EU Lawmakers To Vote On Unpicking Green Business Rules

Brussels: European lawmakers are expected on Thursday to back weakening a set of EU environmental and human rights rules, as part of a business-friendly push against red tape that has split parliament.

Parliamentarians in Brussels will vote for amendments to the legislation on corporate sustainability, a landmark law hailed by green and civil society groups but loathed by firms, approved last year.

The changes, which would significantly reduce its scope of application, are likely to pass -- possibly with the support of right and far-right lawmakers, ruffling feathers on the centre and left which see it as an unholy alliance.

"The EPP has refused to move even an inch," Rene Repasi of the Socialists & Democrats (S&D) group said of tough negotiations with the centre-right European People's Party (EPP).

An S&D official accused the EPP of "teaming up with the far right to abuse simplification as a smokescreen to push through a dangerous agenda of uncontrolled deregulation".

The text is one of the first to fall under the axe of Brussels' new drive to make life easier for Europe's ailing industry, which is struggling in the face of competition from the United States and China.

The Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) requires large companies to fix the "adverse human rights and environmental impacts" of their supply chains worldwide.

This means tracking deforestation and pollution they, as well as their suppliers and subcontractors cause, plus other issues like forced labour -- and taking steps to curtail them.

EU lawmakers on Thursday are expected to back limiting its application to large companies, upping the threshold to qualify from 1,000 to 5,000 employees and more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in turnover -- in line with changes endorsed by member states.

'On track'

They could also do away with the European civil liability regime, which served to harmonise firms' obligations in the event of breaches, referring to national legislation instead.