ETV Bharat / international

Escalation In Hostilities In Middle East Deeply Worrying: India Tells Unsc

United Nations: India has described the escalation in hostilities in the Middle East as “deeply worrying”, as it strongly condemned repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, as well as on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers.

“India has very high stakes in the safety, security and stability of the Middle East,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, said on Thursday at the UN Security Council debate on the Situation in the Middle East.

“The people of the Middle East need normalcy and lasting peace. Peace is not just the absence of war. It is imperative to strengthen stability and security for the people of the region. India is committed to their well-being that would lead to a more secure, stable and prosperous world. All our actions will be derived from this approach,” he said.

He said escalation in the region is “deeply worrying”, underlining New Delhi’s call for restraint and de-escalation in “what has developed into a principal challenge facing the international community today”.

He voiced India’s strong condemnation over repeated attacks on civilian infrastructure, including Saudi airports, in the past few days that have led to the loss of lives, including that of Indian citizen Mohammad Yousef Ali in Riyadh.

“India stands in complete solidarity with the Government and people of Saudi Arabia in defense of their sovereignty,” Parvathaneni said. India reiterated the need for immediate de-escalation and the resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

“Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe and unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld,” he said. “The safety and security of seafarers remains a priority for the Government of India, and these recurring attacks risk further aggravation of a very volatile situation,” he added.

The ambassador told the council that recent attacks on commercial shipping, such as the India-flagged MV DP World Cauvery this week, MT Petro Dolphin and MT Valthera last week, and MT On Peace and MT Kazimah III the week before, are deeply concerning.

“All attacks on commercial shipping and merchant mariners are legally and morally indefensible. Several of these ships have Indian seafarers, and their safety and security is our direct responsibility,” the Indian envoy said, as he thanked the Omani and UAE authorities for valuable support in ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers in these attacks.

Amid rising attacks on commercial ships and seafarers, India and Liberia last month launched a ‘Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers’ on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s high-level week.

Parvathaneni noted that 23 member states joined India and Liberia in the launch and stand ready to support further coordination to prevent recurring attacks and safeguard the rights of seafarers.