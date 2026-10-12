ETV Bharat / international

EU Imposes Sanctions On Almost 1,600 Russians And Companies Linked To Russian Arms Industry

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas speaks during a joint news conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026 ( AP )

Brussels: The European Union imposed sanctions on Monday on almost 1,600 Russian people and companies linked to Russia’s arms industry, notably targeting those suspected of involvement in making parts for drones and missiles.