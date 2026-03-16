ETV Bharat / international

EU, India Focus On Implementing FTA, Defence Deal: Ursula Von Der Leyen

Brussels: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday said the EU and India are now focused on efficiently implementing their recently concluded free trade deal and security partnership. Her remarks came after a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a two-day visit to Brussels for talks with his counterparts from the 27-member European Union (EU).

"At the EU-India Summit in January, we concluded our Free Trade Agreement – the mother of all deals – and signed a Security and Defence Partnership," von der Leyen said in a social media post after her "good meeting" with Jaishankar.

"Now we are focused on efficient implementation, to deliver for the people of Europe and India as soon as possible," she said. The two leaders also discussed developments in West Asia and Ukraine.