ETV Bharat Ground Report: Millions Of Muslims Gather On Arafat For Holiest Day Of Hajj
Worshippers will spend hours under the open sky, weeping, raising their hands in supplication, and seeking divine forgiveness and mercy | Khursheed Wani reports.
Published : May 26, 2026 at 11:34 AM IST
Mount Arafat: The vast plains of Maidan-e-Arafat near Makkah in Saudi Arabia are transformed into a sea of white today (May 26) as over 1.5 million Muslim pilgrims gather for the pinnacle of the 2026 Hajj pilgrimage.
Gathering on the 9th day of the Islamic month of Dhu al-Hijjah, this momentous occasion, known as Wuquf-e-Arafat (the Standing at Arafat), represents the absolute core of Hajj. It holds such paramount significance that missing it entirely invalidates a pilgrim's entire Hajj.
ETV Bharat's Khursheed Wani is covering the event from ground zero, explaining its importance in the overall pilgrimage. Wani is among the hundreds of thousands of pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, required at least once in a lifetime for every Muslim who is physically and financially capable of making the journey.
The pilgrims are gathering at Mount Arafat while dressed in identical white, seamless garments known as Ihram, which symbolise universal human equality and humility before God.
Worshippers will spend hours standing or sitting under the open sky, weeping, raising their hands in supplication, and seeking divine forgiveness and mercy. Many are congregating near Jabal al-Rahmah (the Mountain of Mercy), the rocky hill located within the broader plain of Mount Arafat. This historic granite hill is where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) delivered his profound Farewell Sermon more than 1,400 years ago.
The Message from Masjid-e-Nimrah
At noon, pilgrims will listen to the global Hajj sermon delivered at the expansive Masjid-e-Nimrah. Following the sermon, the pilgrims will combine their afternoon (Zuhr) and late-afternoon (Asr) prayers, continuing their intense personal devotion and remembrance of God until the sun begins to set.
Logistical Feats and Safety Measures
Managing a gathering of this scale requires monumental coordination. The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, alongside thousands of security personnel and medical staff, have deployed advanced resources to assist the massive crowd. With high afternoon temperatures posing a challenge, authorities have focused heavily on heat mitigation, operating large misting fans, distributing millions of water bottles, and setting up designated cooling stations to safeguard vulnerable and elderly worshippers from heat exhaustion.
Moving Forward on the Sacred Journey
The gathering at Arafat will conclude by sunset. The pilgrims will then begin orderly departure toward the nearby plains of Muzdalifah. There, they will offer evening prayers, spend the night sleeping under the stars, and gather small pebbles. These pebbles will be used in the upcoming days for the symbolic Jamarat (Stoning of the Devil) ritual back in Mina, marking the transition into the global celebrations of Eid al-Adha.
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