ETV Bharat / international

Escaping Blazing Summer Heat, Indian Tourists, Pilgrims Flock To Cooler Nepal

Indian pilgrims on the premises of famous Muktinath temple in Mustnag, northern Nepal, on a recent afternoon ( ETV Bharat )

Kathmandu: As blazing summer heat drives hordes of Indian tourists and pilgrims to cooler Nepal right across India’s northern border, the Himalayan nation's hospitality service providers and officials are upbeat about the business prospects.

As many as 5,000 Indian tourists went on boat safari rides on a single day last week in the picturesque resort town of Pokhara, 200km west of Kathmandu. The same week, up to 3,000 Indian pilgrims reached the nearby Himalayan district of Mustang for a pilgrimage to Muktinath.

The sudden surge in tourist arrivals from India to Nepal’s popular tourism sites came weeks after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to start working from home and limit foreign travel in light of the Iran war that affected fuel supplies.

No wonder Nepal, located right next door and bordering the Indian states of Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, is seeing a new boom in Indian tourist arrivals. While some come to escape the heat and indulge in recreational activities, many come for religious tourism.

Indian pilgrims on the premises of famous Muktinath temple in Mustnag, northern Nepal, on a recent afternoon (ETV Bharat)

“All the hotels, restaurants and streets of Pokhara are filled with Indian tourists,” said Pankaj Neupane, a travel and tours manager. “There are thousands scattered across Pokhara alone. Because of the extreme heat in India, thousands of Indians are arriving in Nepal by cars or tour buses every day," he added.

The streets of the capital, Kathmandu, or bordering towns like Birgunj, Bhairahawa, Biratnagar, or Nepalgunj, look no different, with cars bearing Indian number plates busy navigating their way while going around various sites.

Despite monsoon activities, cities across India continue to reel from blistering heat waves, with towns like Banda in Uttar Pradesh and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan experiencing record-breaking temperatures.

In contrast, towns in Nepal’s hills and the Himalayas boast cooler temperatures. Equally, they are dotted with numerous pilgrimage sites revered by Hindus and Buddhists.

Most popular among them include: Pashupatinath in Kathmandu; Manakamana in Gorkha in western Nepal; Muktinath in Mustang in north-western Nepal; Swarga-Dwari in Pyuthan in western Nepal; and Humla in northern Nepal, famous for its up-close views of Mount Kailash and Man Sarovar right across the border.