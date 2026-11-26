ETV Bharat / international

EU Leaders Divided Over Budget Spending As They Weigh A $49 Billion Loan To Ukraine

Brussels: European Union leaders struggled on Thursday to bridge major differences over the bloc’s long-term budget and agree a new $49 billion loan to help Ukraine meet its economic and military needs next year.

At a summit in Brussels, some leaders called for belts to be tightened, while others defended traditional policies that consume large parts of the budget. Most want extra funds for important new priorities, and to help Ukraine almost five years into the war.

“Europe needs solid finances. We can’t and we mustn’t take on more debt,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said, in remarks that highlighted some of the contradictions. “At the same time there is a series of tasks we must fulfill reliably.” “The priorities must be a flourishing economy, the internal market must be able to develop its full potential, and we need better defense,” he told reporters.

Smaller than national budgets but plenty to argue over

The new joint spending package is a statement of the EU’s ambitions in the world. It’s small compared to national budgets and is financed mostly by the 27 member countries based on the size of their economies. The 2028-2034 plan could amount to between 1% and 1.2% of gross national income, but it appears increasingly likely that the leaders might well miss an end-of-year goal to agree on it.

Germany is one of an important group of so-called net contributors that pay more into the budget than they get back in allocations, along with Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden, among others. “The budget needs to be modernized and needs to be downsized if we want to strike a deal,” Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said as he arrived for the summit. “I’m ready for this marathon, if it ends today, tomorrow or somewhere in December.”

Defending farm subsidies and infrastructure funds

A large group of countries, led by France and Italy and dubbed the “friends of cohesion,” staunchly defends funds that protect farmers and pay for infrastructure projects in relatively poor member countries, to help bring them up to EU standards. Agriculture and cohesion policy each make up about a third of the budget.

“Cohesion is about the same level of life in different regions,” said Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, a billionaire. “We don’t have any highway to Austria, unfortunately, and we have to build our hospitals.” European Council President António Costa, who is chairing a summit that could run into Friday, called on the leaders to approach the debate with an “open mind, a constructive approach and the sense of compromise.”