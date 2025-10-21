ETV Bharat / international

EU Takes Aim At Plastic Pellets To Prevent Their Nightmare Cleanup

Tarragona: At first glance, the tiny plastic pellets appear relatively harmless. No bigger than a lentil, these "nurdles" are destined to be melted down to make everything from car bumpers to salad bowls.

But when tens of millions of them spill from trucks or cargo ships, they are devilish to clean up, blighting landscapes and washing up around the world for years to come.

On Thursday, the European Parliament could approve tougher new rules aimed at preventing such disastrous spills and reducing their pollution impact.

If approved, they will require companies in the European Union to adopt safeguards in handling and transporting nurdles, which are produced by petrochemical giants from fossil fuels.

Anywhere between 52,140 tonnes and 184,290 tonnes of pellets entered the environment in the EU in 2019, according to the European Commission, which proposed the regulations.

"This is equivalent to between 2,100 and 7,300 trucks full of pellets per year," the Commission said.

Light, buoyant and insoluble, these tiny pellets present an almost insurmountable challenge once scattered in nature.

Recovery is "a physically intense and time-consuming task" mostly done by hand, said Kevin Tallec from Cedre, a French non-profit organisation that specialises in water contamination and cleanup.

"We can be 100 percent sure that if there's pellet pollution, we won't be able to recover all of them," Tallec, a marine biologist, told AFP in Brest, where Cedre is headquartered.

Chronic problem

One of the worst spills occurred off Sri Lanka in 2021 when thousands of tonnes of plastic pellets were lost from a stricken cargo ship.

Nurdles coated an 80-kilometre (50-mile) stretch of beach on the island's western coast, and fishing was prohibited for months.

In northwest Spain, volunteers used strainers to sift nurdles from sand along the Atlantic coast after containers full of pellets fell off a cargo vessel in late 2023.

"When I was little, I used to pick them up on the beaches, just a few at the time. But the pollution has become chronic," said Amandine Le Moan, co-founder of the French coastal conservation group Ystopia.

They are ingested by marine life, particularly sea birds and turtles, while the chemicals in microplastics also present a potential risk to human health, the Commission said.

The spills also hurt tourism and fishing, it added.

Nurdle spills often occur when an ill-placed shipping container tumbles overboard, and the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has issued non-binding recommendations to try to prevent this happening.