subsequent press conference, he said that Ukrainian territory was one of the main sticking points in negotiations. "Russia is insisting that we give up territories, but we don't want to cede anything," Zelenskyy said.

"There are difficult problems concerning the territories and so far there has been no compromise," he said, adding that Kyiv had no legal or moral right to give up its land. He also said: "The key is to know what our partners will be ready to do in the event of new aggression by Russia. At the moment, we have not received any answer to this question."

Hours later, in Brussels, Zelenskyy said on X he had "a good and productive meeting" with NATO chief Mark Rutte, European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"Our positions have been aligned on all issues. We are acting in a coordinated and constructive manner," Zelenskyy said. Rutte also called it a "good" discussion and reiterated the support for a "just and lasting peace for Ukraine", while von der Leyen, also on X, said the EU was "ironclad" in its backing for Kyiv.