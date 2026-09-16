ETV Bharat / international

EU Chief Von Der Leyen Calls For Stronger, Independent Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine War, West Asia Conflict

Strasbourg: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called for a stronger and more independent Europe as she warned of an increasingly hostile world marked by Russia's war in Ukraine, conflicts in West Asia, economic competition with China, rising energy costs and growing threats to European security.

In her annual State of the European Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the French city that hosts the European Parliament's plenary sessions, von der Leyen also referred to Europe's response to threats to Greenland, without naming US President Donald Trump, whose administration has repeatedly expressed interest in taking control of the Danish autonomous territory.

The EU has previously voiced solidarity with Denmark and Greenland and stressed the importance of territorial integrity and sovereignty.

She also highlighted the impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz on Europe's energy security, saying imported fossil fuels had cost the bloc an additional 90 billion euros since the start of the conflict, without adding any energy supply.

Von der Leyen said Europe must reduce its dependence on imported fossil fuels, China and other external suppliers, while strengthening its defence capabilities, industries and internal market.

"The state of our Union is the strongest it has ever been. The state of our Union can also feel as precarious as it has ever been," she told lawmakers.

The EU chief also proposed an "Emergency Security Protocol", modelled on NATO's Article 4, under which a security incident in one EU member state could trigger consultations among all member states to coordinate a response, deter further escalation and mitigate its impact.

Separately, she said the EU should establish a European Security Council involving partners including Canada, Norway, Ukraine and the UK.

The annual State of the European Union address is one of the European Union's key political events. The practice began in 2010 and Wednesday's address was von der Leyen's sixth.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola presided over the debate, while Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney attended as a guest of honour.

In a major foreign policy announcement, von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed that Canada become the EU's first "associate member", offering a new level of cooperation in areas including defence, energy, critical minerals, batteries, AI, quantum technology and cyber security.

She said the EU and Canada would move beyond their existing trade relationship towards an "Alliance for the Future".

Von der Leyen used the speech to argue that Europe must become more capable of acting independently as traditional alliances and assumptions about the international order come under strain.

"In this world, Europe has chosen to forge its own path. And a stronger, independent Europe is now emerging," she said.

The war in Ukraine remained at the centre of her security message. Von der Leyen said Russia's "war of aggression" was continuing and accused Russian operatives of carrying out an attack using military-grade material on European soil.

Referring to recent incidents involving drones and other hybrid threats, she said Europe needed a common mechanism to respond to attacks that fall short of armed aggression but threaten national security.

She proposed an "Emergency Security Protocol", which she described as Europe's own "Article 4". Under the proposal, a security incident involving one member state would bring all member states together to coordinate a European response, deter further escalation and mitigate its impact.

She also proposed a European Security Council involving partners including Canada, Norway, Ukraine and the UK.

Von der Leyen also called for stronger European defence capabilities and announced a proposed European Instrument for Strategic Enablers, covering capabilities such as air and missile defence, strategic transport, air-to-air refuelling, space and cyber systems.

"Europe will defend each and every single square metre of its territory," she said.