ETV Bharat / international

ETV Bharat Ground Report | Hajj Pilgrimage Begins To Conclude

Makkah (Saudi Arabia): The curtains began to draw on the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Wednesday as pilgrims started performing Tawaf al-Ifadah, a mandatory circumambulation of the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque. This fourth pillar of Hajj is performed after pilgrims complete standing at Arafat, spending the night in Muzdalifah and performing the ritual of stoning at Jamraat--all rituals done in a series.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims were seen marching towards Jamraat, shortly after offering pre-dawn Fajr prayers, to perform the stoning ritual. Three symbolic wall-like structures have been erected at Jamraat, as a symbolic representation of Satan. The pilgrims toss pebbles towards the walls, seven on the first day on the largest wall and seven each on all three walls on the subsequent two days. The pilgrims immediately head towards the Grand Mosque to perform Tawaf Al-Afadah.

After completing the stoning rituals on three days called Tashreeq, the pilgrims will conclude the Hajj pilgrimage with the farewell circumambulation known as Tawaf Al-Wida before leaving Makkah city.

ETV Bharat correspondent spoke to a few Indian pilgrims on their way to Jamarat who lauded the arrangements of the Saudi Arabian government for a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage. "We did not face any major problem. This journey is arduous as many rituals are to be performed in scorching heat, but every pilgrim is mentally prepared for it," said a pilgrim from Uttar Pradesh.