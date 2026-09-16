EU Chief Von Der Leyen Calls For Stronger, Independent Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War, West Asia Conflict
EU Chief also referred to Europe's response to threats to Greenland, without naming US President Donald Trump
By PTI
Published : September 16, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Strasbourg: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called for a stronger and more independent Europe as she warned of an increasingly hostile world marked by Russia's war in Ukraine, conflicts in West Asia, economic competition with China, rising energy costs and growing threats to European security.
In her annual State of the European Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the French city that hosts the European Parliament's plenary sessions, von der Leyen also referred to Europe's response to threats to Greenland, without naming US President Donald Trump, whose administration has repeatedly expressed interest in taking control of the Danish autonomous territory.
The EU has previously voiced solidarity with Denmark and Greenland and stressed the importance of territorial integrity and sovereignty.
She also highlighted the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Europe's energy security, saying imported fossil fuels had cost the bloc an additional 90 billion euros since the start of the conflict, without adding any energy supply.
Von der Leyen said Europe must reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, China and other external suppliers, while strengthening its defence capabilities, industries and internal market.
"The state of our Union is the strongest it has ever been. The state of our Union can also feel as precarious as it has ever been," she told lawmakers.
The EU chief also proposed an "Emergency Security Protocol", modelled on NATO's Article 4, under which a security incident in one EU member state could trigger consultations among all member states to coordinate a response, deter further escalation and mitigate its impact.
Separately, she said the EU should establish a European Security Council involving partners including Canada, Norway, Ukraine and the UK.
The annual State of the European Union address is one of the European Union's key political events. The practice began in 2010 and Wednesday's address was von der Leyen's sixth.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola presided over the debate, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended as a guest of honour.
In a major foreign policy announcement, von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed that Canada become the EU's first "associate member", offering a new level of cooperation in areas including defence, energy, critical minerals, batteries, AI, quantum technology and cyber security.
She said the EU and Canada would move beyond their existing trade relationship towards an "Alliance for the Future".
Von der Leyen used the speech to argue that Europe must become more capable of acting independently as traditional alliances and assumptions about the international order come under strain.
"In this world, Europe has chosen to forge its own path. And a stronger, independent Europe is now emerging," she said.
The war in Ukraine remained at the centre of her security message. Von der Leyen said Russia's "war of aggression" was continuing and accused Russian operatives of carrying out an attack using military-grade material on European soil.
Referring to recent incidents involving drones and other hybrid threats, she said Europe needed a common mechanism to respond to attacks that fall short of armed aggression but threaten national security.
She proposed an "Emergency Security Protocol", which she described as Europe's own "Article 4". Under the proposal, a security incident involving one member state would bring all member states together to coordinate a European response, deter further escalation and mitigate its impact.
She also proposed a European Security Council involving partners including Canada, Norway, Ukraine and the UK.
Von der Leyen also called for stronger European defence capabilities and announced a proposed European Instrument for Strategic Enablers, covering capabilities such as air and missile defence, strategic transport, air-to-air refuelling, space and cyber systems.
"Europe will defend each and every single square metre of its territory," she said.
She promised stronger support for Ukraine through the coming winter, including humanitarian assistance and measures to protect the country's energy and heating infrastructure.
She also called for stronger air defences for Ukraine, including the urgent delivery of US-made Patriot missiles, and proposed developing a modular missile defence system with Ukraine. West Asia was another major foreign policy focus. Von der Leyen said the suffering in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank had deeply affected Europeans.
She criticised Israel's decision to advance the E1 settlement project and said the EU should continue working to preserve the possibility of a two-state solution. The EU chief acknowledged divisions among EU member states over how to respond to the conflict, saying Europe's inability to agree on a unified response had been painful.
Von der Leyen said Europe supports Israel's right to self-defence while maintaining that Palestinians have an equal right to live in safety and dignity. "It is Europe's role to keep the flame of a two-state solution alive," she said. Economic security was a major theme of the address, with von der Leyen warning that Europe's trade deficit with China had reached a "tipping point" and was contributing to pressure on European industry.
"Our trade deficit with China is now 1 billion euros – a day," she said.
She said the EU was engaged in talks with China to rebalance trade but warned that the dialogue had to produce concrete results. "Words are good. But deeds are better," she said.
The European Commission president also highlighted Europe's dependence on China for critical raw materials, saying the bloc was more than 80 per cent dependent on China for many such materials and about 90 per cent for some rare earths.
She announced plans for a new European Corporation on Critical Raw Materials to help the EU procure and stockpile materials needed for electric vehicles, chips, batteries, clean technology and defence.
Energy security was another central concern. Von der Leyen said Europe's efforts to reduce its dependence on Russian gas had increased the diversity of its energy supplies, but the closure of the Strait of Hormuz had again exposed the bloc's dependence on imported fossil fuels.
"Since the start of the conflict, imported fossil fuels have cost us an additional 90 billion euros, without a single molecule of energy added," she said. She called for greater use of homegrown clean energy, including renewables, nuclear power and biomethane.
Von der Leyen said kick-starting Europe's economy was the Commission's "number one priority", citing pressure from high energy prices and borrowing costs. She said there was a political agreement on the "One Europe, One Market Roadmap" and that the bloc should complete the overhaul of the Single Market by the end of next year.
She also called for faster permitting, particularly for projects in Europe's strategic interests, and for member states to reduce administrative burdens on businesses. Climate change featured prominently in the address after a summer marked by heatwaves and wildfires across Europe.
Von der Leyen said 660,000 hectares had been burnt and around 12 million tonnes of crops lost. She also cited an estimated 35,000 additional deaths during heatwaves. She announced a Climate Insurance Alliance, noting that only around 25 per cent of catastrophe losses in Europe were covered by private insurance.
Artificial intelligence was another major pillar of the speech. Von der Leyen said AI was becoming a "foundational layer" for Europe's economy and security but warned about the risks posed by increasingly capable frontier models.
She referred to concerns over cyberattacks, malicious code and self-improving AI systems and said the EU's AI Act was a crucial piece for putting guardrails in place. The EU chief called for cooperation with like-minded partners including Canada and the UK on model evaluation, verification, early warning and AI security.
She also stressed that AI should support rather than replace human decision-making, particularly in healthcare. "AI needs to empower our doctors. Not to replace them," she said.
Von der Leyen then turned to children's use of social media, saying young Europeans spend four to six hours a day on screens and arguing that platforms designed to keep users engaged were contributing to problems including loss of sleep and anxiety among children.
She announced that the Commission would propose the EU KIDS ACT, with different levels of protection according to age. "No social media under the age of 13. No personal account under the age of 15," the EU chief said.
Under the proposed approach, children aged 13 to 15 would have access only to limited, parent-supervised accounts, while platforms would face stronger obligations for users aged 15 to 18.
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