ETV Bharat / international

EU Chief To Unveil Social Media, Gaming Curbs For Under-15s

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses European Parliament members on new plans to ramp up defense spending agreed at last week's summit, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France. ( AP )

Strasbourg: EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will on Wednesday unveil long-awaited plans to protect children from online harm by curbing access to social media, video-sharing platforms, games and AI chatbots for under-15s.

A global backlash against social media has piled pressure on policymakers, with a rising body of evidence showing negative impacts on children's physical and mental health. Australia last year became the world's first country to ban social media for under-16s, triggering a wave of similar moves elsewhere.

Von der Leyen will use her annual keynote speech to the European Parliament to outline new EU legislation, which according to a draft document will set strict limits on access to social media, AI chatbots and online gaming for under-15s.

Below that age, there would be a tiered system of access under parental supervision, and a ban on addictive design features such as so-called infinite scrolling where children are concerned.

If platforms break the rules, they face fines of up to six percent of annual turnover, according to a second document seen by AFP.

Among those listening in the grand chamber will be Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney whose country has also moved to curb social media for under-16s.

Von der Leyen has faced pressure from member states including France, Denmark and Greece for action across the 27-nation bloc. The commission's president and tech chief Henna Virkkunen will formally present the proposed "EU KIDS Act" in Strasbourg, France on Thursday.

The EU has already told Meta platforms Facebook and Instagram as well as TikTok to change their "addictive" design through its content law known as the Digital Services Act, but Brussels believes existing rules are not sufficient to see the changes it wants.

While the vast majority of EU states back stringent rules on platforms, digital and children's rights groups raise concerns over how the curbs will work in practice, as well as over a new age-check app the EU is preparing to roll out.

"Age verification is not a silver bullet and would raise serious privacy and data protection concerns," said European consumer organisation BEUC's Agustin Reyna.

- Children's rights, privacy concerns -

Under the EU draft seen by AFP, the following would apply:

-- Teens aged 15 and over would be allowed to open their own accounts with social media, AI and gaming platforms.