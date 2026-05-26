ETV Bharat / international

ETV Bharat Ground Report: Millions Of Muslims Gather On Arafat For Holiest Day Of Hajj

Muslim pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the climax of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. ( Video screengrab )

Mount Arafat: The vast plains of Maidan-e-Arafat near Makkah in Saudi Arabia are transformed into a sea of white today (May 26) as over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gather for the pinnacle of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.

Gathering on the 9th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, this momentous occasion, known as Wuquf-e-Arafat (the Standing at Arafat), represents the absolute core of Hajj. It holds such paramount significance that missing it entirely invalidates a pilgrim's entire Hajj.

ETV Bharat's Khursheed Wani is covering the event from ground zero, explaining its importance in the overall pilgrimage. Wani is among the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, required at least once in a lifetime for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of making the journey.

ETV Bharat Ground Report: Millions Of Muslims Gather On Arafat For Holiest Day Of Hajj (ETV Bharat)

The pilgrims are gathering at Mount Arafat while dressed in identical white, seamless garments known as Ihram, which symbolise universal human equality and humility before God.

Worshippers will spend hours standing or sitting under the open sky, weeping, raising their hands in supplication, and seeking divine forgiveness and mercy. Many are congregating near Jabal al-Rahmah (the Mountain of Mercy), the rocky hill located within the broader plain of Mount Arafat. This historic granite hill is where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his profound Farewell Sermon more than 1,400 years ago.